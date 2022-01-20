A stabilizer-free $C^0$ weak Galerkin method for the biharmonic equations

The Random Phase Approximation (RPA) and its variations and extensions are, without any doubt, the most widely used tools to describe Giant Resonances within a microscopic theory. In this chapter, we will start by discussing how RPA comes out naturally if one seeks a state with a harmonic time dependence in the space of one particle-one hole excitations on top of the ground state. It will be also shown that RPA is the simplest approach in which a ``collective'' state emerges. These are basic arguments that appear in other textbooks but are also unavoidable as a starting point for further discussions. In the rest of the chapter, we will give emphasis to developments that have taken place in the last decades: alternatives to RPA like the Finite Amplitude Method (FAM), state-of-the-art calculations with well-established Energy Density Functionals (EDFs), and progress in {\em ab initio} calculations. We will discuss extensions of RPA using as a red thread the various enlargements of the one particle-one hole model space. The importance of the continuum, and the exclusive observables like the decay products of Giant Resonances, will be also touched upon.

