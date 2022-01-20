ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Hypergeometric sheaves for classical groups via geometric Langlands

By Masoud Kamgarpour, Daxin Xu, Lingfei Yi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In a previous paper, the first and third authors gave an explicit realization of the geometric Langlands correspondence for hypergeometric sheaves, considered as $\textrm{GL}_n$-local systems. Certain hypergeometric local systems admit a symplectic or orthogonal structure, which can be viewed as $\check{G}$-local...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Geometric and Representation Theoretic Aspects of $p$-adic Motives

In this dissertation, we discuss mainly the corresponding geometric and representation theoretic aspects of relative $p$-adic Hodge theory and $p$-adic motives. To be more precise, we study the corresponding analytic geometry of the corresponding spaces over and attached to period rings in the relative $p$-adic Hodge theory, including derived topological de Rham complexes and derived topological logarithmic de Rham complexes after Bhatt, Gabber, Guo and Illusie which is in some sense equivalent to the derived prismatic cohomology of Bhatt-Scholze as shown in the work of Li-Liu, $\mathcal{O}\mathbb{B}_\mathrm{dR}$-sheaves after Scholze, $\varphi$-$\widetilde{C}_X$-sheaves and relative-$B$-pairs after Kedlaya-Liu, multidimensional rings after Carter-Kedlaya-Zábrádi and Pal-Zábrádi and many other possible general universal motivic rings or sheaves. Many contexts are expected to be sheafified, such as over Scholze's pro-étale sites of the considered analytic spaces by using perfectoids or the quasisyntomic sites by using quasiregular semiperfectoids as in the work of Bhatt-Morrow-Scholze and Bhatt-Scholze.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Geometric quenches in quasi-disordered lattice system

While global quantum quench has been extensively used in the literature to understand the localization-delocalization transition for the one-dimensional quantum spin chain, the effect of geometric quench (which corresponds to a sudden change of the geometry of the chain) in the context of such transitions is yet to be well understood. In this work, we investigate the effect of geometric quench in the Aubry-Andre model, which supports localization-delocalization transition even in one dimension. We study the spreading of the entanglement and the site-occupation with time and find many interesting features that can be used to characterize localization-delocalization transition. We observe that geometric quench causes a power-law type growth of the entanglement entropy in the delocalized phase in contrast to the linear growth which is found in the global quench studies. Remarkably, we also find that the saturation values in the Many-body localized (MBL) phase obey Area law in contrast to the usual volume law which is a signature feature of the MBL phase in the context of global quench.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

From Second-order Differential Geometry to Stochastic Geometric Mechanics

Classical geometric mechanics, including the study of symmetries, Lagrangian and Hamiltonian mechanics, and the Hamilton-Jacobi theory, are founded on geometric structures such as jets, symplectic and contact ones. In this paper, we shall use a partly forgotten framework of second-order (or stochastic) differential geometry, developed originally by L. Schwartz and P.-A. Meyer, to construct second-order counterparts of those classical structures. These will allow us to study symmetries of stochastic differential equations (SDEs), to establish stochastic Lagrangian and Hamiltonian mechanics and their key relations with the second-order Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman (HJB) equation. Indeed, stochastic prolongation formulae will be derived to study symmetries of SDEs and mixed-order Cartan symmetries. Stochastic Hamilton's equations will follow from a second-order symplectic structure and canonical transformations will lead to the HJB equation. A stochastic variational problem on Riemannian manifolds will provide a stochastic Euler-Lagrange equation compatible with HJB one and equivalent to the Riemannian version of stochastic Hamilton's equations. A stochastic Noether's theorem will also follow. An inspirational example, along the paper, will be the rich dynamical structure of Schrödinger's problem in optimal transport with diffusion bridges as its solutions, also regarded as an Euclidean version of hydrodynamical interpretation of quantum mechanics.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Group#Hypergeometric#Gl Rcb N#De Rham#Hitchin#Beilinson Drinfeld#Representation Theory
arxiv.org

Cubic graphical regular representations of some classical simple groups

A graphical regular representation (GRR) of a group $G$ is a Cayley graph of $G$ whose full automorphism group is equal to the right regular permutation representation of $G$. In this paper we study cubic GRRs of $\mathrm{PSL}_{n}(q)$ ($n=4, 6, 8$), $\mathrm{PSp}_{n}(q)$ ($n=6, 8$), $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$) and $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{-}(q)$ ($n=8, 10, 12$), where $q = 2^f$ with $f \ge 1$. We prove that for each of these groups, with probability tending to $1$ as $q \rightarrow \infty$, any element $x$ of odd prime order dividing $2^{ef}-1$ but not $2^{i}-1$ for each $1 \le i < ef$ together with a random involution $y$ gives rise to a cubic GRR, where $e=n-2$ for $\mathrm{P}\Omega_{n}^{+}(q)$ and $e=n$ for other groups. Moreover, for sufficiently large $q$, there are elements $x$ satisfying these conditions, and for each of them there exists an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a cubic GRR. This result together with certain known results in the literature implies that except for $\mathrm{PSL}_2(q)$, $\mathrm{PSL}_3(q)$, $\mathrm{PSU}_3(q)$ and a finite number of other cases, every finite non-abelian simple group contains an element $x$ and an involution $y$ such that $\{x,x^{-1},y\}$ produces a GRR, showing that a modified version of a conjecture by Spiga is true. Our results and several known results together also confirm a conjecture by Fang and Xia which asserts that except for a finite number of cases every finite non-abelian simple group has a cubic GRR.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Experimental Large-Scale Jet Flames' Geometrical Features Extraction for Risk Management Using Infrared Images and Deep Learning Segmentation Methods

Carmina Pérez-Guerrero, Adriana Palacios, Gilberto Ochoa-Ruiz, Christian Mata, Joaquim Casal, Miguel Gonzalez-Mendoza, Luis Eduardo Falcón-Morales. Jet fires are relatively small and have the least severe effects among the diverse fire accidents that can occur in industrial plants; however, they are usually involved in a process known as the domino effect, that leads to more severe events, such as explosions or the initiation of another fire, making the analysis of such fires an important part of risk analysis. This research work explores the application of deep learning models in an alternative approach that uses the semantic segmentation of jet fires flames to extract main geometrical attributes, relevant for fire risk assessments. A comparison is made between traditional image processing methods and some state-of-the-art deep learning models. It is found that the best approach is a deep learning architecture known as UNet, along with its two improvements, Attention UNet and UNet++. The models are then used to segment a group of vertical jet flames of varying pipe outlet diameters to extract their main geometrical characteristics. Attention UNet obtained the best general performance in the approximation of both height and area of the flames, while also showing a statistically significant difference between it and UNet++. UNet obtained the best overall performance for the approximation of the lift-off distances; however, there is not enough data to prove a statistically significant difference between Attention UNet and UNet++. The only instance where UNet++ outperformed the other models, was while obtaining the lift-off distances of the jet flames with 0.01275 m pipe outlet diameter. In general, the explored models show good agreement between the experimental and predicted values for relatively large turbulent propane jet flames, released in sonic and subsonic regimes; thus, making these radiation zones segmentation models, a suitable approach for different jet flame risk management scenarios.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Geometrically adapted Langevin dynamics for Markov chain Monte Carlo simulations

Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) is one of the most powerful methods to sample from a given probability distribution, of which the Metropolis Adjusted Langevin Algorithm (MALA) is a variant wherein the gradient of the distribution is used towards faster convergence. However, being set up in the Euclidean framework, MALA might perform poorly in higher dimensional problems or in those involving anisotropic densities as the underlying non-Euclidean aspects of the geometry of the sample space remain unaccounted for. We make use of concepts from differential geometry and stochastic calculus on Riemannian manifolds to geometrically adapt a stochastic differential equation with a non-trivial drift term. This adaptation is also referred to as a stochastic development. We apply this method specifically to the Langevin diffusion equation and arrive at a geometrically adapted Langevin dynamics. This new approach far outperforms MALA, certain manifold variants of MALA, and other approaches such as Hamiltonian Monte Carlo (HMC), its adaptive variant the no-U-turn sampler (NUTS) implemented in Stan, especially as the dimension of the problem increases where often GALA is actually the only successful method. This is evidenced through several numerical examples that include parameter estimation of a broad class of probability distributions and a logistic regression problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On Coupled Dirac Systems under Boundary Condition

In this article we study the existence of solutions for the Dirac systems \begin{equation}\label{e:0.1} \left\{ \begin{array}{c}. Pu=\frac{\partial H}{\partial v}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. Pv=\frac{\partial H}{\partial u}(x,u,v) \quad\hbox{on} \ M,. B_{\text{CHI}}u= B_{\text{CHI}}v=0\quad\hbox{on} \ \partial M \end{array} \right. \end{equation} where $M$ is an $m$-dimensional compact oriented Riemannian spin manifold with smooth boundary $\partial...
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Forth order weighted elliptic problem under exponential nonlinear growth

We deal with the nonlinear weighted elliptic problem. L(u):=\Delta ( w(x) \Delta u)&= &f(x,u) &\mbox{ in }& B,. u=\frac{\partial u}{\partial n} & =&0 & \mbox{ on }& \partial B,. \end{array}. \right. $$ where $B$ is the unit ball of $\mathbb{R}^{4}$ and $ w(x)=\big(\log \frac{e}{|x|}\big)^{\beta}$, $\beta\in (0,1)$ a singular logarithm weight....
MATHEMATICS
towardsdatascience.com

Integrate Neo4j with PyTorch Geometric to create recommendations

I have wanted to write about the PyTorch Geometric (pyG) ever since I saw they announced their collaboration with Stanford University on their workshop. The PyTorch Geometric (pyG) is a library built upon PyTorch to help you easily write and train custom Graph Neural Networks for your applications. In this blog post, I will present how you can fetch data from Neo4j to create movie recommendations in PyTorch Geometric.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Phase transitions in XY models with randomly oriented crystal fields

We obtain a representation of the free energy of an XY model on a fully connected graph with spins subjected to a random crystal field of strength $D$ and with random orientation $\alpha$. Results are obtained for an arbitrary probability distribution of the disorder using large deviation theory, for any $D$. We show that the critical temperature is insensitive to the nature and strength of the distribution $p(\alpha)$, for a large family of distributions which includes quadriperiodic distributions, with $p(\alpha)=p(\alpha+\frac{\pi}{2})$, which includes the uniform and symmetric bimodal distributions. The specific heat vanishes as temperature $T \rightarrow 0$ if $D$ is infinite, but approaches a constant if $D$ is finite. We also studied the effect of asymmetry on a bimodal distribution of the orientation of the random crystal field and obtained the phase diagram comprising four phases: a mixed phase (in which spins are canted at angles which depend on the degree of disorder), an $x$-Ising phase, a $y$-Ising phase and a paramagnetic phase, all of which meet at a tetra-critical point. The canted mixed phase is present for all finite $D$, but vanishes when $D \rightarrow \infty$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional Sandglass Magnet with Non-Kramers ions

We report the magnetic and thermodynamic properties of a newly synthesized fluorite oxide Tm$_3$SbO$_7$, where two inequivalent sets of non-Kramers Tm$^{3+}$ ions form a three-dimensional (3D) sandglass-type sublattice. X-ray diffraction and the Rietveld refinement confirm the space group $C222_1$, and site-mixing is not likely for this compound. Magnetic susceptibility and specific heat measurements exclude the existence of an ordered or a glassy state temperatures down to 0.1~K. The magnetic entropy shows a two-step release, indicating the two inequivalent Tm$^{3+}$ ions are weakly correlated and play a part in different energy scales. The low-energy properties of Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ are dominated by the two lowest energy levels of Tm$^{3+}$ with a finite energy gap, and the intrinsic transverse field Ising model with a quantum paramagnetic state can be applied to this 3D magnet. While the absence of magnetic order is further confirmed by the muon spin relaxation measurements, the dynamic property of the low-energy state is also revealed. Therefore Tm$_3$SbO$_7$ provides a new platform of studying quantum magnetism and dynamic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetry results for compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations

In this paper we prove symmetry of compactly supported steady solutions of the 2D Euler equations. Assuming that $\Omega = \{x \in \mathbb{R}^2:\ u(x) \neq 0\}$ is an annular domain, we prove that the streamlines of the flow are circular. We are also able to remove the topological condition on $\Omega$ if we impose regularity and nondegeneracy assumptions on $u$ at $\partial \Omega$. The proof uses that the corresponding stream function solves an elliptic semilinear problem $-\Delta \phi = f(\phi)$ with $\nabla \phi=0$ at the boundary. One of the main difficulties in our study is that $f$ is not Lipschitz continuous near the boundary values. However, $f(\phi)$ vanishes at the boundary values and then we can apply a local symmetry result of F. Brock to conclude.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Wiener Process of Fractals and Path-Integrals I: Emergent Lorentz Symmetry in Stochastic Process of Quantum Fields

This is the first paper of a series of researches (that is followed by [42, 43]) that aims to interpret the gravitational effects of nature within some consistent stochastic fractal-based (intrinsically conformal) path-integral formulation. In this paper, we initially study the asymptotic behaviors of fractal structure of Weierstrass-like functions by means of Hardy's criteria for nowhere differentiability. It is proved that the asymptotic behavior of Fourier-Laplace coefficients of such functions leads to a non-linear differential equation which in its turn gives rise to an exponentially increasing norm, the so-called fractal norm, on the phase space. Then, using the fractal norm the Wiener Brownian process is accomplished for fractal functions on a flat space. By substituting non-local terms with approximated local ones within the derived formula the dAlembertian operator emerges automatically in the Gaussian terms of the Wiener measure. Hence, it is established that the Lorentz symmetry would be regarded as the first-order approximate symmetry of nature on a flat space-time manifold based on the stochastic essence of Brownian motion of the background fractal geometry. ...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the microlocal regularity of the analytic vectors for "sums of squares" of vector fields

We prove via FBI-transform a result concerning the microlocal Gevrey regularity of analytic vectors for operators sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic coefficients of Hörmander type, thus providing a microlocal version, in the analytic category, of a result due to M. Derridj in "Local estimates for Hörmander's operators of first kind with analytic Gevrey coefficients and application to the regularity of their Gevrey vectors", concerning the problem of the local regularity for the Gevrey vectors for sums of squares of vector fields with real-valued real analytic/Gevrey coefficients.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scattering and Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions to the Vlasov-Poisson System in High Dimension

We consider the repulsive Vlasov-Poisson system in dimension $d \geq 4$. A sufficient condition on the decay rate of the associated electric field is presented that guarantees the scattering and determination of the complete asymptotic behavior of large data solutions as $t \to \infty$. More specifically, we show that under this condition the spatial average of the particle distribution function converges, and we establish the precise asymptotic profiles of the electric field and macroscopic densities. An $L^\infty$ scattering result for the particle distribution function along the associated trajectories of free transport is also proved. Finally, we construct small data solutions that display this asymptotic behavior. These solutions do not require smallness of $\|f_0\|_\infty$ or derivatives, as only a condition on integrated moments of the distribution function is imposed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-particle time-domain interferometry in the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect regime

I. Taktak, M. Kapfer, J. Nath, P. Roulleau, M. Acciai, J. Splettstoesser, I. Farrer, D. A. Ritchie, D. C. Glattli. As with like particles in ordinary vacuum, quasi-particles are elementary excitations of the ground state of condensed matter quantum phases. Demonstrating that they keep quantum coherence while propagating is a fundamental issue and an important challenge for their manipulation for quantum information tasks. This is particularly the case for the quasi-particles called anyons of the Fractional Quantum Hall Effect (FQHE), a quantum phase displayed by two-dimensional electronic conductors in high magnetic fields. These fractionally charged quasi-particles obey anyonic statistics intermediate between fermionic and bosonic. Their quantum coherence has been observed by their transmission through the discrete localized states of electronic Fabry-Pérot interferometers. Surprisingly, no quantum interference of anyons was observed in electronic Mach-Zehnder interferometers for which the quasi-particle transmission occurs via propagating states forming a continuum of states. Here we address this puzzle by demonstrating that FQHE anyons do keep a finite quantum coherence while propagating along extended states by using a different kind of interferometry, namely two-particle time-domain interference using an electronic beam-splitter. By varying the time delay between photo-created electron-hole pairs and measuring cross-correlated noise sensitive to the two-particle Hanbury Brown Twiss (HBT) phase, we observe strong quasi-particle interference. Visibilities as high as 53% and 60% are observed for e/5 and e/3 charged anyons propagating on the FQHE chiral edges modes. Our results give a positive message for the challenge of performing controlled quantum coherent braiding of anyons and call for a better understanding of the absence of interference in Mach-Zehnder interferometers.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy