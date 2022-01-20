ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

1953 Immaculate Anglia For Sale

carandclassic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar is based in Co Carlow but...

www.carandclassic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculate#Anglia#Vehicles#Irish#Co Carlow
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
Shropshire Star

Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
SPY

These Top-Rated Mops Will Give Your Tile Floors a Like-New Shine

The difference between doing your weekly chores with the right tools versus making do with whatever you can find can be your time, your patience and the quality of the end result. For example, you may think sweeping a tile or hardwood surface with a broom is sufficient. After all, it does collect hair, dust and other debris. However, pass a broom through liquid or something sticky and you’ll quickly find its limitations, much to your annoyance. That’s why it’s best to use tools designed for the specific job in front of you. In this case, the best mops for...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Popular Car Sold at Costco

Costco is the fifth largest retailer in America based on revenue, behind only Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, and Home Depot. According to the National Retail Federation’s “Top 100 Retailers 2021,” Costco had revenue of $162 billion in 2020. (Unlike most other retailers, Costco requires shoppers to have a membership, which costs between $60 and $120 a […]
BUYING CARS
BBC

Covid: Greater Anglia introduces new timetable over drop in demand

A rail company said it has made further changes to its timetable with Sunday-style levels of services in response to fewer passengers travelling. Greater Anglia has replaced the temporary weekday timetable implemented just before Christmas. The operator said the new timetable had about 74% of pre-pandemic services continuing to run.
TRAFFIC
ecomagazine.com

Marex Opens East Anglia Office in OrbisEnergy ‘Hub for Clean Energy’

UK-based risk management consultancy Marex Risk and Marine Consultancy (Marex) is expanding its operations with the opening of a new office at the ‘hub for clean energy’ OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft.  . The Aberdeen-based company, a specialist in managing risk in the energy and marine sectors, says the decision...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

‘First’ remastered coins bearing historic monarchs to be released

A new collection of coins remastering the portraits of historic monarchs from the past 500 years are to be released, the Royal Mint has said.The coins, bearing the faces of Kings and Queens stretching from the Tudors to the Windsors, will recreate iconic designs in high definition for the first time, using to the latest technology and minting techniques.Henry VII is the first monarch to be honoured, with another 20 coins to be released over the next five years.Original coins have been digitised with a scanner to replicate the design, before the damage and wear-and-tear is removed, creating a high...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy