A counterexample to a conjecture about triangle-free induced subgraphs of graphs with large chromatic number

By Alvaro Carbonero, Patrick Hompe, Benjamin Moore, Sophie Spirkl
 4 days ago

We prove that for every $n$, there is a graph $G$ with $\chi(G) \geq...

arxiv.org

Orders of Oscillation Motivated by Sarnak's Conjecture, Part II

I have investigated orders of oscillating sequences motivated by Sarnak's conjecture in~\cite{JPAMS} and proved that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from affine distal flows on the $d$-torus. One of the consequences is that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ in the arithmetic sense is linearly disjoint from affine flows with zero topological entropy on the $d$-torus. In this paper, I will extend these results to polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus, that is, given a polynomial skew product on the $d$-torus, there is a positive integer $m$ such that any oscillating sequence of order $m$ is linearly disjoint from this polynomial skew product. In particular, when all polynomials depend only on the first variable, I have that an oscillating sequence of order $m=d+k-1$ is linearly disjoint from all polynomial skew products on the $d$-torus with polynomials of degree less than or equal to $k$. One of the consequences is the linear disjointness for flows which are automorphisms of the $d$-torus with absolute values of eigenvalues $1$ plus a polynomial vector and oscillating sequences of order $m$ in the arithmetic sense. Furthermore, I will prove that an oscillating sequence of order $d$ is linearly disjoint from minimal mean attractable and minimal quasi-discrete spectrum of order $d$ flows. Finally, I define and give some examples of Chowla sequences from our paper~\cite{AJ}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Symmetry results for compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations

In this paper we prove symmetry of compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations. Assuming that $\Omega = \{x \in \mathbb{R}^2:\ u(x) \neq 0\}$ is an annular domain, we prove that the streamlines of the flow are circular. We are also able to remove the topological condition on $\Omega$ if we impose regularity and nondegeneracy assumptions on $u$ at $\partial \Omega$. The proof uses that the corresponding stream function solves an elliptic semilinear problem $-\Delta \phi = f(\phi)$ with $\nabla \phi=0$ at the boundary. One of the main difficulties in our study is that $f$ is not Lipschitz continuous near the boundary values. However, $f(\phi)$ vanishes at the boundary values and then we can apply a local symmetry result of F. Brock to conclude.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Coupled Dirac Systems under Boundary Condition

In this article we study the existence of solutions for the Dirac systems \begin{equation}\label{e:0.1} \left\{ \begin{array}{c}. Pu=\frac{\partial H}{\partial v}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. Pv=\frac{\partial H}{\partial u}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. B_{\text{CHI}}u= B_{\text{CHI}}v=0\quad\hbox{on} \ \partial M \end{array} \right. \end{equation} where $M$ is an $m$-dimensional compact oriented Riemannian spin manifold with smooth boundary $\partial...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Forth order weighted elliptic problem under exponential nonlinear growth

We deal with the nonlinear weighted elliptic problem. L(u):=\Delta ( w(x) \Delta u)&= &f(x,u) &\mbox{ in }& B,. u=\frac{\partial u}{\partial n} & =&0 & \mbox{ on }& \partial B,. \end{array}. \right. $$ where $B$ is the unit ball of $\mathbb{R}^{4}$ and $ w(x)=\big(\log \frac{e}{|x|}\big)^{\beta}$, $\beta\in (0,1)$ a singular logarithm weight....
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Direct observation of strong anomalous Hall effect and proximity-induced ferromagnetic state in SrIrO3

The 5d iridium-based transition metal oxides have gained broad interest because of their strong spin-orbit coupling which favors new or exotic quantum electronic states. On the other hand, they rarely exhibit more mainstream orders like ferromagnetism due to generally weak electron-electron correlation strength. Here, we show a proximity-induced ferromagnetic (FM) state with TC = 100 K and strong magnetocrystalline anisotropy in a SrIrO3 (SIO) heterostructure via interfacial charge transfer by using a ferromagnetic insulator in contact with SIO. Electrical transport allows to selectively probe the FM state of the SIO layer and the direct observation of a strong, intrinsic and positive anomalous Hall effect (AHE). For T < 20 K, the AHE displays unusually large coercive and saturation field, a fingerprint of a strong pseudospin-lattice coupling. A Hall angle, sxyAHE/sxx, larger by an order of magnitude than in typical 3d metals and a FM net moment of about 0.1 mB/Ir, is reported. This emphasizes how efficiently the nontrivial topological band properties of SIO can be manipulated by structural modifications and the exchange interaction with 3d TMOs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Operating in a deep underground facility improves the locking of gradiometric fluxonium qubits at the sweet spots

Daria Gusenkova, Francesco Valenti, Martin Spiecker, Simon Günzler, Patrick Paluch, Dennis Rieger, Larisa-Milena Pioraş-Ţimbolmaş, Liviu P. Zârbo, Nicola Casali, Ivan Colantoni, Angelo Cruciani, Stefano Pirro, Laura Cardani, Alexandru Petrescu, Wolfgang Wernsdorfer, Patrick Winkel, Ioan M. Pop. We demonstrate flux-bias locking and operation of a gradiometric...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Proof of the Strong Ivić Conjecture for the Cubic Moment of Maass-form $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove the following asymptotic formula for the spectral cubic moment of central $L$-values: $$. \sum_{t_f \leqslant T} \frac {2 L \big( \tfrac 1 2 , f \big)^3} {L(1, \mathrm{Sym}^2 f)} + \frac {2} {\pi} \int_{0}^{T} \frac {\left| \zeta \big(\tfrac 1 2 + it \big) \right|^{6} } { | \zeta (1 + 2 it ) |^2 } \mathrm{d} t = T^2 P_3 (\log T) + O (T^{1+\varepsilon}) , $$ where $f$ ranges in an orthonormal basis of (even) Hecke--Maass cusp forms, and $P_3$ is a certain polynomial of degree $3$. It improves on the error term $O (T^{8/7+\varepsilon})$ in a paper of Ivić and hence confirms his strong conjecture for the cubic moment. This is the first time that the (strong) moment conjecture is fully proven in a cubic case. Moreover, we establish the short-interval variant of the above asymptotic formula on intervals of length as short as $T^{\varepsilon}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Multiple Similarity Drug-Target Interaction Prediction with Random Walks and Matrix Factorization

The discovery of drug-target interactions (DTIs) is a very promising area of research with great potential. In general, the identification of reliable interactions among drugs and proteins can boost the development of effective pharmaceuticals. In this work, we leverage random walks and matrix factorization techniques towards DTI prediction. In particular, we take a multi-layered network perspective, where different layers correspond to different similarity metrics between drugs and targets. To fully take advantage of topology information captured in multiple views, we develop an optimization framework, called MDMF, for DTI prediction. The framework learns vector representations of drugs and targets that not only retain higher-order proximity across all hyper-layers and layer-specific local invariance, but also approximates the interactions with their inner product. Furthermore, we propose an ensemble method, called MDMF2A, which integrates two instantiations of the MDMF model that optimize surrogate losses of the area under the precision-recall curve (AUPR) and the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), respectively. The empirical study on real-world DTI datasets shows that our method achieves significant improvement over current state-of-the-art approaches in four different settings. Moreover, the validation of highly ranked non-interacting pairs also demonstrates the potential of MDMF2A to discover novel DTIs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Competition between orbital effects, Pauli limiting, and Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov states in 2D transition metal dichalcogenide superconductors

Chang-woo Cho, Cheuk Yin Ng, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Dmitriy A. Chareev, A. G. Lebed, Rolf Lortz. We compare the upper critical field of bulk single-crystalline samples of the two intrinsic transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) superconductors, 2H-NbSe2 and 2H-NbS2, in high magnetic fields where their layer structure is aligned strictly parallel and perpendicular to the field, using magnetic torque experiments and a high-precision piezo-rotary positioner. While both superconductors show that orbital effects still have a significant impact when the layer structure is aligned parallel to the field, the upper critical field of NbS2 rises above the Pauli limiting field and forms a Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state, while orbital effects suppress superconductivity in NbSe2 just below the Pauli limit. From the out-of-plane anisotropies, the coherence length perpendicular to the layers of 31 Å in NbSe2 is much larger than the interlayer distance, leading to a significant orbital effect suppressing superconductivity before the Pauli limit is reached, in contrast to the more 2D NbS2.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evidence for Highly p-type doping and type II band alignment in large scale monolayer WSe2 /Se-terminated GaAs heterojunction grown by Molecular beam epitaxy

Debora Pierucci, Aymen Mahmoudi, Mathieu Silly, Federico Bisti, Fabrice Oehler, Gilles Patriarche Frédéric Bonell, Alain Marty, Céline Vergnaud, Matthieu Jamet, Hervé Boukari, Emmanuel Lhuillier, Marco Pala, Abdelkarim Ouerghi. Two-dimensional materials (2D) arranged in hybrid van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures provide a route toward the assembly of...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Detours in Directed Graphs

We study two "above guarantee" versions of the classical Longest Path problem on undirected and directed graphs and obtain the following results. In the first variant of Longest Path that we study, called Longest Detour, the task is to decide whether a graph has an (s,t)-path of length at least dist_G(s,t)+k (where dist_G(s,t) denotes the length of a shortest path from s to t). Bezáková et al. proved that on undirected graphs the problem is fixed-parameter tractable (FPT) by providing an algorithm of running time 2^{O (k)} n. Further, they left the parameterized complexity of the problem on directed graphs open. Our first main result establishes a connection between Longest Detour on directed graphs and 3-Disjoint Paths on directed graphs. Using these new insights, we design a 2^{O(k)} n^{O(1)} time algorithm for the problem on directed planar graphs. Further, the new approach yields a significantly faster FPT algorithm on undirected graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On claw-free Toeplitz graphs

This paper was initiated by the observation that chordal Toeplitz graphs $T_n\langle t_1, \ldots, t_k\rangle$ with $n > t_{k-1}+t_k$ are claw-free. A Toeplitz graph with $n$ vertices is a simple graph whose adjacency matrix is an $n\times n$ $(0,1)$-symmetric Toeplitz matrix with zero diagonal and a claw in a graph means a star $K_{1,3}$ as an induced subgraph. We find an interesting family of claw-free Toeplitz graphs so called `cocoonery' and show that if $n > t_{k-1}+t_k$, then this family becomes exactly the family of claw-free Toeplitz graphs. We also completely characterize a claw-free Toeplitz graph $T_n\langle t_1, \ldots, t_k\rangle$ for $k=2$ and $k=3$. We go further to study Toeplitz graphs which happen to be line graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The 334-Triangle Graph of $SL_3({\mathbb Z})$

Long, Reid, and Thistlewaite have shown that some groups generated by representations of the $\Delta 334$ triangle group in $SL_3({\mathbb Z})$ are thin, while the status of others is unknown. In this paper we take a new approach: for each group we introduce a new graph that captures information about representations of $\Delta 334$ in the group. We provide examples of our graph for a variety of groups, and we use information about the graph for $SL_3({\mathbb Z}/2{\mathbb Z})$ to show that the chromatic number of the graph for $SL_3({\mathbb Z})$ is at most eight. By generating a portion of the graph for $SL_3({\mathbb Z})$ we show its chromatic number is at least four; we conjecture it is equal to four.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Chirality-Controlled Enantiopure Crystal Growth of a Transition Metal Monosilicide by a Floating Zone Method

Yusuke Kousaka, Satoshi Iwasaki, Taisei Sayo, Hiroshi Tanida, Takeshi Matsumura, Shingo Araki, Jun Akimitsu, Yoshihiko Togawa. We performed a crystal growth to obtain chirality-controlled enantiopure crystals using a laser-diode-heated floating zone (LDFZ) method with a composition-gradient feed rod. It has been argued that the crystal handedness of $T$Si ($T$ : transition metal) is fixed depending on $T$ in the case of the ones grown by the conventional methods. We found that right-handed single crystals of CoSi and MnSi were grown from the composition gradient feed rods that consist of FeSi--CoSi and FeSi--MnSi, respectively. The obtained CoSi and MnSi crystals inherit the chirality from the seed part of FeSi, which grows in a right-handed structure, and thus have the chirality opposite to that for the crystals in the literature. The LDFZ method with the feed rods with various combinations of $T$Si compounds enables a flexible control of the chirality of $T$Si and will be useful for clarifying the interplay between the crystalline chirality and chirality-induced physical responses.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Probability Distribution on Rooted Trees

The hierarchical and recursive expressive capability of rooted trees is applicable to represent statistical models in various areas, such as data compression, image processing, and machine learning. On the other hand, such hierarchical expressive capability causes a problem in tree selection to avoid overfitting. One unified approach to solve this is a Bayesian approach, on which the rooted tree is regarded as a random variable and a direct loss function can be assumed on the selected model or the predicted value for a new data point. However, all the previous studies on this approach are based on the probability distribution on full trees, to the best of our knowledge. In this paper, we propose a generalized probability distribution for any rooted trees in which only the maximum number of child nodes and the maximum depth are fixed. Furthermore, we derive recursive methods to evaluate the characteristics of the probability distribution without any approximations.
SCIENCE

