1952 LAND ROVER SERIES I For Sale

On the evening of Jan. 19, 2022, Wilde Land Rover Sarasota hosted one of the first of over 180 dealer previews of the New Range Rover. Invited guests and owners received an up-close sneak peek at the highly anticipated luxury SUV. The New 2022 Range Rover is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, combining aesthetic grace with technological sophistication. During the private event, guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover yet, exploring the modernist design, well-appointed and sustainable interior materials, as well as the luxury SUV’s refinement and range of capability. Wilde Land Rover Sarasota is part of the Wilde Automotive Family, which boasts over 75 years of automotive experience. Wilde Automotive Family specializes in new and pre-owned vehicles, outstanding service and maintenance, and award-winning customer experiences. The Range Rover Inside Track National Tour will take place at select Land Rover retailers across the U.S. for Range Rover owners and invited guests to preview the New Range Rover before it arrives in showrooms this spring.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO