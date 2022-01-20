ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ian Anderson

By Bob Lefsetz
celebrityaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Jethro Tull. A must-listen whether you’re a fan of the band or not....

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Ian Anderson Wanted to Bring Jethro Tull Back Sooner: Exclusive Interview

Ian Anderson has a rocky relationship with the Jethro Tull brand. He retired the moniker in 2014, telling Billboard he preferred in his "twilight years" to use his own name. "It’s a body of work I rather think is now kind of historical, since the weight of it lies back in the '70s and '80s in terms of volume," he noted. "And I rather think it’s nice to kind of leave that as legacy.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Lefsetz
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Jethro Tull
Rolling Stone

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the theatrical rock singer whose Bat Out of Hell album trilogy made him one of the best-selling musical artists in history, died Thursday at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and...
MUSIC
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Food#The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
KGET

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival organizers said in a statement, adding that the event is “thoroughly planned.” *** Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Daily Sun

Music catalogs are fetching huge deals. Are they overvalued?

In the 2006 book “Northern Songs: The True Story of the Beatles Song Publishing Empire,” journalist Brian Southall captured a music industry mantra: “For songwriters and publishers alike, the most important five words are always the same — ‘never give up a copyright.’”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy