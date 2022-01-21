ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Jota at the double as Liverpool beat Arsenal to reach League Cup final

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Diogo Jota’s double earned Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win at Arsenal in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday, setting up a Wembley showdown against Chelsea. Arsenal chiselled out a 0-0 draw at Anfield last week despite playing most of the first lead...

The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Having battled well to hold on to a 0-0 draw in last week’s first leg, Arsenal will hope home comforts give them a boost against Liverpool.The Emirates Stadium hosts the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final that remains evenly poised.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legArsenal’s clash with Tottenham was postponed on Sunday with Mikel Arteta unable to field a side due to injuries, suspensions and other absentees, despite reports suggesting Arsenal have only a single positive Covid case.With an inconsistent Chelsea waiting in the final,...
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
Jota’s masterclass in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win shows how far Arsenal must go

LONDON — Befitting of a competition in which success is often defined by it, squad depth mattered most in the end. The debate over postponements and player availability overshadowed the preamble to both legs of this Carabao Cup semifinal, but ultimately, Liverpool’s superior array of options in attack proved the difference in their 2-0 semifinal, second-leg win to set up a final date with Chelsea on Feb. 27.
The Independent

Curtis Jones needs a push but responds well, says ‘biggest fan’ Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Curtis Jones occasionally needs a “push” but he has been delighted by the response.Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level.Jones, who had been sidelined by a freak eye injury and Covid, has started the last two matches and was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Thursday.“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I...
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
BBC

Klopp on reaching the Carabao Cup final, Palace & Jota

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before their trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday. Klopp said there were plenty of "happy faces" following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final: "A lot of happy faces in the stadium, the dressing room too. The music was loud, the boys really wanted it and we are happy about it."
The Independent

Liverpool won’t be distracted by thoughts of Wembley, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not get carried away and “celebrate like kids” over a first trip to Wembley in six years as there is business to be done in the Premier League.The 2-0 second-leg Carabao Cup win at Arsenal means a return to the national stadium for a domestic cup final for the first time since they lost to Manchester City in the League Cup during Klopp’s first season in 2016.But while Thursday’s result was a much-needed boost, Klopp insists the Reds cannot allow their focus to be distracted from keeping the pressure on Manchester City, who have an...
The Independent

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey admits ‘I should be more intelligent’ on Instagram after red card against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he needs to be more “intelligent” and will “work hard” to learn from his red card against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.Partey was substituted on to the field in the 74th minute but was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for clumsy challenges. Liverpool won the second leg of the semi-final 2-0 which sent them through to the final after the first leg ended 0-0.Partey had just returned for Arsenal after representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. The team were sent out in the group stages and so the star flew back...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup semi-final result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
The Independent

The Independent

