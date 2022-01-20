ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Intersecting families of graphs of functions over a finite field

By Angela Aguglia, Bence Csajbók, Zsuzsa Weiner
 4 days ago

Let $U$ be a set of polynomials of degree at most $k$ over $\mathbb{F}_q$, the finite field of $q$ elements. Assume that $U$ is an intersecting family, that is, the graphs of any two of the polynomials in $U$ share...

Finite Difference formulation of any lattice Boltzmann scheme

Lattice Boltzmann schemes rely on the enlargement of the size of the target problem in order to solve PDEs in a highly parallelizable and efficient kinetic-like fashion, split into a collision and a stream phase. This structure, despite the well-known advantages from a computational standpoint, is not suitable to construct a rigorous notion of consistency with respect to the target equations and to provide a precise notion of stability. In order to alleviate these shortages and introduce a rigorous framework, we demonstrate that any lattice Boltzmann scheme can be rewritten as a corresponding multi-step Finite Difference scheme on the conserved variables. This is achieved by devising a suitable formalism based on operators, commutative algebra and polynomials. Therefore, the notion of consistency of the corresponding Finite Difference scheme allows to invoke the Lax-Richtmyer theorem in the case of linear lattice Boltzmann schemes. Moreover, we show that the frequently-used von Neumann-like stability analysis for lattice Boltzmann schemes entirely corresponds to the von Neumann stability analysis of their Finite Difference counterpart. More generally, the usual tools for the analysis of Finite Difference schemes are now readily available to study lattice Boltzmann schemes. Their relevance is verified by means of numerical illustrations.
MATHEMATICS
Detours in Directed Graphs

We study two "above guarantee" versions of the classical Longest Path problem on undirected and directed graphs and obtain the following results. In the first variant of Longest Path that we study, called Longest Detour, the task is to decide whether a graph has an (s,t)-path of length at least dist_G(s,t)+k (where dist_G(s,t) denotes the length of a shortest path from s to t). Bezáková et al. proved that on undirected graphs the problem is fixed-parameter tractable (FPT) by providing an algorithm of running time 2^{O (k)} n. Further, they left the parameterized complexity of the problem on directed graphs open. Our first main result establishes a connection between Longest Detour on directed graphs and 3-Disjoint Paths on directed graphs. Using these new insights, we design a 2^{O(k)} n^{O(1)} time algorithm for the problem on directed planar graphs. Further, the new approach yields a significantly faster FPT algorithm on undirected graphs.
MATHEMATICS
Coloring distance graphs on the plane

We consider the coloring of certain distance graphs on the Euclidean plane. Namely, we ask for the minimal number of colors needed to color all points of the plane in such a way that pairs of points at distance in the interval $[1,b]$ get different colors. The classic Hadwiger-Nelson problem is a special case of this question -- obtained by taking $b=1$. The main results of the paper are improved lower and upper bounds on the number of colors for some values of $b$. In particular, we determine the minimal number of colors for two ranges of values of $b$ - one of which is enlarging an interval presented by Exoo and the second is completely new. Up to our knowledge, these are the only known families of distance graphs on the plane with a determined nontrivial chromatic number. Moreover, we present the first $8$-coloring for $b$ larger than values of $b$ for the known $7$-colorings. As a byproduct, we give some bounds and exact values for bounded parts of the plane, specifically by coloring certain annuli.
MATHEMATICS
A Finite Equivariant Generalization of Motion Planning and Topological Complexity

This paper explores topological complexity in the finite equivariant setting. We first define and study an equivariant version of Tanaka's combinatorial complexity for finite topological spaces. We explore the relationships between this invariant and several others already discussed in the literature: Farber's topological complexity, Tanaka's combinatorial complexity, and Colman-Grant's equivariant Lusternik-Schnirelmann category. We find bounds for equivariant combinatorial complexity and for the necessary lengths of equivariant combinatorial motion plannings. We show that the equivariant topological complexity of any finite $G$-space is equal to its equivariant combinatorial complexity.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphs#Finite Field
Riemann Hypothesis for Non-Abelian Zeta Functions of Curves over Finite Fields

In this paper, we develop some basic techniques towards the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank non-abelian zeta functions of an integral regular projective curve of genus $g$ over a finite field $\mathbb F_q$. As an application of the Riemann hypothesis for these genuine zeta functions, we obtain some explicit bounds on the fundamental non-abelian $\alpha$- and $\beta$-invariants of $X/\mathbb F_q$ in terms of $X$ and $n,\, q$ and $g$: $$\alpha_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn) = \sum_{V}\frac{q^{h^0(X,V)}-1}{\#\mathrm{Aut}(V)} \qquad{\rm and}\qquad \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(mn ):= \sum_{V}\frac{1}{\#{\mathrm Aut}(V)}\qquad(m\in \mathbb Z)$$ where $V$ runs through all rank $n$ semi-stable $\mathbb F_q$-rational vector bundles on $X$ of degree $mn$. In particular, $$ \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( \sqrt q^k-1\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k+1)}\leq q^{-\binom{n}{2}(g-1)} \beta_{X,\mathbb F_q;n}(0) \leq \prod_{k=1}^{n}\frac{\ \big( 1+\sqrt q^k\big)^{2g-1}\ }{(\sqrt q^k-1)}, $$ Finally, we demonstrate that the related bounds in lower ranks in turn play a central role in establishing the Riemann hypothesis for higher rank zetas.
MATHEMATICS
Local to global principle over number fields for higher moments

The local to global principle for densities is a very convenient tool proposed by Poonen and Stoll to compute the density of a given subset of the integers. In this paper we provide an effective criterion to find all higher moments of the density (e.g. the mean, the variance) of a subset of a finite dimensional free module over the ring of algebraic integers of a number field. More precisely, we provide a local to global principle that allows the computation of all higher moments corresponding to the density, over a general number field $K$. This work advances the understanding of local to global principles for density computations in two ways: on one hand, it extends a result of Bright, Browning and Loughran, where they provide the local to global principle for densities over number fields; on the other hand, it extends the recent result on a local to global principle for expected values over the integers to both the ring of algebraic integers and to moments higher than the expected value. To show how effective and applicable our method is, we compute the density, mean and variance of Eisenstein polynomials and shifted Eisenstein polynomials over number fields. This extends (and fully covers) results in the literature that were obtained with ad-hoc methods.
MATHEMATICS
List-Recoloring of Sparse Graphs

Fix a graph $G$, a list-assignment $L$ for $G$, and $L$-colorings $\alpha$ and $\beta$. An $L$-recoloring sequence, starting from $\alpha$, recolors a single vertex at each step, so that each resulting intermediate coloring is a proper $L$-coloring. An $L$-recoloring sequence transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ if its initial coloring is $\alpha$ and its final coloring is $\beta$. We prove there exists an $L$-recoloring sequence that transforms $\alpha$ to $\beta$ and recolors each vertex at most a constant number of times if (i) $G$ is triangle-free and planar and $L$ is a 7-assignment, or (ii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<17/5$ and $L$ is a 6-assignment or (iii) $\mathrm{mad}(G)<22/9$ and $L$ is a 4-assignment. Parts (i) and (ii) confirm conjectures of Dvořák and Feghali.
MATHEMATICS
Characterizing Catalytic Mechanisms with Overlay Graphs

Jakob L. Andersen, Rolf Fagerberg, Christoph Flamm, Walter Fontana, Juraj Kolčák, Christophe V.F.P. Laurent, Daniel Merkle, Nikolai Nøjgaard. Understanding the underlying chemistry of a catalytic process is essential for advancing of its medical and industrial applications. A well defined and compact representation of a catalytic process is...
CHEMISTRY
Generating graphs randomly

Graphs are used in many disciplines to model the relationships that exist between objects in a complex discrete system. Researchers may wish to compare a network of interest to a "typical" graph from a family (or ensemble) of graphs which are similar in some way. One way to do this is to take a sample of several random graphs from the family, to gather information about what is "typical". Hence there is a need for algorithms which can generate graphs uniformly (or approximately uniformly) at random from the given family. Since a large sample may be required, the algorithm should also be computationally efficient.
MATHEMATICS
Entanglement entropies of an interval in the free Schrödinger field theory at finite density

We study the entanglement entropies of an interval on the infinite line in the free fermionic spinless Schrödinger field theory at finite density and zero temperature, which is a non relativistic model with Lifshitz exponent $z=2$. We prove that the entanglement entropies are finite functions of one dimensionless parameter proportional to the area of a rectangular region in the phase space determined by the Fermi momentum and the length of the interval. The numerical results show that the entanglement entropy is a monotonically increasing function. By employing the properties of the prolate spheroidal wave functions of order zero or the asymptotic expansions of the tau function of the sine kernel, we find analytic expressions for the expansions of the entanglement entropies in the asymptotic regimes of small and large area of the rectangular region in the phase space. These expansions lead to prove that the analogue of the relativistic entropic $C$ function is not monotonous. Extending our analyses to a class of free fermionic Lifshitz models labelled by their integer dynamical exponent $z$, we find that the parity of this exponent determines the properties of the bipartite entanglement for an interval on the line.
PHYSICS
$r$-cross $t$-intersecting families for vector spaces

Let $V$ be an $n$-dimensional vector space over the finite field $\mathbb{F}_q$, and ${V\brack k}$ denote the family of all $k$-dimensional subspaces of $V$. The families $\mathcal{F}_1\subseteq{V\brack k_1},\mathcal{F}_2\subseteq{V\brack k_2},\ldots,\mathcal{F}_r\subseteq{V\brack k_r}$ are said to be $r$-cross $t$-intersecting if $\dim(F_1\cap F_2\cap\cdots\cap F_r)\geq t$ for all $F_i\in\mathcal{F}_i,\ 1\leq i\leq r.$ The $r$-cross $t$-intersecting families $\mathcal{F}_1$, $\mathcal{F}_2,\ldots,\mathcal{F}_r$ are said to be non-trivial if $\dim(\cap_{1\leq i\leq r}\cap_{F\in\mathcal{F}_i}F)<t$. In this paper, we first determine the structure of $r$-cross $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of their sizes. As a consequence, we partially prove one of Frankl and Tokushige's conjectures about $r$-cross $1$-intersecting families for vector spaces. Then we describe the structure of non-trivial $r$-cross $t$-intersecting families $\mathcal{F}_1$, $\mathcal{F}_2,\ldots,\mathcal{F}_r$ with maximum product of their sizes under the assumptions $r=2$ and $\mathcal{F}_1=\mathcal{F}_2=\cdots=\mathcal{F}_r=\mathcal{F}$, respectively, where the $\mathcal{F}$ in the latter assumption is well known as $r$-wise $t$-intersecting family. Meanwhile, stability results for non-trivial $r$-wise $t$-intersecting families are also been proved.
MATHEMATICS
Coronal magnetic field evolution over the cycle 24

The photospheric magnetic field vector is continuously derived from measurements, while reconstruction of the three-dimensional (3D) coronal magnetic field requires modelling with photospheric measurements as a boundary condition. For decades the cycle variation of the magnetic field in the photosphere has been investigated. To present, there is no study to show the evolution of the coronal magnetic flux in the corona, nor the evolution of solar cycle magnetic free energy. The paper aims to analyze the temporal variation of the magnetic field and free magnetic energy in the solar corona for the solar cycle 24 and how the magnetic field behaves in the two hemispheres. We investigate if we can obtain better estimates of the magnetic field at Earth using the nonlinear force-free field (NLFFF) extrapolation method. To model the magnetic field over cycle 24 we apply the NLFFF optimization method to the synoptic vector magnetic maps derived from the observations of Heliospheric and Magnetic Imager (HMI) onboard Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO). We found that during the solar cycle 24, the maximum of the Sun's dynamics is different from the sunspot number (SSN) maximum peak. The major contribution to the total unsigned flux is provided by the flux coming from the magnetic field structures other than sunspots (MSOS) within latitudes between -30 and +30 degrees. The magnetic flux variation during the solar cycle 24 shows a different evolution in the corona than in the photosphere. We found a correlation value of 0.8 between the derived magnetic energy from our model and the flare energy index derived from observations. On average, cycle 24 had a higher number of sunspots in the northern hemisphere (NH) but stronger flux in the southern hemisphere (SH) which could more effectively reach the higher layers of the atmosphere. The coupling between the hemispheres increases with height.
ASTRONOMY
Dual Space Graph Contrastive Learning

Unsupervised graph representation learning has emerged as a powerful tool to address real-world problems and achieves huge success in the graph learning domain. Graph contrastive learning is one of the unsupervised graph representation learning methods, which recently attracts attention from researchers and has achieved state-of-the-art performances on various tasks. The key to the success of graph contrastive learning is to construct proper contrasting pairs to acquire the underlying structural semantics of the graph. However, this key part is not fully explored currently, most of the ways generating contrasting pairs focus on augmenting or perturbating graph structures to obtain different views of the input graph. But such strategies could degrade the performances via adding noise into the graph, which may narrow down the field of the applications of graph contrastive learning. In this paper, we propose a novel graph contrastive learning method, namely \textbf{D}ual \textbf{S}pace \textbf{G}raph \textbf{C}ontrastive (DSGC) Learning, to conduct graph contrastive learning among views generated in different spaces including the hyperbolic space and the Euclidean space. Since both spaces have their own advantages to represent graph data in the embedding spaces, we hope to utilize graph contrastive learning to bridge the spaces and leverage advantages from both sides. The comparison experiment results show that DSGC achieves competitive or better performances among all the datasets. In addition, we conduct extensive experiments to analyze the impact of different graph encoders on DSGC, giving insights about how to better leverage the advantages of contrastive learning between different spaces.
COMPUTERS
Nuclear Gradients of Near-Exact Complete Active Space Self-Consistent Field Wave Functions

In this paper, we study the nuclear gradients of heat bath configuration interaction self-consistent field (HCISCF) wave functions and use them to optimize molecular geometries for various molecules. We show that the HCISCF nuclear gradients are fairly insensitive to the size of the "selected" variational space, which allows us to reduce the computational cost without introducing significant error. The ability of HCISCF to treat larger active spaces combined with the flexibility for users to control the computational cost makes the method very attractive for studying strongly correlated systems which require a larger active space than possible with complete active space self-consistent field (CASSCF). Finally, we study the realistic catalyst, Fe(PDI), and highlight some of the challenges this system poses for density functional theory (DFT). We demonstrate how HCISCF can clarify the energetic stability of geometries obtained from DFT when the results are strongly dependent on the functional. We also use the HCISCF gradients to optimize geometries for this species and show that the triplet potential energy surface is much more sensitive to the nuclear coordinates than the singlet surface.
CHEMISTRY
Local energy density functional for superfluid Fermi gases from effective field theory

Over the last two decades, many studies in the Density Functional Theory context revealed new aspects and properties of strongly correlated superfluid quantum systems in numerous configurations that can be simulated in experiments. This was made possible by the generalization of the Local Density Approximation to superfluid systems by Bulgac in [Phys. Rev. C 65, 051305, (2002), Phys. Rev. A 76, 040502, (2007)]. In the presented work, we propose an extension of the Superfluid Local Density Approximation systematically improvable and applicable to a large range of many-body quantum problems getting rid of the fitting procedures of the functional parameters. It turns out that only the knowledge of the density dependence of the quasi-particle properties, namely the chemical potential, the effective mass, and the pairing gap function, are enough to obtain an explicit and accurate local functional of the densities without any adjustment a posterior. This opens the way towards an Effective Field Theory formulation of the Density Functional Theory in the sense that we obtain a universal expansion of the functional parameters entering in the theory as a series in pairing gap function. Finally, we discuss possible applications of the developed approach allowing precise analysis of experimental observations. In that context, we focus our applications on the static structure properties of superfluid vortices.
PHYSICS
Superlinear elliptic inequalities on weighted graphs

Let $(V,\mu)$ be an infinite, connected, locally finite weighted graph. We study the problem of existence or non-existence of positive solutions to a semi-linear elliptic inequality \begin{equation*} \Delta u+u^{\sigma}\leq0\quad \text{in}\,\,V, \end{equation*} where $\Delta$ is the standard graph Laplacian on $V$ and $\sigma>0$. For $\sigma\in(0,1]$, the inequality admits no nontrivial positive solution. For $\sigma>1$, assuming condition \textbf{($p_0$)} on $(V,\mu)$, we obtain a sharp condition for nonexistence of positive solutions in terms of the volume growth of the graph, that is \begin{equation*} \mu(o,n)\lesssim n^{\frac{2\sigma}{\sigma-1}}(\ln n)^{\frac{1}{\sigma-1}} \end{equation*}
MATHEMATICS
Cross $t$-intersecting families for symplectic polar spaces

Let $\mathscr{P}$ be a symplectic polar space over a finite field $\mathbb{F}_q$, and $\mathscr{P}_m$ denote the collection of all $k$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace in $\mathscr{P}$. Let $\mathscr{F}_1\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_1}$ and $\mathscr{F}_2\subset\mathscr{P}_{m_2}$ satisfy $\dim(F_1\cap F_2)\ge t$ for any $F_1\in\mathscr{F}_1$ and $F_2\in\mathscr{F}_2$. We say they are cross $t$-intersecting families. Moreover, we say they are trivial if each member of them contains a fixed $t$-dimensional totally isotropic subspace. In this paper, we show that cross $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes are trivial. We also describe the structure of non-trivial $t$-intersecting families with maximum product of sizes.
MATHEMATICS
Topological Supercavity Resonances In the Finite System

Lujun Huang, Bin Jia, Yan Kei Chiang, Sibo Huang, Chen Shen, Fu Deng, Tianzhi Yang, David A Powell, Yong Li, Andrey E Miroshnichenko. Acoustic resonant cavities play a vital role in modern acoustical systems. They have led to many essential applications for noise control, biomedical ultrasonics, and underwater communications. The ultrahigh quality-factor resonances are highly desired for some applications like high-resolution acoustic sensors and acoustic lasers. Here, we theoretically propose and experimentally demonstrate a new class of supercavity resonances in a coupled acoustic resonators system, arising from the merged bound states in the continuum (BICs) in geometry space. We demonstrate their topological origin by explicitly calculating their topological charges before and after BIC merging, accompanied by charges annihilation. Comparing with other types of BICs, they are robust to the perturbation brought by fabrication imperfection. Moreover, we found that such supercavity modes can be linked with the Friedrich-Wintgen BICs supported by an entire rectangular (cuboid) resonator sandwiched between two rectangular (or circular) waveguides, and thus more supercavity modes are constructed. Then, we fabricate these coupled resonators and experimentally confirm such a unique phenomenon: moving, merging, and vanishing of BICs by measuring their reflection spectra, which show good agreement with the numerical simulation and theoretical prediction of mode evolution. Finally, given the similar wave nature of acoustic and electromagnetic waves, such merged BICs also can be constructed in a coupled photonic resonator system. Our results may find exciting applications in acoustic and photonics, such as enhanced acoustic emission, filtering, and sensing.
SCIENCE
Proximity, remoteness and maximum degree in graphs

The average distance of a vertex $v$ of a connected graph $G$ is the arithmetic mean of the distances from $v$ to all other vertices of $G$. The proximity $\pi(G)$ and the remoteness $\rho(G)$ of $G$ are the minimum and the maximum of the average distances of the vertices of $G$, respectively.
MATHEMATICS
Models for information propagation on graphs

In this work we propose and unify classes of different models for information propagation over graphs. In a first class, propagation is modeled as a wave which emanates from a set of known nodes at an initial time, to all other unknown nodes at later times with an ordering determined by the time at which the information wave front reaches nodes. A second class of models is based on the notion of a travel time along paths between nodes. The time of information propagation from an initial known set of nodes to a node is defined as the minimum of a generalized travel time over subsets of all admissible paths. A final class is given by imposing a local equation of an eikonal form at each unknown node, with boundary conditions at the known nodes. The solution value of the local equation at a node is coupled the neighbouring nodes with smaller solution values. We provide precise formulations of the model classes in this graph setting, and prove equivalences between them. Motivated by the connection between first arrival time model and the eikonal equation in the continuum setting, we demonstrate that for graphs in the particular form of grids in Euclidean space mean field limits under grid refinement of certain graph models lead to Hamilton-Jacobi PDEs. For a specific parameter setting, we demonstrate that the solution on the grid approximates the Euclidean distance.
COMPUTERS

