ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1952 LAND ROVER SERIES I For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways nice to have a Landie with us, especially when it's an early version, and likely one of the last 80inch wheelbases made. This chap was originally supplied in Spain and stayed there until recently, when brought back to...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Land Rover Discovery P360 R-Dynamic S Highlights a Sibling Rivalry

The Discovery spearheaded the return of Land Rover to the United States market, making a name for itself with its rugged, go-just-about-anywhere capability. Now in its fourth generation (the intervening two adopting the LR3 and LR4 monikers here in the States), the Discovery now has a somewhat different mission and must make its case as the brand's family hauler. Even so, the Discovery's DNA still includes more off-road capability than others of its ilk, even if the new Defender now wears the brand's mud-plugging crown.
CARS
News - What Car?

Used test: Audi Q5 vs BMW X3 vs Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Audi Q5 is one of our favourite used large SUVs, but could the more practical Land Rover Discovery Sport or fine-driving BMW X3 dethrone it?... The one to beat, with a fine combination of practicality, comfort and quality. BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport. List price when new £41,380.
BUYING CARS
News - What Car?

Land Rover Defender long-term test review

Huge waiting lists underline just how popular the Land Rover Defender is, but does it have the all-round capability and feel-good factor to justify its high price tag?... The car Land Rover Defender HSE Ingenium 3.0 MHEV Run by Jim Holder, editorial director. Why it’s here Can Land Rover’s reinvented...
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Opinion: can you imagine driving 750,000 miles in a Land Rover Defender?

On occasion, this column has been known to gently poke fun at statistically dubious ‘studies’ pumped out by publicity hungry press offices. But here’s a genuine doozy of a revelation, courtesy of motor leasing firm LeaseLoco: on Britain’s roads today, there are no fewer than 16 Land Rover Defenders with over 750,000 miles on the clock.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Wheel Drive#The Last Survivors#In The Dark#Vehicles#The Land Rover
topgear.com

Everrati Land Rover Series IIA review: another icon updated

Ah, an molested classic. What a treat. Cough, this is actually an electric restomod Series IIA Land Rover from Everrati. The mucky noisy old engine has been carefully torn out and replaced with a nice 150bhp/221lb ft electric motor and a 60kWh battery for a real world (as if anyone who buys one of these actually lives there) range of 125 miles.
CARS
hypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED and Galpin Unveil Two Custom Land Rover Defenders

UNDEFEATED has partnered with Galpin Auto Sports, the infamous car custom garage for Pimp My Ride seasons 5-6, to deliver two unique takes on the Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 models. The “Jaguar Blue” Land Rover Defender 110 is built for camping trips and features a range of amenities...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Former Top Gear Host Deeply Confused By New Land Rover Defender 90 V8

Rory Reid is a car guy through and through. The new Land Rover Defender 90 V8 is a fun and luxurious off-roader through and through. Put them together though and the hard-edged SUV confuses the host. Reid says that the Defender 90 V8 just doesn’t make a lot of sense, and that’s what he loves about it.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Autoblog

Land Rover Defender 130 patent images show the 'premium explorer' of the lineup

Autoweek.nl found patent images Land Rover filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the coming Defender 130. We got our last look at the 130 trim in July 2021 when it was wearing skin-tight camouflage while testing near its home territory in England. The patent line drawings remove almost all of the suspense about what's coming, if any suspense remained. The one difference that we spot in the drawings compared to the Defender 90 and 110 is a tweaked fender vent. The vents on the two smaller models are all black mesh, whereas there's a decorative element contained within the vents on the 130 in the patent artwork. The camouflaged truck did without these vents, so we'll see what arrives at launch.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

New Land Rover Defender 130's Extra-Long Body Revealed In Patent Filings

We knew it was coming for some time, but all we had on the new Land Rover Defender 130 were some camouflaged test models captured in Europe. Now, thanks to the U.S. Patent Office, it appears we have a much more clear vision of the extra-long, three-row Defender SUV that soon will join the two-door 90 and four-door, two-row 110 in the lineup.
CARS
srqmagazine.com

Wilde Land Rover Sarasota Previews the New Range Rover

On the evening of Jan. 19, 2022, Wilde Land Rover Sarasota hosted one of the first of over 180 dealer previews of the New Range Rover. Invited guests and owners received an up-close sneak peek at the highly anticipated luxury SUV. The New 2022 Range Rover is the ultimate expression of modern luxury, combining aesthetic grace with technological sophistication. During the private event, guests were immersed in all aspects of the most desirable Range Rover yet, exploring the modernist design, well-appointed and sustainable interior materials, as well as the luxury SUV’s refinement and range of capability. Wilde Land Rover Sarasota is part of the Wilde Automotive Family, which boasts over 75 years of automotive experience. Wilde Automotive Family specializes in new and pre-owned vehicles, outstanding service and maintenance, and award-winning customer experiences. The Range Rover Inside Track National Tour will take place at select Land Rover retailers across the U.S. for Range Rover owners and invited guests to preview the New Range Rover before it arrives in showrooms this spring.
SARASOTA, FL
Carscoops

Land Rover Defender 130 Breaks Cover Thanks To The Patent Office

Spy photographers snapped the Land Rover Defender 130 last summer and now the model has been revealed by the patent office. First noticed by Autoweek.nl, the images show the Defender 130 will be instantly recognizable as it’s simply a stretched Defender 110. While this was to be expected, we...
CARS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy