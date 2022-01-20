ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A stabilizer-free $C^0$ weak Galerkin method for the biharmonic equations

By Peng Zhu, Shenglan Xie, Xiaoshen Wang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this article, we present and analyze a stabilizer-free $C^0$ weak Galerkin (SF-C0WG) method for solving the biharmonic problem. The SF-C0WG method is formulated in terms of cell unknowns which are $C^0$ continuous...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Error estimates for harmonic and biharmonic interpolation splines with annular geometry

The main result in this paper is an error estimate for interpolation biharmonic polysplines in an annulus $A\left( r_{1},r_{N}\right) $, with respect to a partition by concentric annular domains $A\left( r_{1} ,r_{2}\right) ,$ ...., $A\left( r_{N-1},r_{N}\right) ,$ for radii $0<r_{1}<....<r_{N}.$ The biharmonic polysplines interpolate a smooth function on the spheres $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{j}$ for $j=1,...,N$ and satisfy natural boundary conditions for $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{1}$ and $\left\vert x\right\vert =r_{N}.$ By analogy with a technique in one-dimensional spline theory established by C. de Boor, we base our proof on error estimates for harmonic interpolation splines with respect to the partition by the annuli $A\left( r_{j-1},r_{j}\right) $. For these estimates it is important to determine the smallest constant $c\left( \Omega\right) ,$ where $\Omega=A\left( r_{j-1},r_{j}\right) ,$ among all constants $c$ satisfying \[ \sup_{x\in\Omega}\left\vert f\left( x\right) \right\vert \leq c\sup _{x\in\Omega}\left\vert \Delta f\left( x\right) \right\vert \] for all $f\in C^{2}\left( \Omega\right) \cap C\left( \overline{\Omega }\right) $ vanishing on the boundary of the bounded domain $\Omega$ . In this paper we describe $c\left( \Omega\right) $ for an annulus $\Omega=A\left( r,R\right) $ and we will give the estimate \[ \min\{\frac{1}{2d},\frac{1}{8}\}\left( R-r\right) ^{2}\leq c\left( A\left( r,R\right) \right) \leq\max\{\frac{1}{2d},\frac{1}{8}\}\left( R-r\right) ^{2}% \] where $d$ is the dimension of the underlying space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Strong error analysis of Euler methods for overdamped generalized Langevin equations with fractional noise: Nonlinear case

This paper considers the strong error analysis of the Euler and fast Euler methods for nonlinear overdamped generalized Langevin equations driven by the fractional noise. The main difficulty lies in handling the interaction between the fractional Brownian motion and the singular kernel, which is overcome by means of the Malliavin calculus and fine estimates of several multiple singular integrals. Consequently, these two methods are proved to be strongly convergent with order nearly $\min\{2(H+\alpha-1), \alpha\}$, where $H \in (1/2,1)$ and $\alpha\in(1-H,1)$ respectively characterize the singularity levels of fractional noises and singular kernels in the underlying equation. This result improves the existing convergence order $H+\alpha-1$ of Euler methods for the nonlinear case, and gives a positive answer to the open problem raised in [4]. As an application of the theoretical findings, we further investigate the complexity of the multilevel Monte Carlo simulation based on the fast Euler method, which turns out to behave better performance than the standard Monte Carlo simulation when computing the expectation of functionals of the considered equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Hybrid Discontinuous Galerkin method for elliptic problems and applications in vertical ocean-slice modeling

Element Method. The Finite Volume Method guarantees local and global mass conservation. A property not satisfied by the Finite Volume Method. On the down side, the Finite Volume Method requires non trivial modifications to attain high order approximations unlike the Finite Volume Method. It has been contended that the Discontinuous Galerkin Method, locally conservative and high order, is a natural progression for Coastal Ocean Modeling. Consequently, as a primer we consider the vertical ocean-slice model with the inclusion of density effects. To solve these non steady Partial Differential Equations, we develop a pressure projection method for solution. We propose a Hybridized Discontinuous Galerkin solution for the required Poisson Problem in each time step. The purpose, is to reduce the computational cost of classical applications of the Discontinuous Galerkin method. The Hybridized Discontinuous Galerkin method is first presented as a general elliptic problem solver. It is shown that a high order implementation yields fast and accurate approximations on coarse meshes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Radial solutions for equations of Weingarten type

In this paper we study the linear Weingarten equation defined by the fully non-linear PDE. $$a\, \mbox{div}\frac{Du}{\sqrt{1+|Du|^2}}+b\, \frac{\mbox{det}D^2u}{(1+|Du|^2)^2}=\phi\left(\frac{1}{\sqrt{1+|Du|^2}}\right)$$ in a domain $\Omega\subset\mathbb{R}^2$, where $\phi\in C^1([-1,1])$ and $a,b\in\mathbb{R}$. We approach the existence of radial solutions when $\Omega$ is a disk of small radius, giving an affirmative answer when the PDE is of elliptic type. In the hyperbolic case we show that no radial solution exists, while in the parabolic case we find explicitly all the solutions. Finally, in the elliptic case we prove uniqueness and symmetry results concerning the Dirichlet problem of such equation.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabilizer#Wg#Na#Msc
arxiv.org

Least squares estimators based on the Adams method for stochastic differential equations with small Lévy noise

We consider stochastic differential equations (SDEs) driven by small Lévy noise with some unknown parameters, and propose a new type of least squares estimators based on discrete samples from the SDEs. To approximate the increments of a process from the SDEs, we shall use not the usual Euler method, but the Adams method, that is, a well-known numerical approximation of the solution to the ordinary differential equation appearing in the limit of the SDE. We show the consistency of the proposed estimators as well as the asymptotic distribution in a suitable observation scheme. We also show that our estimators can be better than the usual LSE based on the Euler method in the finite sample performance.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An application of the splitting-up method for the computation of a neural network representation for the solution for the filtering equations

The filtering equations govern the evolution of the conditional distribution of a signal process given partial, and possibly noisy, observations arriving sequentially in time. Their numerical approximation plays a central role in many real-life applications, including numerical weather prediction, finance and engineering. One of the classical approaches to approximate the solution of the filtering equations is to use a PDE inspired method, called the splitting-up method, initiated by Gyongy, Krylov, LeGland, among other contributors. This method, and other PDE based approaches, have particular applicability for solving low-dimensional problems. In this work we combine this method with a neural network representation. The new methodology is used to produce an approximation of the unnormalised conditional distribution of the signal process. We further develop a recursive normalisation procedure to recover the normalised conditional distribution of the signal process. The new scheme can be iterated over multiple time steps whilst keeping its asymptotic unbiasedness property intact.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hermite-based, One-step, Variational and Galerkin Time Integrators for Mechanical Systems

In this paper, we present two Hermite polynomial based approaches to derive one-step numerical integrators for mechanical systems. These methods are based on discretizing the configuration using Hermite polynomials which leads to numerical trajectories continuous in both configuration and velocity. First, we incorporate Hermite polynomials for time-discretization and derive one-step variational methods by discretizing the Lagrange-d'Alembert principle over a single time step. Second, we present the Galerkin approach to derive one-step numerical integrators by setting the weighted average of the residual of the equations of motion over a time step to zero.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis of a new type of fractional linear multistep method of order two with improved stability

We present and investigate a new type of implicit fractional linear multistep method of order two for fractional initial value problems. The method is obtained from the second order super convergence of the Grünwald-Letnikov approximation of the fractional derivative at a non-integer shift point. The proposed method is of order two consistency and coincides with the backward difference method of order two for classical initial value problems when the order of the derivative is one. The weight coefficients of the proposed method are obtained from the Grünwald weights and hence computationally efficient compared with that of the fractional backward difference formula of order two. The stability properties are analyzed and shown that the stability region of the method is larger than that of the fractional Adams-Moulton method of order two and the fractional trapezoidal method. Numerical result and illustrations are presented to justify the analytical theories.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Theoretical Methods for Giant Resonances

The Random Phase Approximation (RPA) and its variations and extensions are, without any doubt, the most widely used tools to describe Giant Resonances within a microscopic theory. In this chapter, we will start by discussing how RPA comes out naturally if one seeks a state with a harmonic time dependence in the space of one particle-one hole excitations on top of the ground state. It will be also shown that RPA is the simplest approach in which a ``collective'' state emerges. These are basic arguments that appear in other textbooks but are also unavoidable as a starting point for further discussions. In the rest of the chapter, we will give emphasis to developments that have taken place in the last decades: alternatives to RPA like the Finite Amplitude Method (FAM), state-of-the-art calculations with well-established Energy Density Functionals (EDFs), and progress in {\em ab initio} calculations. We will discuss extensions of RPA using as a red thread the various enlargements of the one particle-one hole model space. The importance of the continuum, and the exclusive observables like the decay products of Giant Resonances, will be also touched upon.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Aichinger equation on commutative semigroups

We consider Aichinger's equation $$f(x_1+\cdots+x_{m+1})=\sum_{i=1}^{m+1}g_i(x_1,x_2,\cdots, \widehat{x_i},\cdots, x_{m+1})$$ for functions defined on commutative semigroups which take values on commutative groups. The solutions of this equation are, under very mild hypotheses, generalized polynomials. We use the canonical form of generalized polynomials to prove that compositions and products of generalized polynomials are again generalized polynomials and that the bounds for the degrees are, in this new context, the natural ones. In some cases, we also show that a polynomial function defined on a semigroup can uniquely be extended to a polynomial function defined on a larger group. For example, if $f$ solves Aichinger's equation under the additional restriction that $x_1,\cdots,x_{m+1}\in \mathbb{R}_+^p$, then there exists a unique polynomial function $F$ defined on $\mathbb{R}^p$ such that $F_{|\mathbb{R}_+^p}=f$. In particular, if $f$ is also bounded on a set $A\subseteq \mathbb{R}_+^p$ with positive Lebesgue measure then its unique polynomial extension $F$ is an ordinary polynomial of $p$ variables with total degree $\leq m$, and the functions $g_i$ are also restrictions to $\mathbb{R}_+^{pm}$ of ordinary polynomials of total degree $\leq m$ defined on $\mathbb{R}^{pm}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Energy Laws and Stability of Runge--Kutta Methods for Linear Seminegative Problems

This paper presents a systematic theoretical framework to derive the energy identities of general implicit and explicit Runge--Kutta (RK) methods for linear seminegative systems. It generalizes the stability analysis of explicit RK methods in [Z. Sun and C.-W. Shu, SIAM J. Numer. Anal., 57 (2019), pp. 1158-1182]. The established energy identities provide a precise characterization on whether and how the energy dissipates in the RK discretization, thereby leading to weak and strong stability criteria of RK methods. Furthermore, we discover a unified energy identity for all the diagonal Pade approximations, based on an analytical Cholesky type decomposition of a class of symmetric matrices. The structure of the matrices is very complicated, rendering the discovery of the unified energy identity and the proof of the decomposition highly challenging. Our proofs involve the construction of technical combinatorial identities and novel techniques from the theory of hypergeometric series. Our framework is motivated by a discrete analogue of integration by parts technique and a series expansion of the continuous energy law. In some special cases, our analyses establish a close connection between the continuous and discrete energy laws, enhancing our understanding of their intrinsic mechanisms. Several specific examples of implicit methods are given to illustrate the discrete energy laws. A few numerical examples further confirm the theoretical properties.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Orbital stability of periodic standing waves for the cubic fractional nonlinear Schrodinger equation

In this paper, the existence and orbital stability of the periodic standing waves solutions for the nonlinear fractional Schrodinger (fNLS) equation with cubic nonlinearity is studied. The existence is determined by using a minimizing constrained problem in the complex setting and we it is showed that the corresponding real solution is always positive. The orbital stability is proved by combining some tools regarding positive operators, the oscillation theorem for fractional Hill operators and a Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition, well known for Schrodinger equations. We then perform a numerical approach to generate periodic standing wave solutions of the fNLS equation by using the Petviashvili's iteration method. We also investigate the Vakhitov-Kolokolov condition numerically which cannot be obtained analytically for some values of the order of the fractional derivative.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-multifractality and dynamic scaling in stochastic porous lattice

In this article, we extend the idea of stochastic dyadic Cantor set to weighted planar stochastic lattice that leads to a stochastic porous lattice. The process starts with an initiator which we choose to be a square of unit area for convenience. We then define a generator that divides the initiator or one of the blocks, picked preferentially with respect to their areas, to divide it either horizontally or vertically into two rectangles of which one of them is removed with probability $q=1-p$. We find that the remaining number of blocks and their mass varies with time as $t^{p}$ and $t^{-q}$ respectively. Analytical solution shows that the dynamics of this process is governed by infinitely many hidden conserved quantities each of which is a multifractal measure with porous structure as it contains missing blocks of various different sizes. The support where these measures are distributed is fractal with fractal dimension $2p$ provided $0<p<1$. We find that if the remaining blocks are characterized by their respective area then the corresponding block size distribution function obeys dynamic scaling.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the microlocal regularity of the analytic vectors for "sums of squares" of vector fields

We prove via FBI-transform a result concerning the microlocal Gevrey regularity of analytic vectors for operators sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic coefficients of Hörmander type, thus providing a microlocal version, in the analytic category, of a result due to M. Derridj in "Local estimates for Hörmander's operators of first kind with analytic Gevrey coefficients and application to the regularity of their Gevrey vectors", concerning the problem of the local regularity for the Gevrey vectors for sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic/Gevrey coefficients.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetry results for compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations

In this paper we prove symmetry of compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations. Assuming that $\Omega = \{x \in \mathbb{R}^2:\ u(x) \neq 0\}$ is an annular domain, we prove that the streamlines of the flow are circular. We are also able to remove the topological condition on $\Omega$ if we impose regularity and nondegeneracy assumptions on $u$ at $\partial \Omega$. The proof uses that the corresponding stream function solves an elliptic semilinear problem $-\Delta \phi = f(\phi)$ with $\nabla \phi=0$ at the boundary. One of the main difficulties in our study is that $f$ is not Lipschitz continuous near the boundary values. However, $f(\phi)$ vanishes at the boundary values and then we can apply a local symmetry result of F. Brock to conclude.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Planetary Accretion Shocks with a Realistic Equation of State

The final stage of gas giant formation involves accreting gas from the parent protoplanetary disk. In general, the infalling gas likely approaches a free-fall velocity, creating an accretion shock, leading to strong shock heating and radiation. We investigate the kinematics and energetics of such accretion shocks using 1D radiation hydrodynamic simulations. Our simulations feature the first self-consistent treatment of hydrogen dissociation and ionization, radiation transport, and realistic grey opacity. By exploring a broad range of giant planet masses (0.1-3 M$_{J}$) and accretion rates ($10^{-3}$-$10^{-2}$M$_{\oplus}\cdot\rm{yr}^{-1}$), we focus on global shock efficiency and the final entropy of the accreted gas. We find that radiation from the accretion shock can fully disassociate the molecular hydrogen of the incoming gas when the shock luminosity is above a critical luminosity. Meanwhile, the post-shock entropy generally fall into ``cold" ($<12k_{\rm{B}}/m_{\rm H}$) and ``hot" ($>16k_{\rm{B}}/m_{\rm H}$) groups which depends on the extent of the endothermic process of $\rm{H}_2$ dissociation. While 2D or 3D simulations are needed for more realistic understandings of the accretion process, this distinction likely carries over and sheds light on the interpretation of young direct imaging planets.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy