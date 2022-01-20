ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Higher Symmetries of 5d Orbifold SCFTs

By Michele Del Zotto, Jonathan J. Heckman, Shani Nadir Meynet, Robert Moscrop, Hao Y. Zhang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We determine the higher symmetries of 5d SCFTs engineered from M-theory on a $\mathbb{C}^3 / \Gamma$ background for $\Gamma$ a finite subgroup of $SU(3)$. This resolves a longstanding question as to how to extract this data when the resulting singularity is...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Time-reversal symmetry breaking in frustrated superconductor Re$_2$Hf

Geometrical frustration leads to novel quantum phenomena such as the spin-liquid phase in triangular and Kagomé lattices. Intra-band and inter-band Fermi surface (FS) nesting can drive unique superconducting (SC) ground states with $d$-wave and $s^{\pm}$ pairing symmetries, respectively, according to the criterion that the SC gap changes sign across the nesting wavevector. For an odd number of FSs, when multiple inter-band nesting is of comparable strength, the sign-reversal criterion between different FS sheets can leads to frustration, which promotes novel SC order parameters. Here we report the experimental observation of a time-reversal symmetry breaking pairing state in Re$_2$Hf resulting from FS nesting frustration. Furthermore, our electronic specific heat and transverse-field $\mu$SR experiments suggest a fully gaped pairing symmetry. The first-principle electronic structure calculation reveals multiple Fermi surface sheets with comparable inter-band nesting strength. Implementing the {\it ab-initio} band structure, we compute spin-fluctuation mediated SC pairing symmetry which reveals a $s+is'$-pairing state - consistent with experimental observations. Our investigation demonstrates a novel SC state which provides a putative setting for both applied and fundamental study.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Gauging U(1) symmetry in (2+1)d topological phases

We study the gauging of a global U(1) symmetry in a gapped system in (2+1)d. The gauging procedure has been well-understood for a finite global symmetry group, which leads to a new gapped phase with emergent gauge structure and can be described algebraically using the mathematical framework of modular tensor category (MTC). We develop a categorical description of U(1) gauging in an MTC, taking into account the dynamics of U(1) gauge field absent in the finite group case. When the ungauged system has a non-zero Hall conductance, the gauged theory remains gapped and we determine the complete set of anyon data for the gauged theory. On the other hand, when the Hall conductance vanishes, we argue that gauging has the same effect of condensing a special Abelian anyon nucleated by inserting $2\pi$ U(1) flux. We apply our procedure to the SU(2)$_k$ MTCs and derive the full MTC data for the $\mathbb{Z}_k$ parafermion MTCs. We also discuss a dual U(1) symmetry that emerges after the original U(1) symmetry of an MTC is gauged.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Topological near-field evolutions bounded by surface topology and symmetry of scatterers

We investigate the life trajectories of magnetic polarization singularities (PSs) in the near fields of scatterers that exhibit spatial geometric symmetry and distinct surface topology. It is discovered that the birth of the PSs on the surfaces of the scatterers are topologically protected, with the singularity index sum solely decided by the surface genuses. We further track the three-dimensional (3D) evolutions of the PSs and demonstrate that with extra spatial symmetries, higher-order PSs with much richer singularity morphologies will emerge. Through connecting the singular C points to two-level non-Hermitian degeneracies (i.e., exceptional points), homotopy theory can be directly employed to extract the core invariant to topologically classify the PSs along various loops in the 3D polarization fields. The topological classifications obtained provide general frameworks that can capture the invariant properties of PSs during spatial evolutions, including merging, bifurcation, and topological transition. We have essentially revealed, for the first time to our knowledge, how the topological evolutions of 3D polarization fields have been intrinsically bounded by the overall topology and symmetry of photonic structures. Our revelations have effectively bridged three vibrant fields of singular optics, topological photonics, and non-Hermitian physics, with potential applications in chiral sensing, chiral quantum optics, and beyond photonics in other wave systems.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Symmetry#Scfts#Quantum Mechanics
nanowerk.com

Study reveals how to break symmetry in colloidal crystals

(Nanowerk News) Nature keeps a few secrets. While plenty of structures with low symmetry are found in nature, scientists have been confined to high-symmetry designs when synthesizing colloidal crystals, a valuable type of nanomaterial used for chemical and biological sensing and optoelectronic devices. Now, research from Northwestern University and the...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reconciling LSND and super-Kamiokande data through the dynamical Lorentz symmetry breaking in a four-Majorana fermion model

We propose a model of Majorana fermions with quartic self-couplings. These Majorana fermions acquire masses via type II seesaw mechanism in which the physical eigenstates are identified as a light Majorana particle and another heavy Majorana particle. On a physical basis, the quartic self-couplings involve axial currents of these Majorana particles, and also the interaction of the axial current for the light particle with the heavy particle one. We introduce two auxiliaries gauge fields in this model, and we study the stability conditions of the correspondent effective potential of the model. The ground state of the effective potential introduces two 4-vectors as scales of vacuum expected values, and consequently, the Lorentz symmetry is broken dynamically in the model. We use the expansion of the effective action to calculate the effective Lagrangian up to second order in the auxiliary fields as fluctuations around the ground state. This mechanism generates dynamics for the auxiliary gauge fields, mixed mass terms, longitudinal propagation, and Chern-Simons term through radiative corrections. After the diagonalization, the two gauge fields gain masses through an analogous type II seesaw mechanism in which a gauge boson has a light mass, and the other one acquires a heavy mass. In this scenario of Lorentz symmetry breaking, we obtain the correspondent dispersion relations for the Majorana fermions and the gauge boson fields. Posteriorly, we analyze the neutrino's oscillations in the presence of a DLSB parameter. We calculate the transition probability of $\nu_{e} \rightarrow \nu_{\mu}$ and the oscillation length in the strong coupling regime and discuss the parameter space of this transition and show that the DLSB can conciliate the LSND and super-Kamiokande results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An Invitation to Higher Arity Science

Analytical thinking is dominated by binary ideas. From pair-wise interactions, to algebraic operations, to compositions of processes, to network models, binary structures are deeply ingrained in the fabric of most current scientific paradigms. In this article we introduce arity as the generic conceptualization of the order of an interaction between a discrete collection of entities and argue that there is a rich universe of higher arity ideas beyond binarity waiting to be explored. To illustrate this we discuss several higher order phenomena appearing in a wide range of research areas, paying special attention to instances of ternary interactions. From the point of view of formal sciences and mathematics, higher arity thinking opens up new paradigms of algebra, symbolic calculus and logic. In particular, we delve into the special case of ternary structures, as that itself reveals ample surprises: new notions of associativity (or lack thereof) in ternary operations of cubic matrices, ternary isomorphisms and ternary relations, the integration problem of 3-Lie algebras, and generalizations of adjacency in 3-uniform hypergraphs. All these are open problems that strongly suggest the need to develop new ternary mathematics. Finally, we comment on potential future research directions and remark on the transdisciplinary nature of higher arity science.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Higher Rank Symmetry Defects: Defect Bound States and Hierarchical Proliferation

Along the line of Phys. Rev. Research 2, 023267 (2020), Phys. Rev. Research 3, 013226 (2021), and Phys. Rev. Research 3, 043176 (2021), in this work we develop the theory of symmetry defects of higher-rank continuous symmetry (HRS) in spontaneously HRS breaking phases dubbed fractonic superfluids. According to Noether's theorem, HRS is associated with the conservation law of higher moments, e.g., dipoles, quadrupoles, and angular moments. The familiar vortices in 2D conventional superfluid thin film are identified as defects of rank-$0$ $U(1)$ symmetry that is associated with particle number conservation. We start with a fractonic superfluid with angular moment conservation. We establish configurations of defects. Then, we construct bound states of symmetry defects, which have finite excited energy. By using bound states, we study the physical consequence of proliferation of symmetry defects, which leads to a hierarchical structure of defect proliferation. Various scenarios of Kosterlitz-Thouless-type topological transitions driven by higher-rank defects are discussed.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Topological phases protected by sublattice symmetry in dissipative quantum systems

Dissipative dynamics of quantum systems can be classified topologically based on the correspondence between the Lindbladian in the Gorini-Kossakowski-Sudarshan-Lindblad (GKSL) equation and the non-Hermitian Hamiltonian in the Schrödinger equation. While general non-Hermitian Hamiltonians are classified into 38 symmetry classes, the previous work shows that the Lindbladians are classified into 10 symmetry classes due to physical constraints. In this work, however, we unveil a topological classification of Lindbladians based on sublattice symmetry (SLS), which is not previously considered and can increase the number of symmetry classes for the Lindbladians. We introduce shifted SLS so that the Lindbladian can retain this symmetry and take on the same role of SLS for the topological classification. For verification, we construct a model of the dissipative quantum system retaining shifted SLS and confirm the presence of edge states protected by shifted SLS. Moreover, the relationship between the presence of shifted SLS protected edge states and dynamics of an observable quantity is also discussed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pattern Formation in Thermal Convective Systems: Spatio-temporal Thermal Statistics, Emergent Flux, and Local Equilibrium

We discuss spatio-temporal pattern formation in two separate thermal convective systems. In the first system, hydrothermal waves (HTW) are modeled numerically in an annular channel. A temperature difference is imposed across the channel, which induces a surface tension gradient on the free surface of the fluid, leading to a surface flow towards the cold side. The flow pattern is axially symmetric along the temperature gradient with an internal circulation for a small temperature difference. This axially symmetric flow (ASF) becomes unstable beyond a given temperature difference threshold, and subsequently, symmetry-breaking flow, i.e., rotational oscillating waves or HTW, appears. For the second system, Rayleigh-Bénard convection (RBC) is experimentally studied in the non-turbulent regime. When a thin film of liquid is heated, the competing forces of viscosity and buoyancy give rise to convective instabilities. This convective instability creates a spatio-temporal non-uniform temperature distribution on the surface of the fluid film. The surface temperature statistics are studied in both these systems as `order' and `disorder' phase separates. Although the mechanisms that give rise to convective instabilities are different in both cases, we find an agreement on the macroscopic nature of the thermal distributions in these emergent structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Common patterns in pulse profiles of High Mass X-ray Binaries

Jaime Alsono-Hernandez (1), Felix Fuerst (2), Peter Kretschmar (3), Isabel Caballero (4), Amy Joyce (5) ((1) Universidad Complutense de Madrid, (2) Quasar SR for ESA/ESAC, (3) ESA/ESAC, (4) Aurora Technology for ESA/ESAC, (5) Remeis-Observatory & ECAP) The pulsations of X-ray pulsars carry information about the accretion and magnetic field geometry....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Observation of Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Topology in Ultracold Atoms

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE), the accumulation of eigen wavefunctions at boundaries of open systems, underlies a variety of exotic properties that defy conventional wisdom. While NHSE and its intriguing impact on band topology and dynamics have been observed in classical or photonic systems, their demonstration in a quantum many-body setting remains elusive. Here we report the experimental realization of a dissipative Aharonov-Bohm chain -- a non-Hermitian topological model with NHSE -- in the momentum space of a two-component Bose-Einstein condensate. We identify unique signatures of NHSE in the condensate dynamics, and perform Bragg spectroscopy to resolve topological edge states against a background of localized bulk states. Our work sets the stage for further investigation on the interplay of many-body statistics and interactions with NHSE, and is a significant step forward in the quantum control and simulation of non-Hermitian physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting the failure of two-dimensional silica glasses

Francesc Font-Clos, Marco Zanchi, Stefan Hiemer, Silvia Bonfanti, Roberto Guerra, Michael Zaiser, Stefano Zapperi. Being able to predict the failure of materials based on structural information is a fundamental issue with enormous practical and industrial relevance for the monitoring of devices and components. Thanks to recent advances in deep learning, accurate failure predictions are becoming possible even for strongly disordered solids, but the sheer number of parameters used in the process renders a physical interpretation of the results impossible. Here we address this issue and use machine learning methods to predict the failure of simulated two dimensional silica glasses from their initial undeformed structure. We then exploit Gradient-weighted Class Activation Mapping (Grad-CAM) to build attention maps associated with the predictions, and we demonstrate that these maps are amenable to physical interpretation in terms of topological defects and local potential energies. We show that our predictions can be transferred to samples with different shape or size than those used in training, as well as to experimental images. Our strategy illustrates how artificial neural networks trained with numerical simulation results can provide interpretable predictions of the behavior of experimentally measured structures.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian Absorption Spectroscopy

While non-Hermitian Hamiltonians have been experimentally realized in cold atom systems, it remains an outstanding open question of how to experimentally measure their complex energy spectra in momentum space for a realistic system with boundaries. The existence of non-Hermitian skin effects may make the question even more difficult to address given the fact that energy spectra for a system with open boundaries are dramatically different from those in momentum space; the fact may even lead to the notion that momentum-space band structures are not experimentally accessible for a system with open boundaries. Here, we generalize the widely used radio-frequency spectroscopy to measure both real and imaginary parts of complex energy spectra of a non-Hermitian quantum system. By weakly coupling the energy levels of a non-Hermitian system to auxiliary energy levels, we theoretically derive a formula showing that the decay of atoms on the auxiliary energy levels reflects the real and imaginary parts of energy spectra in momentum space. We further prove that measurement outcomes are independent of boundary conditions in the thermodynamic limit, providing strong evidence that the energy spectrum in momentum space is experimentally measurable. We finally apply our non-Hermitian absorption spectroscopy protocol to the Hatano-Nelson model and non-Hermitian Weyl semimetals to demonstrate its feasibility.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-particle time-domain interferometry in the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect regime

I. Taktak, M. Kapfer, J. Nath, P. Roulleau, M. Acciai, J. Splettstoesser, I. Farrer, D. A. Ritchie, D. C. Glattli. As with like particles in ordinary vacuum, quasi-particles are elementary excitations of the ground state of condensed matter quantum phases. Demonstrating that they keep quantum coherence while propagating is a fundamental issue and an important challenge for their manipulation for quantum information tasks. This is particularly the case for the quasi-particles called anyons of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect (FQHE), a quantum phase displayed by two-dimensional electronic conductors in high magnetic fields. These fractionally charged quasi-particles obey anyonic statistics intermediate between fermionic and bosonic. Their quantum coherence has been observed by their transmission through the discrete localized states of electronic Fabry-Pérot interferometers. Surprisingly, no quantum interference of anyons was observed in electronic Mach-Zehnder interferometers for which the quasi-particle transmission occurs via propagating states forming a continuum of states. Here we address this puzzle by demonstrating that FQHE anyons do keep a finite quantum coherence while propagating along extended states by using a different kind of interferometry, namely two-particle time-domain interference using an electronic beam-splitter. By varying the time delay between photo-created electron-hole pairs and measuring cross-correlated noise sensitive to the two-particle Hanbury Brown Twiss (HBT) phase, we observe strong quasi-particle interference. Visibilities as high as 53% and 60% are observed for e/5 and e/3 charged anyons propagating on the FQHE chiral edges modes. Our results give a positive message for the challenge of performing controlled quantum coherent braiding of anyons and call for a better understanding of the absence of interference in Mach-Zehnder interferometers.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy