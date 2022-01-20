1956 TWN 250 BDG SL For Sale

We drove the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL, revisited the 2021 Polestar 1, and the Detroit auto show announced its return. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL. The redesign of the beloved sports car marks the return of the soft top and 2+2 layout, but it's the first SL engineered from start to finish by the AMG arm of Benz. Sharper, better performing, and filled with better technology while featuring additional utility, the latest SL should appeal to those looking to carve through canyons on the weekend.
