Magnitude homology and Path homology

Maria Giovanna Dainotti, Biagio De Simone, Tiziano Schiavone, Giovanni Montani, Enrico Rinaldi, Gaetano Lambiase, Malgorzata Bogdan, Sahil Ugale. The difference from 4 to 6 $\sigma$ in the Hubble constant ($H_0$) between the values observed with the local (Cepheids and Supernovae Ia, SNe Ia) and the high-z probes (CMB obtained by the Planck data) still challenges the astrophysics and cosmology community. Previous analysis by Dainotti et al. (2021) has shown that there is an evolution in the Hubble constant that scales as $f(z)=\mathcal{H}_{0}/(1+z)^{\eta}$, where $\mathcal{H}_0$ is $H_{0}(z=0)$ and $\eta$ is the evolutionary parameter. Here, we investigate if this evolution still holds by using the SNe Ia gathered in the Pantheon sample and the BAOs. We assume $H_{0}=70 \textrm{km s}^{-1}\textrm{Mpc}^{-1}$ as the local value and divide the Pantheon into 3 bins ordered in increasing values of redshift. Similar to Dainotti et al. (2021) but varying two cosmological parameters contemporaneously ($H_0$, $\Omega_{0m}$ in the $\Lambda$CDM model and $H_0$, $w_a$ in the $w_{0}w_{a}$CDM model), for each bin we implement a MCMC analysis obtaining the value of $H_0$ $[...]$. Subsequently, the values of $H_0$ are fitted with the model $f(z)$. Our results show that a decreasing trend with $\eta \sim10^{-2}$ is still visible in this sample. The $\eta$ coefficient reaches zero in 2.0 $\sigma$ for the $\Lambda$CDM model up to 5.8 $\sigma$ for $w_{0}w_{a}$CDM model. This trend, if not due to statistical fluctuations, could be explained through a hidden astrophysical bias, such as the effect of stretch evolution, or it requires new theoretical models, a possible proposition is the modified gravity theories, $f(R)$ $[...]$. This work is also a preparatory to understand how the combined probes still show an evolution of the $H_0$ by redshift and what is the current status of simulations on GRB cosmology to obtain the uncertainties on the $\Omega_{0m}$ comparable with the ones achieved through SNe Ia.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO