Brett Yormark has been elevated to COO of Roc Nation, compant CEO Desiree Perez announced this week. Yormark previously held the position of co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, Yormark will provide leadership and strategic vision across Roc Nation verticals while continuing to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives to support the company’s continued growth. Perez said, “There are few individuals that understand the essence of Roc Nation. Brett Yormark has proven to be a fearless leader and will be dynamic in the role of COO. His proven track record ensures that...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO