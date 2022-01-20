ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Frobenius functors, stable equivalences and $K$-theory of Gorenstein projective modules

By Wei Ren
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Owing to the difference in $K$-theory, an example by Dugger and Shipley implies that the equivalence of stable categories of Gorenstein projective modules should not be a Quillen equivalence. We give a...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Strong equivalence of graded algebras

We introduce the notion of a strong equivalence between graded algebras and prove that any partially-strongly-graded algebra by a group $G$ is strongly-graded-equivalent to the skew group algebra by a product partial action of $G$. As to a more general idempotent graded algebra $B$, we point out that the Cohen-Montgomery duality holds for $B$, and $B$ is graded-equivalent to a global skew group algebra. We show that strongly-graded-equivalence preserves strong gradings and is nicely related to Morita equivalence of product partial actions. Furthermore, we prove that any product partial group action $\alpha $ is globalizable up to Morita equivalence; if such a globalization $\beta $ is minimal, then the skew group algebras by $\alpha $ and $\beta $ are graded-equivalent; moreover, $\beta $ is unique up to Morita equivalence. Finally, we show that strongly-graded-equivalent partially-strongly-graded algebras are stably isomorphic as graded algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The stable category of preorders in a pretopos I: general theory

In a recent article Facchini and Finocchiaro considered a natural pretorsion theory in the category of preordered sets inducing a corresponding stable category. In the present work we propose an alternative construction of the stable category of the category $\mathsf{PreOrd} (\mathbb C)$ of internal preorders in any coherent category $\mathbb C$, that enlightens the categorical nature of this notion. When $\mathbb C$ is a pretopos we prove that the quotient functor from the category of internal preorders to the associated stable category preserves finite coproducts. Furthermore, we identify a wide class of pretoposes, including all $\sigma$-pretoposes and all elementary toposes, with the property that this functor sends any short $\mathcal Z$-exact sequences in $\mathsf{PreOrd} (\mathbb C)$ (where $\mathcal Z$ is a suitable ideal of trivial morphisms) to a short exact sequence in the stable category. These properties will play a fundamental role in proving the universal property of the stable category, that will be the subject of a second article on this topic.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Strong Frobenius structures associated with q-difference operators

The notion of strong Frobenius structure is classically studied in the theory of $p$-adic differential operators. In the present work, we introduce a new definition of the notion of strong Frobenius structure for $q$-difference operators. The relevance of this definition is supported by two main results. The first one deals with \emph{confluence}. We show that if the $q$-difference operator $L_q$ has a strong Frobenius structure for a prime $p$ with period $h$ and if $L$ is the $p$-adic differential operator obtained from $L_q$ by letting $q$ tend to 1, then $L$ has a strong Frobenius structure for $p$ with period $h$. The second one deals with congruence modulo cyclotomic polynomials. We show that if $f(q,z)\in\mathbb{Z}[q][[z]]$ is a solution of a $q$-difference operator having strong Frobenius structure for $p$ then $f(q,z)$ satisfies some congruences modulo the $p$-th cyclotomic polynomial. Another definition of strong Frobenius structures associated with $q$-difference operators has been introduced by André and Di Vizio and we also point out why their definition is not suitable for our applications: confluence and congruence modulo cyclotomic polynomials. Finally, we show that some $q$-hypergeometric operators of order 1 have a strong Frobenius strong for infinitely many prime numbers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A theorem of Gordan and Noether via Gorenstein rings

Gordan and Noether proved in their fundamental theorem that an hypersurface $X=V(F)\subseteq \mathbb{P}^n$ with $n\leq 3$ is a cone if and only if $F$ has vanishing hessian (i.e. the determinant of the Hessian matrix). They also showed that the statement is false if $n\geq 4$, by giving some counterexamples. Since their proof, several others have been proposed in the literature. In this paper we give a new one by using a different perspective which involves the study of standard Artinian Gorenstein $\mathbb{K}$-algebras and the Lefschetz properties. As a further application of our setting, we prove that a standard Artinian Gorenstein algebra $R=\mathbb{K}[x_0,\dots,x_4]/J$ with $J$ generated by a regular sequence of quadrics has the strong Lefschetz property. In particular, this holds for Jacobian rings associated to smooth cubic threefolds.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Mirror Descent for Convex Optimization with Consensus Constraints

The mirror descent algorithm is known to be effective in applications where it is beneficial to adapt the mirror map to the underlying geometry of the optimization model. However, the effect of mirror maps on the geometry of distributed optimization problems has not been previously addressed. In this paper we propose and study exact distributed mirror descent algorithms in continuous-time under additive noise and present the settings that enable linear convergence rates. Our analysis draws motivation from the augmented Lagrangian and its relation to gradient tracking. To further explore the benefits of mirror maps in a distributed setting we present a preconditioned variant of our algorithm with an additional mirror map over the Lagrangian dual variables. This allows our method to adapt to the geometry of the consensus manifold and leads to faster convergence. We illustrate the performance of the algorithms in convex settings both with and without constraints. We also explore their performance numerically in a non-convex application with neural networks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On the adaptation of recurrent neural networks for system identification

This paper presents a transfer learning approach which enables fast and efficient adaptation of Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) models of dynamical systems. A nominal RNN model is first identified using available measurements. The system dynamics are then assumed to change, leading to an unacceptable degradation of the nominal model performance on the perturbed system. To cope with the mismatch, the model is augmented with an additive correction term trained on fresh data from the new dynamic regime. The correction term is learned through a Jacobian Feature Regression (JFR) method defined in terms of the features spanned by the model's Jacobian with respect to its nominal parameters. A non-parametric view of the approach is also proposed, which extends recent work on Gaussian Process (GP) with Neural Tangent Kernel (NTK-GP) to the RNN case (RNTK-GP). This can be more efficient for very large networks or when only few data points are available. Implementation aspects for fast and efficient computation of the correction term, as well as the initial state estimation for the RNN model are described. Numerical examples show the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in presence of significant system variations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Minrank of Embedded Index Coding Problems and its Relation to Connectedness of a Bipartite Graph

This paper deals with embedded index coding problem (EICP), introduced by A. Porter and M. Wootters, which is a decentralized communication problem among users with side information. An alternate definition of the parameter minrank of an EICP, which has reduced computational complexity compared to the existing definition, is presented. A graphical representation for an EICP is given using directed bipartite graphs, called bipartite problem graph, and the side information alone is represented using an undirected bipartite graph called the side information bipartite graph. Inspired by the well-studied single unicast index coding problem (SUICP), graphical structures, similar to cycles and cliques in the side information graph of an SUICP, are identified in the side information bipartite graph of a single unicast embedded index coding problem (SUEICP). Transmission schemes based on these graphical structures, called tree cover scheme and bi-clique cover scheme are also presented for an SUEICP. Also, a relation between connectedness of the side information bipartite graph and the number of transmissions required in a scalar linear solution of an EICP is established.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal Analysis Using Riemannian Composition of Diffusion Operators

Multivariate time-series have become abundant in recent years, as many data-acquisition systems record information through multiple sensors simultaneously. In this paper, we assume the variables pertain to some geometry and present an operator-based approach for spatiotemporal analysis. Our approach combines three components that are often considered separately: (i) manifold learning for building operators representing the geometry of the variables, (ii) Riemannian geometry of symmetric positive-definite matrices for multiscale composition of operators corresponding to different time samples, and (iii) spectral analysis of the composite operators for extracting different dynamic modes. We propose a method that is analogous to the classical wavelet analysis, which we term Riemannian multi-resolution analysis (RMRA). We provide some theoretical results on the spectral analysis of the composite operators, and we demonstrate the proposed method on simulations and on real data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

How does unlabeled data improve generalization in self-training? A one-hidden-layer theoretical analysis

Self-training, a semi-supervised learning algorithm, leverages a large amount of unlabeled data to improve learning when the labeled data are limited. Despite empirical successes, its theoretical characterization remains elusive. To the best of our knowledge, this work establishes the first theoretical analysis for the known iterative self-training paradigm and proves the benefits of unlabeled data in both training convergence and generalization ability. To make our theoretical analysis feasible, we focus on the case of one-hidden-layer neural networks. However, theoretical understanding of iterative self-training is non-trivial even for a shallow neural network. One of the key challenges is that existing neural network landscape analysis built upon supervised learning no longer holds in the (semi-supervised) self-training paradigm. We address this challenge and prove that iterative self-training converges linearly with both convergence rate and generalization accuracy improved in the order of $1/\sqrt{M}$, where $M$ is the number of unlabeled samples. Experiments from shallow neural networks to deep neural networks are also provided to justify the correctness of our established theoretical insights on self-training.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Orthonormal Sketches for Secure Coded Regression}

In this work, we propose a method for speeding up linear regression distributively, while ensuring security. We leverage randomized sketching techniques, and improve straggler resilience in asynchronous systems. Specifically, we apply a random orthonormal matrix and then subsample in \textit{blocks}, to simultaneously secure the information and reduce the dimension of the regression problem. In our setup, the transformation corresponds to an encoded encryption in an \textit{approximate} gradient coding scheme, and the subsampling corresponds to the responses of the non-straggling workers; in a centralized coded computing network. We focus on the special case of the \textit{Subsampled Randomized Hadamard Transform}, which we generalize to block sampling; and discuss how it can be used to secure the data. We illustrate the performance through numerical experiments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

alpha-Deep Probabilistic Inference (alpha-DPI): efficient uncertainty quantification from exoplanet astrometry to black hole feature extraction

Inference is crucial in modern astronomical research, where hidden astrophysical features and patterns are often estimated from indirect and noisy measurements. Inferring the posterior of hidden features, conditioned on the observed measurements, is essential for understanding the uncertainty of results and downstream scientific interpretations. Traditional approaches for posterior estimation include sampling-based methods and variational inference. However, sampling-based methods are typically slow for high-dimensional inverse problems, while variational inference often lacks estimation accuracy. In this paper, we propose alpha-DPI, a deep learning framework that first learns an approximate posterior using alpha-divergence variational inference paired with a generative neural network, and then produces more accurate posterior samples through importance re-weighting of the network samples. It inherits strengths from both sampling and variational inference methods: it is fast, accurate, and scalable to high-dimensional problems. We apply our approach to two high-impact astronomical inference problems using real data: exoplanet astrometry and black hole feature extraction.
ASTRONOMY

