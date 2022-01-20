ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Magnitude homology and Path homology

By Yasuhiko Asao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this article, we show that magnitude homology and path homology are closely related, and we give some applications. We define differentials ${\mathrm MH}^{\ell}_k(G) \longrightarrow {\mathrm MH}^{\ell-1}_{k-1}(G)$ between magnitude homologies of a digraph $G$, which make them chain...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Homology of homologous knotted proteins

Katherine Benjamin, Lamisah Mukta, Gabriel Moryoussef, Christopher Uren, Heather A. Harrington, Ulrike Tillmann, Agnese Barbensi. Quantification and classification of protein structures, such as knotted proteins, often requires noise-free and complete data. Here we develop a mathematical pipeline that systematically analyzes protein structures. We showcase this geometric framework on proteins forming open-ended trefoil knots, and we demonstrate that the mathematical tool, persistent homology, faithfully represents their structural homology. This topological pipeline identifies important geometric features of protein entanglement and clusters the space of trefoil proteins according to their depth. Persistence landscapes quantify the topological difference between a family of knotted and unknotted proteins in the same structural homology class. This difference is localized and interpreted geometrically with recent advancements in systematic computation of homology generators. The topological and geometric quantification we find is robust to noisy input data, which demonstrates the potential of this approach in contexts where standard knot theoretic tools fail.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Buildup of the Magnetic Flux Ropes in Homologous Solar Eruptions

Homologous coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are an interesting phenomenon, and it is possible to investigate the formation of CMEs by comparing multi-CMEs under a homologous physical condition. AR 11283 had been present on the solar surface for several days when a bipole emerged on 2011 September 4. Its positive polarity collided with the pre-existing negative polarity belonging to a different bipole, producing recurrent solar activities along the polarity inversion line (PIL) between the colliding polarities, namely the so-called collisional PIL (cPIL). Our results show that a large amount of energy and helicity were built up in the form of magnetic flux ropes (MFRs), with recurrent release and accumulation processes. These MFRs were built up along the cPIL. A flux deficit method is adopted and shows that magnetic cancellation happens along the cPIL due to the collisional shearing scenario proposed by Chintzoglou et al. The total amount of canceled flux was $\sim$0.7$\times$10$^{21}$ Mx with an uncertainty of $\sim$13.2$\%$ within the confidence region of the 30$^\circ$ sun-center distance. The canceled flux amounts to 24$\%$ of the total unsigned flux of the bipolar magnetic region. The results show that the magnetic fields beside the cPIL are very sheared, and the average shear angle is above 70$^\circ$ after the collision. The fast expansion of the twist kernels of the MFRs and the continuous eruptive activities are both driven by the collisional shearing process. These results are important for better understanding the buildup process of the MFRs associated with homologous solar eruptions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homology#G M Ys
arxiv.org

Combinatorial model of ligand-receptor binding

We introduce a combinatorial model of ligand-receptor binding that allows us to quantitatively frame the question "How can ligands seek out and bind to their optimal receptor sites in a sea of other competing ligands and suboptimal receptor sites?" To answer the question, we first derive a formula to count the number of partial generalized derangements in a list; the result is an extension to a combinatorial result by Gillis and Even. We then compute the general partition function for the ligand-receptor system and derive the equilibrium expressions for the average number of bound ligands and the average number of optimally bound ligands. A visual model of squares assembling onto a grid allows us to easily identify fully optimal bound states. Equilibrium simulations of the system reveal its extremes to be one of two types, qualitatively distinguished by whether optimal ligand-receptor binding is the dominant form of binding at all temperatures and quantitatively distinguished by the relative values of two critical temperatures. One of those system types (termed "search-limited," as it was in previous work) does not exhibit kinetic traps and we thus infer that biomolecular systems where optimal ligand-receptor binding is functionally important are likely to be search-limited.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observation of Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Topology in Ultracold Atoms

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE), the accumulation of eigen wavefunctions at boundaries of open systems, underlies a variety of exotic properties that defy conventional wisdom. While NHSE and its intriguing impact on band topology and dynamics have been observed in classical or photonic systems, their demonstration in a quantum many-body setting remains elusive. Here we report the experimental realization of a dissipative Aharonov-Bohm chain -- a non-Hermitian topological model with NHSE -- in the momentum space of a two-component Bose-Einstein condensate. We identify unique signatures of NHSE in the condensate dynamics, and perform Bragg spectroscopy to resolve topological edge states against a background of localized bulk states. Our work sets the stage for further investigation on the interplay of many-body statistics and interactions with NHSE, and is a significant step forward in the quantum control and simulation of non-Hermitian physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

On the evolution of the Hubble constant with the SNe Ia Pantheon Sample and Baryon Acoustic Oscillations: a feasibility study for GRB-cosmology in 2030

Maria Giovanna Dainotti, Biagio De Simone, Tiziano Schiavone, Giovanni Montani, Enrico Rinaldi, Gaetano Lambiase, Malgorzata Bogdan, Sahil Ugale. The difference from 4 to 6 $\sigma$ in the Hubble constant ($H_0$) between the values observed with the local (Cepheids and Supernovae Ia, SNe Ia) and the high-z probes (CMB obtained by the Planck data) still challenges the astrophysics and cosmology community. Previous analysis by Dainotti et al. (2021) has shown that there is an evolution in the Hubble constant that scales as $f(z)=\mathcal{H}_{0}/(1+z)^{\eta}$, where $\mathcal{H}_0$ is $H_{0}(z=0)$ and $\eta$ is the evolutionary parameter. Here, we investigate if this evolution still holds by using the SNe Ia gathered in the Pantheon sample and the BAOs. We assume $H_{0}=70 \textrm{km s}^{-1}\textrm{Mpc}^{-1}$ as the local value and divide the Pantheon into 3 bins ordered in increasing values of redshift. Similar to Dainotti et al. (2021) but varying two cosmological parameters contemporaneously ($H_0$, $\Omega_{0m}$ in the $\Lambda$CDM model and $H_0$, $w_a$ in the $w_{0}w_{a}$CDM model), for each bin we implement a MCMC analysis obtaining the value of $H_0$ $[...]$. Subsequently, the values of $H_0$ are fitted with the model $f(z)$. Our results show that a decreasing trend with $\eta \sim10^{-2}$ is still visible in this sample. The $\eta$ coefficient reaches zero in 2.0 $\sigma$ for the $\Lambda$CDM model up to 5.8 $\sigma$ for $w_{0}w_{a}$CDM model. This trend, if not due to statistical fluctuations, could be explained through a hidden astrophysical bias, such as the effect of stretch evolution, or it requires new theoretical models, a possible proposition is the modified gravity theories, $f(R)$ $[...]$. This work is also a preparatory to understand how the combined probes still show an evolution of the $H_0$ by redshift and what is the current status of simulations on GRB cosmology to obtain the uncertainties on the $\Omega_{0m}$ comparable with the ones achieved through SNe Ia.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probability Distribution on Rooted Trees

The hierarchical and recursive expressive capability of rooted trees is applicable to represent statistical models in various areas, such as data compression, image processing, and machine learning. On the other hand, such hierarchical expressive capability causes a problem in tree selection to avoid overfitting. One unified approach to solve this is a Bayesian approach, on which the rooted tree is regarded as a random variable and a direct loss function can be assumed on the selected model or the predicted value for a new data point. However, all the previous studies on this approach are based on the probability distribution on full trees, to the best of our knowledge. In this paper, we propose a generalized probability distribution for any rooted trees in which only the maximum number of child nodes and the maximum depth are fixed. Furthermore, we derive recursive methods to evaluate the characteristics of the probability distribution without any approximations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Metamaterial Eigenmodes beyond Homogenization

Metamaterial homogenization theories usually start with crude approximations that are valid in certain limits in zero order, such as small frequencies, wave vectors and material fill fractions. In some cases they remain surprisingly robust exceeding their initial assumptions, such as the well-established Maxwell-Garnett theory for elliptical inclusions that can produce reliable results for fill fractions far above its theoretical limitations. We here present a rigorous solution of Maxwell's equations in binary periodic materials employing a combined Greens-Galerkin procedure to obtain a low-dimensional eigenproblem for the evanescent Floquet eigenmodes of the material. In its general form, our method provides an accurate solution of the multi-valued complex Floquet bandstructure, which currently cannot be obtained with established solvers. It is thus shown to be valid in regimes where homogenization theories naturally break down. For small frequencies and wave numbers in lowest order, our method simplifies to the Maxwell-Garnett result for 2D cylinder and 3D sphere packings. It therefore provides the missing explanation why Maxwell-Garnett works well up to extremely high fill fractions of approximately $50\%$ depending on the base materials, provided the inclusions are arranged on an isotropic lattice.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Common patterns in pulse profiles of High Mass X-ray Binaries

Jaime Alsono-Hernandez (1), Felix Fuerst (2), Peter Kretschmar (3), Isabel Caballero (4), Amy Joyce (5) ((1) Universidad Complutense de Madrid, (2) Quasar SR for ESA/ESAC, (3) ESA/ESAC, (4) Aurora Technology for ESA/ESAC, (5) Remeis-Observatory & ECAP) The pulsations of X-ray pulsars carry information about the accretion and magnetic field geometry....
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pattern Formation in Thermal Convective Systems: Spatio-temporal Thermal Statistics, Emergent Flux, and Local Equilibrium

We discuss spatio-temporal pattern formation in two separate thermal convective systems. In the first system, hydrothermal waves (HTW) are modeled numerically in an annular channel. A temperature difference is imposed across the channel, which induces a surface tension gradient on the free surface of the fluid, leading to a surface flow towards the cold side. The flow pattern is axially symmetric along the temperature gradient with an internal circulation for a small temperature difference. This axially symmetric flow (ASF) becomes unstable beyond a given temperature difference threshold, and subsequently, symmetry-breaking flow, i.e., rotational oscillating waves or HTW, appears. For the second system, Rayleigh-Bénard convection (RBC) is experimentally studied in the non-turbulent regime. When a thin film of liquid is heated, the competing forces of viscosity and buoyancy give rise to convective instabilities. This convective instability creates a spatio-temporal non-uniform temperature distribution on the surface of the fluid film. The surface temperature statistics are studied in both these systems as `order' and `disorder' phase separates. Although the mechanisms that give rise to convective instabilities are different in both cases, we find an agreement on the macroscopic nature of the thermal distributions in these emergent structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy