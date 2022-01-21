ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distrokid Names Matthew Ogle As Head Of Product

Cover picture for the article(CelebrityAccess) — Influential indie music distributor Distrokid announced the appointment of veteran tech exec Matthew Ogle to the newly created post of Vice President of Product at the company. In his new role, Ogle will be responsible for...

Variety

Music Industry Moves: Roc Nation Names Brett Yorkmark COO; Range Media Hires Three

Brett Yormark has been elevated to COO of Roc Nation, compant CEO Desiree Perez announced this week. Yormark previously held the position of co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, Yormark will provide leadership and strategic vision across Roc Nation verticals while continuing to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives to support the company’s continued growth. Perez said, “There are few individuals that understand the essence of Roc Nation. Brett Yormark has proven to be a fearless leader and will be dynamic in the role of COO. His proven track record ensures that...
martechseries.com

Hudson MX Names Matthew Greenhouse as Executive Vice President of Product

Hudson MX, an advertising technology business offering the first ever cloud-based SaaS Enterprise Media Platform for seamless global end-to-end media activation, announced today that Matthew Greenhouse has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Product. Greenhouse brings over two decades of experience in advertising technology at both large and growing companies as a leading innovator known for pushing the industry forward. He will oversee all aspects of product development at Hudson MX.
cryptopotato.com

TON Names Andrew Rogozov as Founding Member Heading Product Efforts

Rogozov’s appointment can spur TON’s integration with Telegram there is a growing interaction between the two platforms. The TON Foundation has announced the onboarding of Andrew Rogozov as a founding member. He will oversee Product Efforts at the blockchain project, initially launched by Telegram’s Durov brothers in 2018.
prweek.com

Apple names Kristin Huguet head of PR

CUPERTINO, CA: Apple has reportedly promoted longtime spokesperson Kristin Huguet to VP of worldwide communications, the company’s top communications role. Huguet (pictured below), who has worked at the technology giant since 2005, is taking over immediately, according to BuzzFeed. She will report to CEO Tim Cook, Apple told the website in a statement.
Deadline

Mediawan & Leonine Studios Signs International Co-Production Chief Caroline Kusser

Fremantle Media distribution exec Caroline Kusser has joined Mediawan and Leonine Studios as Executive Vice President, International Co-Production. The high-profile exec will be responsible for all TV co-production activities for the newly-merged Call My Agent and Dark outfit, managing and co-ordinating shows across more than 60 production companies as the firm pushes through its acquisition of Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic. Starting earlier this month, she is also driving the development of Leonine Studios’ global distribution from the newly-opened LA office and has taken on the additional role of Leonine Studios EVP World Sales. At Fremantle, Kusser was involved in closing co-production deals with Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Starz and Nat Geo. Prior to this she worked for 10 years in the U.S. for Red Arrow International, rising to Senior Vice President. She also established distribution outfit Carokusser. “Caroline is an expert with an excellent network and the ideal person for our planned internationalization and growth strategy in the TV co-production segment,” said Co-CEOs Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel.
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
The Boot

Kelly Clarkson Gives Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 5 Percent of Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, former talent manager Brandon Blackstock, have reached an agreement over one of the most difficult aspects of their divorce. People reports that the 39-year-old pop superstar, television personality and sometimes country singer has agreed to give Blackstock, 45, just over 5 percent of the Montana ranch that has been a central issue in their split.
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
celebrityaccess.com

K-Pop Sensations Monsta X Reschedule Their 2022 “No Limit” US Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Monsta X are rescheduling the start of their 2022 tour. In an announcement made via their official Instagram, the tour was originally scheduled to begin between January and February but will now be happening from May to June. The original routing had the band hitting 13 US cities but with the shuffling of dates due to COVID, the six member boy band will only visit 9 of those.
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
The Independent

Amazon worker hurries to eat and sleep during 90-minute break before next shift in viral video

An Amazon worker who posted a viral Tiktok of himself racing to eat and sleep in a 90-minute break between shifts says he often goes without food at work.J Lozada showed his rushed routine while preparing for a second shift at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey in the nine-second clip that has attracted nearly 200,00 views since it was posted on Wednesday.It shows him taking a “far walk” to punch out of his first shift before eating a meal of pasta and sauce he had prepared the night before, and catching a few minutes of sleep in a co-worker’s...
The Guardian

In love with the glove: the TikTok generation falls for a classic look

The gen-Z demographic who use TikTok may be too young to remember a time before smartphones, but one of the most popular fashion trends on the app harks back to a bygone era. Opera gloves – as worn by screen stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Rita Hayworth – are taking off. Videos with the hashtag have had 275,000 views on TikTok. According to a study carried out by Clothes2Order, that represents a Google search increase of 84% in the second half of 2021.
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
