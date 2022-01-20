Computing Riemann-Roch polynomials and classifying hyper-Kähler fourfolds

Isolated stellar-mass BH accrete gas, often at supersonic speeds, and can form outflows that can influence the accreted gas. The latter process, known as mechanical feedback, can significantly affect the accretion rate. We use hydrodynamical simulations to assess the impact of mechanical feedback on the accretion rate when the BH moves supersonically through a uniform medium. We carry out 3D hydrodynamical simulations of outflows fueled by accretion that interact with a uniform medium, probing scales similar to and larger than the accretor gravitational sphere of influence. In the simulations the accretor is at rest and the medium moves at supersonic speeds. The outflow power is assumed to be proportional to the accretion rate. The simulations are run for different outflow-medium motion angles and velocity ratios. The impact of different degrees of outflow collimation, accretor size, and resolution is also investigated. In general, the accretion rate is significantly affected by mechanical feedback. The effect is small for outflows perpendicular to the medium motion, and quickly grows for smaller angles. Moreover, the smaller the medium-to-outflow velocity ratio is, the more accretion decreases. On the other hand, the impact of outflow collimation seems moderate. The effect is enhanced when the accretor size is reduced. For a population of BH with random outflow orientations, the average accretion rate drops by (high-low resolution) ~0.2-0.4 and ~0.1-0.2 for medium-to-outflow velocity ratios of 1/20 and 1/100, respectively, when compared to the corresponding cases without outflow. Our results strongly indicate that, on the considered scales, mechanical feedback can easily reduce the energy available from supersonic accretion by a factor of several. This should be taken into account when studying the mechanical, thermal and non-thermal output of isolated BH.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO