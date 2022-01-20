ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Computing Riemann-Roch polynomials and classifying hyper-Kähler fourfolds

By Olivier Debarre, Daniel Huybrechts, Emanuele Macrì, Claire Voisin
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We prove that a hyper-Kähler fourfold satisfying a mild topological assumption is of K3$^{[2]}$ deformation type. This proves in particular a conjecture of O'Grady stating that hyper-Kähler fourfolds of K3$^{[2]}$...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Strict quantization of polynomial Poisson structures

We show how combinatorial star products can be used to obtain strict deformation quantizations of polynomial Poisson structures on $\mathbb R^d$, generalizing known results for constant and linear Poisson structures to polynomial Poisson structures of arbitrary degree. We give several examples of nonlinear Poisson structures and construct explicit formal star products whose deformation parameter can be evaluated to any real value of $\hbar$, giving strict quantizations on the space of analytic functions on $\mathbb R^d$ with infinite radius of convergence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Certifiable Robustness for Nearest Neighbor Classifiers

ML models are typically trained using large datasets of high quality. However, training datasets often contain inconsistent or incomplete data. To tackle this issue, one solution is to develop algorithms that can check whether a prediction of a model is certifiably robust. Given a learning algorithm that produces a classifier and given an example at test time, a classification outcome is certifiably robust if it is predicted by every model trained across all possible worlds (repairs) of the uncertain (inconsistent) dataset. This notion of robustness falls naturally under the framework of certain answers. In this paper, we study the complexity of certifying robustness for a simple but widely deployed classification algorithm, $k$-Nearest Neighbors ($k$-NN). Our main focus is on inconsistent datasets when the integrity constraints are functional dependencies (FDs). For this setting, we establish a dichotomy in the complexity of certifying robustness w.r.t. the set of FDs: the problem either admits a polynomial time algorithm, or it is coNP-hard. Additionally, we exhibit a similar dichotomy for the counting version of the problem, where the goal is to count the number of possible worlds that predict a certain label. As a byproduct of our study, we also establish the complexity of a problem related to finding an optimal subset repair that may be of independent interest.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
High Point Enterprise

Becoming a hyper-aware store: Edge computing and retail

Old habits die hard – for me at least. Although I shop online, there is nothing like shopping at brick-and-mortar stores to fully appreciate what I am buying. And I’m not alone, as shoppers still prefer to purchase inside an actual store. Whether in person or online, consumers...
RETAIL
arxiv.org

Riemann Hypothesis for Non-Abelian Zeta Functions of Curves over Finite Fields

In this paper, we develop some basic techniques towards the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank non-abelian zeta functions of an integral regular projective curve of genus $g$ over a finite field $\mathbb F_q$. As an application of the Riemann hypothesis for these genuine zeta functions, we obtain some explicit bounds on the fundamental non-abelian $\alpha$- and $\beta$-invariants of $X/\mathbb F_q$ in terms of $X$ and $n,\, q$ and $g$: $$\alpha_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn) = \sum_{V}\frac{q^{h^0(X,V)}-1}{\#\mathrm{Aut}(V)} \qquad{\rm and}\qquad \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn ):= \sum_{V}\frac{1}{\#{\mathrm Aut}(V)}\qquad(m\in \mathbb Z)$$ where $V$ runs through all rank $n$ semi-stable $\mathbb F_q$-rational vector bundles on $X$ of degree $mn$. In particular, $$ \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( \sqrt q^k-1\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k+1)}\leq q^{-\binom{n}{2}(g-1)} \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(0) \leq \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( 1+\sqrt q^k\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k-1)}, $$ Finally, we demonstrate that the related bounds in lower ranks in turn play a central role in establishing the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank zetas.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polynomial#Hyper#Huybrechts
arxiv.org

ChevOpt: Continuous-time State Estimation by Chebyshev Polynomial Optimization

In this paper, a new framework for continuous-time maximum a posteriori estimation based on the Chebyshev polynomial optimization (ChevOpt) is proposed, which transforms the nonlinear continuous-time state estimation into a problem of constant parameter optimization. Specifically, the time-varying system state is represented by a Chebyshev polynomial and the unknown Chebyshev coefficients are optimized by minimizing the weighted sum of the prior, dynamics and measurements. The proposed ChevOpt is an optimal continuous-time estimation in the least squares sense and needs a batch processing. A recursive sliding-window version is proposed as well to meet the requirement of real-time applications. Comparing with the well-known Gaussian filters, the ChevOpt better resolves the nonlinearities in both dynamics and measurements. Numerical results of demonstrative examples show that the proposed ChevOpt achieves remarkably improved accuracy over the extended/unscented Kalman filters and RTS smoother, close to the Cramer-Rao lower bound.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Universality for low degree factors of random polynomials over finite fields

We show that the counts of low degree irreducible factors of a random polynomial $f$ over $\mathbb{F}_q$ with independent but non-uniform coefficients behave like that of a uniform random polynomial, exhibiting a form of universality for random polynomials over finite fields. Our strongest results require various assumptions on the parameters, but we are able to obtain results requiring only $q=p$ a prime with $p\leq \exp({n^{1/13}})$ where $n$ is the degree of the polynomial. Our proofs use Fourier analysis, and rely on tools recently applied by Breuillard and Varjú to study the $ax+b$ process, which show equidistribution for $f(\alpha)$ at a single point. We extend this to handle multiple roots and the Hasse derivatives of $f$, which allow us to study the irreducible factors with multiplicity.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Toward explicit Hilbert series of quasi-invariant polynomials in characteristic $p$ and $q$-deformed quasi-invariants

We study the spaces $Q_m$ of $m$-quasi-invariant polynomials of the symmetric group $S_n$ in characteristic $p$. Using the representation theory of the symmetric group we describe the Hilbert series of $Q_m$ for $n=3$, proving a conjecture of Ren and Xu [arXiv:1907.13417]. From this we may deduce the palindromicity and highest term of the Hilbert polynomial and the freeness of $Q_m$ as a module over the ring of symmetric polynomials, which are conjectured for general $n$. We also prove further results in the case $n=3$ that allow us to compute values of $m,p$ for which $Q_m$ has a different Hilbert series over characteristic 0 and characteristic $p$, and what the degrees of the generators of $Q_m$ are in such cases. We also extend various results to the spaces $Q_{m,q}$ of $q$-deformed $m$-quasi-invariants and prove a sufficient condition for the Hilbert series of $Q_{m,q}$ to differ from the Hilbert series of $Q_m$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ansatz in a Nutshell: A comprehensive step-by-step guide to polynomial, $C$-finite, holonomic, and $C^2$-finite sequences

Given a sequence 1, 1, 5, 23, 135, 925, 7285, 64755, 641075, 6993545, 83339745,..., how can we guess a formula for it? This article will quickly walk you through the concept of ansatz for classes of polynomial, $C$-finite, holonomic, and the most recent addition $C^2$-finite sequences. For each of these classes, we discuss in detail various aspects of the guess and check, generating functions, closure properties, and closed-form solutions. Every theorem is presented with an accessible proof, followed by several examples intended to motivate the development of the theories. Each example is accompanied by a Maple program with the purpose of demonstrating use of the program in solving problems in this area. While this work aims to give a comprehensive review of existing work, we also systematically fill a research gap in the literature by providing theoretical and numerical results for the $C^2$-finite sequences. We hope the readers will enjoy the journey through our unifying framework for the study of ansatz.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Misiurewicz polynomials and dynamical units, Part I

We study the dynamics of the unicritical polynomial family $f_{d,c}(z)=z^d+c\in \mathbb{C}[z]$. The $c$-values for which $f_{d,c}$ has a strictly preperiodic postcritical orbit are called Misiurewicz parameters, and they are the roots of Misiurewicz polynomials. When the degree $d$ is a prime power and $c$ is a Misiurewicz parameter, we prove certain arithmetic properties of points in the postcritical orbit of $f_{d,c}$, answering a question posed by the second author. We also consider the algebraic integers obtained by evaluating a Misiurewicz polynomial at a different Misiurewicz parameter, and we ask when these algebraic integers are algebraic units. We give a complete answer to this question in many cases, and we propose a conjecture in the general case.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Identifying Adversarial Attacks on Text Classifiers

Zhouhang Xie, Jonathan Brophy, Adam Noack, Wencong You, Kalyani Asthana, Carter Perkins, Sabrina Reis, Sameer Singh, Daniel Lowd. The landscape of adversarial attacks against text classifiers continues to grow, with new attacks developed every year and many of them available in standard toolkits, such as TextAttack and OpenAttack. In response, there is a growing body of work on robust learning, which reduces vulnerability to these attacks, though sometimes at a high cost in compute time or accuracy. In this paper, we take an alternate approach -- we attempt to understand the attacker by analyzing adversarial text to determine which methods were used to create it. Our first contribution is an extensive dataset for attack detection and labeling: 1.5~million attack instances, generated by twelve adversarial attacks targeting three classifiers trained on six source datasets for sentiment analysis and abuse detection in English. As our second contribution, we use this dataset to develop and benchmark a number of classifiers for attack identification -- determining if a given text has been adversarially manipulated and by which attack. As a third contribution, we demonstrate the effectiveness of three classes of features for these tasks: text properties, capturing content and presentation of text; language model properties, determining which tokens are more or less probable throughout the input; and target model properties, representing how the text classifier is influenced by the attack, including internal node activations. Overall, this represents a first step towards forensics for adversarial attacks against text classifiers.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fitting height of finite groups admitting a fixed-point-free automorphism satisfying an additional polynomial identity

Let $f(x)$ be a non-zero polynomial with integer coefficients. An automorphism $\varphi$ of a group $G$ is said to satisfy the elementary abelian identity $f(x)$ if the linear transformation induced by $\varphi$ on every characteristic elementary abelian section $S$ of $G$ is annihilated by $f(x)$. We prove that if a finite (soluble) group $G$ admits a fixed-point-free automorphism $\varphi$ satisfying an elementary abelian identity $f(x)$, where $f(x)$ is a primitive polynomial, then the Fitting height of $G$ is bounded in terms of $\operatorname{deg}(f(x))$. We also prove that if $f(x)$ is any non-zero polynomial and $G$ is a $\sigma'$-group for a finite set of primes $\sigma=\sigma(f(x))$ depending only on $f(x)$, then the Fitting height of $G$ is bounded in terms of the number $\operatorname{irr}(f(x))$ of irreducible factors in the decomposition of $f(x)$. These bounds for the Fitting height are stronger than the well-known bounds in terms of the composition length $\alpha (|\varphi|)$ of $\langle\varphi\rangle$ when $\operatorname{deg} (f(x))$ or $\operatorname{irr}(f(x))$ is small in comparison with $\alpha (|\varphi|)$.
MATHEMATICS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Hyper-risk environment requires precise contract design

Success in business is frequently determined by how effective the enterprise is at identifying and managing risks. Risk, simply put, arises from any factor, event, or occurrence that has the potential to interfere with a desired outcome. Business lawyers help their clients identify, quantify, and price each risk based on the likelihood and consequences that would result from its occurrence. No matter how much Wall Street tries to convince the market, risk cannot be eliminated. There is no such thing as an inherently good or bad risk, there are only mispriced risks.
CLEVELAND, OH
arxiv.org

Diffuse ultrasound computed tomography for medical imaging

An alternative approach to ultrasound computed tomography (USCT) for medical imaging is proposed, with the intent to (i) shorten acquisition time for devices with a large number of emitters, (ii) eliminate the calibration step, and (iii) suppress instrument noise. Inspired by seismic ambient field interferometry, the method rests on the active excitation of diffuse ultrasonic wavefields and the extraction of deterministic travel time information by inter-station correlation. To reduce stochastic errors and accelerate convergence, ensemble interferograms are obtained by phase-weighted stacking of observed and computed correlograms, generated with identical realizations of random sources. Mimicking a breast imaging setup, the accuracy of the travel time measurements as a function of the number of emitters and random realizations can be assessed both analytically and with spectral-element simulations for realistic breast phantoms. The results warrant tomographic reconstructions with straight- or bent-ray approaches, where the effect of inherent stochastic fluctuations can be made significantly smaller than the effect of subjective choices on regularisation. This work constitutes a first conceptual study and a necessary prelude to future implementations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Disorder-induced dynamical Griffiths singularities after certain quantum quenches

The properties of matter in thermal equilibrium can be largely affected by atypical and rare spatial disorder configurations due to inhomogeneities. They induce Yang-Lee-Fisher zeros in the partition function which are arbitrarily close to the real-temperature (or field) axis. In simpler words, the partition function becomes a non-analytical function: a phenomenon known as Griffiths singularities. We demonstrate that those same rare regions produce a dynamical analogue of this phenomenon on closed quantum systems. As a consequence, certain observables become non-analytical functions of time after certain quantum quenches. We show that the non-analyticities occur already at the early-time stages of the unitary evolution, and are due to quantum-quench-induced excitations localized inside those rare regions. We finally discuss on the strength of the singularities associated to the non-analyticities, and on their numerical and experimental signatures.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the microlocal regularity of the analytic vectors for "sums of squares" of vector fields

We prove via FBI-transform a result concerning the microlocal Gevrey regularity of analytic vectors for operators sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic coefficients of Hörmander type, thus providing a microlocal version, in the analytic category, of a result due to M. Derridj in "Local estimates for Hörmander's operators of first kind with analytic Gevrey coefficients and application to the regularity of their Gevrey vectors", concerning the problem of the local regularity for the Gevrey vectors for sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic/Gevrey coefficients.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Coupled Dirac Systems under Boundary Condition

In this article we study the existence of solutions for the Dirac systems \begin{equation}\label{e:0.1} \left\{ \begin{array}{c}. Pu=\frac{\partial H}{\partial v}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. Pv=\frac{\partial H}{\partial u}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. B_{\text{CHI}}u= B_{\text{CHI}}v=0\quad\hbox{on} \ \partial M \end{array} \right. \end{equation} where $M$ is an $m$-dimensional compact oriented Riemannian spin manifold with smooth boundary $\partial...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

3D hydrodynamical simulations of the impact of mechanical feedback on accretion in supersonic stellar-mass black holes

Isolated stellar-mass BH accrete gas, often at supersonic speeds, and can form outflows that can influence the accreted gas. The latter process, known as mechanical feedback, can significantly affect the accretion rate. We use hydrodynamical simulations to assess the impact of mechanical feedback on the accretion rate when the BH moves supersonically through a uniform medium. We carry out 3D hydrodynamical simulations of outflows fueled by accretion that interact with a uniform medium, probing scales similar to and larger than the accretor gravitational sphere of influence. In the simulations the accretor is at rest and the medium moves at supersonic speeds. The outflow power is assumed to be proportional to the accretion rate. The simulations are run for different outflow-medium motion angles and velocity ratios. The impact of different degrees of outflow collimation, accretor size, and resolution is also investigated. In general, the accretion rate is significantly affected by mechanical feedback. The effect is small for outflows perpendicular to the medium motion, and quickly grows for smaller angles. Moreover, the smaller the medium-to-outflow velocity ratio is, the more accretion decreases. On the other hand, the impact of outflow collimation seems moderate. The effect is enhanced when the accretor size is reduced. For a population of BH with random outflow orientations, the average accretion rate drops by (high-low resolution) ~0.2-0.4 and ~0.1-0.2 for medium-to-outflow velocity ratios of 1/20 and 1/100, respectively, when compared to the corresponding cases without outflow. Our results strongly indicate that, on the considered scales, mechanical feedback can easily reduce the energy available from supersonic accretion by a factor of several. This should be taken into account when studying the mechanical, thermal and non-thermal output of isolated BH.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multiscale Generative Models: Improving Performance of a Generative Model Using Feedback from Other Dependent Generative Models

Realistic fine-grained multi-agent simulation of real-world complex systems is crucial for many downstream tasks such as reinforcement learning. Recent work has used generative models (GANs in particular) for providing high-fidelity simulation of real-world systems. However, such generative models are often monolithic and miss out on modeling the interaction in multi-agent systems. In this work, we take a first step towards building multiple interacting generative models (GANs) that reflects the interaction in real world. We build and analyze a hierarchical set-up where a higher-level GAN is conditioned on the output of multiple lower-level GANs. We present a technique of using feedback from the higher-level GAN to improve performance of lower-level GANs. We mathematically characterize the conditions under which our technique is impactful, including understanding the transfer learning nature of our set-up. We present three distinct experiments on synthetic data, time series data, and image domain, revealing the wide applicability of our technique.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Accelerated Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging using Deep Reinforcement Learning

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) offers a unique perspective in the treatment of vascular diseases by creating a sequence of ultrasound-slices acquired from within the vessel. However, unlike conventional hand-held ultrasound, the thin catheter only provides room for a small number of physical channels for signal transfer from a transducer-array at the tip. For continued improvement of image quality and frame rate, we present the use of deep reinforcement learning to deal with the current physical information bottleneck. Valuable inspiration has come from the field of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), where learned acquisition schemes have brought significant acceleration in image acquisition at competing image quality. To efficiently accelerate IVUS imaging, we propose a framework that utilizes deep reinforcement learning for an optimal adaptive acquisition policy on a per-frame basis enabled by actor-critic methods and Gumbel top-$K$ sampling.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy