LHD PORSCHE " SPEEDSTER" 1955.. the Real One ! For Sale

If you read our Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo GTS review at the backend of last year, you'll be aware that the intention was for the Sport Turismo to mirror the rest of the Taycan range. Well, that's just become official, with the full suite of Sport Turismo models now available on the Porsche U.K. configurator. In case you did miss that review, the essence of the Sport Turismo is that it offers the practicality attributes of the SUV-inspired Cross Turismo, without the slightly jarring, odd off-road aesthetics. To our mind, this makes it arguably the pick of the Taycan range.
