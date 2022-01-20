ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A proof of the uniqueness of the limit cycle of a quasi-homogeneous system

By Ziwei Zhuang, Changjian Liu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Gasull shared a list of 33 open problems in low dimensional dynamical systems. The second...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Toward explicit Hilbert series of quasi-invariant polynomials in characteristic $p$ and $q$-deformed quasi-invariants

We study the spaces $Q_m$ of $m$-quasi-invariant polynomials of the symmetric group $S_n$ in characteristic $p$. Using the representation theory of the symmetric group we describe the Hilbert series of $Q_m$ for $n=3$, proving a conjecture of Ren and Xu [arXiv:1907.13417]. From this we may deduce the palindromicity and highest term of the Hilbert polynomial and the freeness of $Q_m$ as a module over the ring of symmetric polynomials, which are conjectured for general $n$. We also prove further results in the case $n=3$ that allow us to compute values of $m,p$ for which $Q_m$ has a different Hilbert series over characteristic 0 and characteristic $p$, and what the degrees of the generators of $Q_m$ are in such cases. We also extend various results to the spaces $Q_{m,q}$ of $q$-deformed $m$-quasi-invariants and prove a sufficient condition for the Hilbert series of $Q_{m,q}$ to differ from the Hilbert series of $Q_m$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Decoherence limit of quantum systems obeying generalized uncertainty principle: new paradigm for Tsallis thermostatistics

The generalized uncertainty principle (GUP) is a phenomenological model whose purpose is to account for a minimal length scale (e.g., Planck scale or characteristic inverse-mass scale in effective quantum description) in quantum systems. In this Letter, we study possible observational effects of GUP systems in their decoherence domain. We first derive coherent states associated to GUP and unveil that in the momentum representation they coincide with Tsallis' probability amplitudes, whose non-extensivity parameter $q$ monotonically increases with the GUP deformation parameter $\beta$. Secondly, for $\beta < 0$ (i.e., $q < 1$), we show that, due to Bekner-Babenko inequality, the GUP is fully equivalent to information-theoretic uncertainty relations based on Tsallis-entropy-power. Finally, we invoke the Maximal Entropy principle known from estimation theory to reveal connection between the quasi-classical (decoherence) limit of GUP-related quantum theory and non-extensive thermostatistics of Tsallis. This might provide an exciting paradigm in a range of fields from quantum theory to analog gravity. For instance, in some quantum gravity theories, such as conformal gravity, aforementioned quasi-classical regime has relevant observational consequences. We discuss some of the implications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Randomized multivariate central limit theorems for ergodic homogeneous random fields II. Reduction of the moment condition

In the previous work by the second author (A. Tempelman, Randomized multivariate central limit theorems for ergodic homogeneous random fields, Stochastic Processes and their Applications, 143 (2022), 89-105) CLTs for homogeneous random fields on $\mathbb{R}^m$ and $\mathbb{Z}^m \ (m\ge 1)$, satisfying the condition: $E[|X(0)|^{2+\delta}]<\infty$ have been proved. In the present article the authors prove that these theorems are valid under the weaker condition $E[(X(0))^2]<\infty$.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniqueness#Limit Cycle#Quasi#Homogeneous#Rcb
arxiv.org

Can molecular simulations reliably compare homogeneous and heterogeneous ice nucleation?

In principle, the answer to the posed titular question is undoubtedly `yes.' But in practice, requisite reference data for homogeneous systems have been obtained with a treatment of intermolecular interactions that is different from that typically employed for heterogeneous systems. In this article, we assess the impact of the choice of truncation scheme when comparing water in homogeneous and inhomogeneous environments. Specifically, we use explicit free energy calculations and a simple mean field analysis to demonstrate that using the `cut-and-shift' version of the Lennard-Jones potential (common to most simple point charge models of water) results in a systematic increase in the melting temperature of ice I$_{\rm h}$. In addition, by drawing an analogy between a change in cutoff and a change in pressure, we use existing literature data for homogeneous ice nucleation at negative pressures to suggest that enhancements due to heterogeneous nucleation may have been overestimated by several orders of magnitude.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Geometric quenches in quasi-disordered lattice system

While global quantum quench has been extensively used in the literature to understand the localization-delocalization transition for the one-dimensional quantum spin chain, the effect of geometric quench (which corresponds to a sudden change of the geometry of the chain) in the context of such transitions is yet to be well understood. In this work, we investigate the effect of geometric quench in the Aubry-Andre model, which supports localization-delocalization transition even in one dimension. We study the spreading of the entanglement and the site-occupation with time and find many interesting features that can be used to characterize localization-delocalization transition. We observe that geometric quench causes a power-law type growth of the entanglement entropy in the delocalized phase in contrast to the linear growth which is found in the global quench studies. Remarkably, we also find that the saturation values in the Many-body localized (MBL) phase obey Area law in contrast to the usual volume law which is a signature feature of the MBL phase in the context of global quench.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Advection-dominated transport past isolated disordered sinks: stepping beyond homogenization

We investigate the transport of a solute past isolated sinks in a bounded domain when advection is dominant over diffusion, evaluating the effectiveness of homogenization approximations when sinks are distributed uniformly randomly in space. Corrections to such approximations can be non-local, non-smooth and non-Gaussian, depending on the physical parameters (a Péclet number Pe, assumed large, and a Damköhler number Da) and the compactness of the sinks. In one spatial dimension, solute distributions develop a staircase structure for large Pe, with corrections being better described with credible intervals than with traditional moments. In two and three dimensions, solute distributions are near-singular at each sink (and regularized by sink size), but their moments can be smooth as a result of ensemble averaging over variable sink locations. We approximate corrections to a homogenization approximation using a moment-expansion method, replacing the Green's function by its free-space form, and test predictions against simulation. We show how, in two or three dimensions, the leading-order impact of disorder can be captured in a homogenization approximation for the ensemble mean concentration through a modification to Da that grows with diminishing sink size.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Personalization of an Emotion Recognition System: The Unique Properties of the Externalization of Valence in Speech

The prediction of valence from speech is an important, but challenging problem. The externalization of valence in speech has speaker-dependent cues, which contribute to performances that are often significantly lower than the prediction of other emotional attributes such as arousal and dominance. A practical approach to improve valence prediction from speech is to adapt the models to the target speakers in the test set. Adapting a speech emotion recognition (SER) system to a particular speaker is a hard problem, especially with deep neural networks (DNNs), since it requires optimizing millions of parameters. This study proposes an unsupervised approach to address this problem by searching for speakers in the train set with similar acoustic patterns as the speaker in the test set. Speech samples from the selected speakers are used to create the adaptation set. This approach leverages transfer learning using pre-trained models, which are adapted with these speech samples. We propose three alternative adaptation strategies: unique speaker, oversampling and weighting approaches. These methods differ on the use of the adaptation set in the personalization of the valence models. The results demonstrate that a valence prediction model can be efficiently personalized with these unsupervised approaches, leading to relative improvements as high as 13.52%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Beyond Cake Cutting: Allocating Homogeneous Divisible Goods

The problem of fair division known as "cake cutting" has been the focus of multiple papers spanning several decades. The most prominent problem in this line of work has been to bound the query complexity of computing an envy-free outcome in the Robertson-Webb query model. However, the root of this problem's complexity is somewhat artificial: the agents' values are assumed to be additive across different pieces of the "cake" but infinitely complicated within each piece. This is unrealistic in most of the motivating examples, where the cake represents a finite collection of homogeneous goods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Statistical properties of the gravitational force in a random homogeneous medium

We discuss the statistical distribution of the gravitational (Newtonian) force exerted on a test particle in a infinite random and homogeneous gas of non-correlated particles. The exact solution is known as the Holtsmark distribution at the limit of infinite system corresponding to the number of particle N within the volume and the volume going to infinity. The statistical behaviour of the gravitational force for scale comparable to the inter-distance particle can be analyzed through the combination of the n-th nearest neighbor particle contribution to the total gravitational force, which can be derived from the joint probability density of location for a set of N particles. We investigate two independent approaches to derive the joint probability density of location for a set of N neighbors using integral forms and order statistics to give a general expression of such probability distribution with generalised dimension of space. We found that the non-finite dispersion of the Holtsmark distribution is due to the single contribution of the first nearest neighbor in the total gravitational force.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quasi-Newton acceleration of EM and MM algorithms via Broyden$'$s method

The principle of majorization-minimization (MM) provides a general framework for eliciting effective algorithms to solve optimization problems. However, they often suffer from slow convergence, especially in large-scale and high-dimensional data settings. This has drawn attention to acceleration schemes designed exclusively for MM algorithms, but many existing designs are either problem-specific or rely on approximations and heuristics loosely inspired by the optimization literature. We propose a novel, rigorous quasi-Newton method for accelerating any valid MM algorithm, cast as seeking a fixed point of the MM \textit{algorithm map}. The method does not require specific information or computation from the objective function or its gradient and enjoys a limited-memory variant amenable to efficient computation in high-dimensional settings. By connecting our approach to Broyden's classical root-finding methods, we establish convergence guarantees and identify conditions for linear and super-linear convergence. These results are validated numerically and compared to peer methods in a thorough empirical study, showing that it achieves state-of-the-art performance across a diverse range of problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Variance-Reduced Stochastic Quasi-Newton Methods for Decentralized Learning: Part I

In this work, we investigate stochastic quasi-Newton methods for minimizing a finite sum of cost functions over a decentralized network. In Part I, we develop a general algorithmic framework that incorporates stochastic quasi-Newton approximations with variance reduction so as to achieve fast convergence. At each time each node constructs a local, inexact quasi-Newton direction that asymptotically approaches the global, exact one. To be specific, (i) A local gradient approximation is constructed by using dynamic average consensus to track the average of variance-reduced local stochastic gradients over the entire network; (ii) A local Hessian inverse approximation is assumed to be positive definite with bounded eigenvalues, and how to construct it to satisfy these assumptions will be given in Part II. Compared to the existing decentralized stochastic first-order methods, the proposed general framework introduces the second-order curvature information without incurring extra sampling or communication. With a fixed step size, we establish the conditions under which the proposed general framework linearly converges to an exact optimal solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fluctuations for mean field limits of interacting systems of spiking neurons

We consider a system of $N$ neurons, each spiking randomly with rate depending on its membrane potential. When a neuron spikes, its potential is reset to $0$ and all other neurons receive an additional amount $h/N$ of potential, where $ h > 0$ is some fixed parameter. In between successive spikes, each neuron's potential undergoes some leakage at constant rate $ \alpha. $ While the propagation of chaos of the system, as $N \to \infty$, to a limit nonlinear jumping stochastic differential equation has already been established in a series of papers, see De Masi et al. (2015) and Fournier and Löcherbach (2016), the present paper is devoted to the associated central limit theorem. More precisely we study the measure valued process of fluctuations at scale $ N^{-1/2}$ of the empirical measures of the membrane potentials, centered around the associated limit. We show that this fluctuation process, interpreted as càdlàg process taking values in a suitable weighted Sobolev space, converges in law to a limit process characterized by a system of stochastic differential equations driven by Gaussian white noise. We complete this picture by studying the fluctuations, at scale $ N^{-1/2}, $ of a fixed number of membrane potential processes around their associated limit quantities, giving rise to a mesoscopic approximation of the membrane potentials that take into account the correlations within the finite system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probability Distribution on Rooted Trees

The hierarchical and recursive expressive capability of rooted trees is applicable to represent statistical models in various areas, such as data compression, image processing, and machine learning. On the other hand, such hierarchical expressive capability causes a problem in tree selection to avoid overfitting. One unified approach to solve this is a Bayesian approach, on which the rooted tree is regarded as a random variable and a direct loss function can be assumed on the selected model or the predicted value for a new data point. However, all the previous studies on this approach are based on the probability distribution on full trees, to the best of our knowledge. In this paper, we propose a generalized probability distribution for any rooted trees in which only the maximum number of child nodes and the maximum depth are fixed. Furthermore, we derive recursive methods to evaluate the characteristics of the probability distribution without any approximations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Weak Hardy Spaces Associated with Ball Quasi-Banach Function Spaces on Spaces of Homogeneous Type: Decompositions, Real Interpolation, and Calderón--Zygmund Operators

Let $(\mathbb{X},d,\mu)$ be a space of homogeneous type in the sense of R. R. Coifman and G. Weiss, and $X(\mathbb{X})$ a ball quasi-Banach function space on $\mathbb{X}$. In this article, the authors introduce the weak Hardy space $WH_X(\mathbb{X})$ associated with $X(\mathbb{X})$ via the grand maximal function, and characterize $WH_X(\mathbb{X})$ by other maximal functions and atoms. The authors then apply these characterizations to obtain the real interpolation and the boundedness of Calderón--Zygmund operators in the critical case. The main novelties of this article exist in that the authors use the Aoki--Rolewicz theorem and both the dyadic system and the exponential decay of approximations of the identity on $\mathbb{X}$, which closely connect with the geometrical properties of $\mathbb{X}$, to overcome the difficulties caused by the absence of both the triangle inequality of $\|\cdot\|_{X(\mathbb{X})}$ and the reverse doubling assumption of the measure $\mu$ under consideration, and also use the relation between the convexification of $X(\mathbb{X})$ and the weak space $WX(\mathbb{X})$ associated with $X(\mathbb{X})$ to prove that the infinite summation of atoms converges in the space of distributions on $\mathbb{X}$. Moreover, all these results have a wide range of generality and, particularly, even when they are applied to the weighted Lebesgue space, the Orlicz space, and the variable Lebesgue space, the obtained results are also new and, actually, some of them are new even on RD-spaces (namely, spaces of homogeneous type satisfying the additional reverse doubling condition).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sharp Interface Limit for a Navier-Stokes/Allen-Cahn System with Different Viscosities

We discuss the sharp interface limit of a coupled Navier-Stokes/Allen-Cahn system in a two dimensional, bounded and smooth domain, when a parameter $\varepsilon>0$ that is proportional to the thickness of the diffuse interface tends to zero rigorously. We prove convergence of the solutions of the Navier-Stokes/Allen-Cahn system to solutions of a sharp interface model, where the interface evolution is given by the mean curvature flow with an additional convection term coupled to a two-phase Navier-Stokes system with surface tension. This is done by constructing an approximate solution from the limiting system via matched asymptotic expansions together with a novel Ansatz for the highest order term, and then estimating its difference with the real solution with the aid of a refined spectral estimate of the linearized Allen-Cahn operator near the approximate solution.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Symmetry results for compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations

In this paper we prove symmetry of compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations. Assuming that $\Omega = \{x \in \mathbb{R}^2:\ u(x) \neq 0\}$ is an annular domain, we prove that the streamlines of the flow are circular. We are also able to remove the topological condition on $\Omega$ if we impose regularity and nondegeneracy assumptions on $u$ at $\partial \Omega$. The proof uses that the corresponding stream function solves an elliptic semilinear problem $-\Delta \phi = f(\phi)$ with $\nabla \phi=0$ at the boundary. One of the main difficulties in our study is that $f$ is not Lipschitz continuous near the boundary values. However, $f(\phi)$ vanishes at the boundary values and then we can apply a local symmetry result of F. Brock to conclude.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy