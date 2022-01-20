ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comparison between admissible and de Jong coverings of rigid analytic spaces in mixed characteristic

By Sylvain Gaulhiac
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

If $k$ is a complete non-archimedean field and $X$ an adic space locally of finite type over $\mathrm{Spa}(k)$, let $\textbf{Cov}_{X}^{\mathrm{oc}}$ (resp. $\textbf{Cov}_{X}^{\mathrm{adm}}$) be the category of étale coverings of $X$ that are locally for...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Numerical comparison of iterative and functional-analytical algorithms for inverse acoustic scattering

In this work the numerical solution of acoustic tomography problem based on the iterative and functional-analytical algorithms is considered. The mathematical properties of these algorithms were previously described in works of R.G.Novikov for the case of the Schrödinger equation. In the present work, for the case of two-dimensional scalar Helmholtz equation, the efficiency of the iterative algorithm in reconstruction of middle strength scatterers and advantages of the functional-analytical approach in recovering strong scatterers are demonstrated. A filtering procedure is considered in the space of wave vectors, which additionally increases the convergence of the iterative algorithm. Reconstruction results of sound speed perturbations demonstrate the comparable noise immunity and resolution of the considered algorithms when reconstructing middle strength scatterers. A comparative numerical investigation of the iterative and functional-analytical algorithms in inverse acoustic scattering problems is implemented in this work for the first time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Uniqueness of best proximity pairs and rigidity of semimetric spaces

For arbitrary semimetric space $(X, d)$ and disjoint proximinal subsets $A$, $B$ of $X$ we define the proximinal graph as the bipartite graph with parts $A$ and $B$ whose edges $\{a, b\}$ satisfy the equality $d(a, b) = \operatorname{dist}(A, B)$. The structure of proximinal graphs is completely described for strongly rigid semimetric spaces. It is shown that a graph $G$ is not isomorphic to any proximinal graph of any strongly rigid semimetric space iff either $G$ is a finite null graph or satisfies at least one from the inequalities $|E(G)| > 1$ and $|V(G)| > \mathfrak{c}$, where $\mathfrak{c}$ is the cardinality of the continuum. We also characterize all semimetric spaces for which every proximinal graph has at most one edge and all semimetric spaces for which every point has exactly one best approximation in each proximinal set.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of the distribution, rotation and scale characteristics of solar wind switchbacks: comparison between the first and second encounters of Parker Solar Probe

The S-shaped magnetic structure in the solar wind formed by the twisting of magnetic field lines is called a switchback, whose main characteristics are the reversal of the magnetic field and the significant increase in the solar wind radial velocity. We identify 242 switchbacks during the first two encounters of Parker Solar Probe (PSP). Statistics methods are applied to analyze the distribution and the rotation angle and direction of the magnetic field rotation of the switchbacks. The diameter of switchbacks is estimated with a minimum variance analysis (MVA) method based on the assumption of a cylindrical magnetic tube. We also make a comparison between switchbacks from inside and the boundary of coronal holes. The main conclusions are as follows: (1) the rotation angles of switchbacks observed during the first encounter seem larger than those of the switchbacks observed during the second encounter in general; (2) the tangential component of the velocity inside the switchbacks tends to be more positive (westward) than in the ambient solar wind; (3) switchbacks are more likely to rotate clockwise than anticlockwise, and the number of switchbacks with clockwise rotation is 1.48 and 2.65 times of those with anticlockwise rotation during the first and second encounters, respectively; (4) the diameter of switchbacks is about 10^5 km on average and across five orders of magnitude (10^3 -- 10^7 km).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Competition between orbital effects, Pauli limiting, and Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov states in 2D transition metal dichalcogenide superconductors

Chang-woo Cho, Cheuk Yin Ng, Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez, Alexander N. Vasiliev, Dmitriy A. Chareev, A. G. Lebed, Rolf Lortz. We compare the upper critical field of bulk single-crystalline samples of the two intrinsic transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) superconductors, 2H-NbSe2 and 2H-NbS2, in high magnetic fields where their layer structure is aligned strictly parallel and perpendicular to the field, using magnetic torque experiments and a high-precision piezo-rotary positioner. While both superconductors show that orbital effects still have a significant impact when the layer structure is aligned parallel to the field, the upper critical field of NbS2 rises above the Pauli limiting field and forms a Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) state, while orbital effects suppress superconductivity in NbSe2 just below the Pauli limit. From the out-of-plane anisotropies, the coherence length perpendicular to the layers of 31 Å in NbSe2 is much larger than the interlayer distance, leading to a significant orbital effect suppressing superconductivity before the Pauli limit is reached, in contrast to the more 2D NbS2.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Resp#Noohi#Ag
arxiv.org

Operating in a deep underground facility improves the locking of gradiometric fluxonium qubits at the sweet spots

Daria Gusenkova, Francesco Valenti, Martin Spiecker, Simon Günzler, Patrick Paluch, Dennis Rieger, Larisa-Milena Pioraş-Ţimbolmaş, Liviu P. Zârbo, Nicola Casali, Ivan Colantoni, Angelo Cruciani, Stefano Pirro, Laura Cardani, Alexandru Petrescu, Wolfgang Wernsdorfer, Patrick Winkel, Ioan M. Pop. We demonstrate flux-bias locking and operation of a gradiometric...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack for transfer function based magnetic force microscopy calibrations

Baha Sakar, Sibylle Sievers, Alexander Fernandez Scarioni, Felipe Garcia-Sanchez, Ilker Oztoprak, Hans Werner Schumacher, Osman Ozturk. Magnetic force microscopy is a widespread technique for imaging magnetic structures with a resolution of some 10 nanometers. MFM can be calibrated to obtain quantitative spatially resolved magnetization data in units of A/m by determining the calibrated point spread function of the instrument, its instrument calibration function (ICF), from a measurement of a well-known reference sample. Beyond quantifying the MFM data, a deconvolution of the MFM image data with the ICF also corrects the smearing caused by the finite width of the MFM tip stray field distribution. However, the quality of the calibration depends critically on the calculability of the magnetization distribution of the reference sample. Here, we discuss a Ti/Pt/Co multilayer stack that shows a stripe domain pattern as a suitable reference material. A precise control of the fabrication process, combined with a characterization of the sample micromagnetic parameters, allows reliable calculation of the sample's magnetic stray field, proven by a very good agreement between micromagnetic simulations and qMFM measurements. A calibrated qMFM measurement using the Ti/Pt/Co stack as a reference sample is shown and validated, and the application area for quantitative MFM measurements calibrated with the Ti/Pt/Co stack is discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observation of Non-Hermitian Skin Effect and Topology in Ultracold Atoms

The non-Hermitian skin effect (NHSE), the accumulation of eigen wavefunctions at boundaries of open systems, underlies a variety of exotic properties that defy conventional wisdom. While NHSE and its intriguing impact on band topology and dynamics have been observed in classical or photonic systems, their demonstration in a quantum many-body setting remains elusive. Here we report the experimental realization of a dissipative Aharonov-Bohm chain -- a non-Hermitian topological model with NHSE -- in the momentum space of a two-component Bose-Einstein condensate. We identify unique signatures of NHSE in the condensate dynamics, and perform Bragg spectroscopy to resolve topological edge states against a background of localized bulk states. Our work sets the stage for further investigation on the interplay of many-body statistics and interactions with NHSE, and is a significant step forward in the quantum control and simulation of non-Hermitian physics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pre-rigid Monoidal Categories

Liftable pairs of adjoint functors between braided monoidal categories in the sense of \cite{GV-OnTheDuality} provide auto-adjunctions between the associated categories of bialgebras. Motivated by finding interesting examples of such pairs, we study general pre-rigid monoidal categories. Roughly speaking, these are monoidal categories in which for every object $X$, an object $X^{\ast}$ and a nicely behaving evaluation map from $X^{\ast}\otimes X$ to the unit object exist. A prototypical example is the category of vector spaces over a field, where $X^{\ast}$ is not a categorical dual if $X$ is not finite-dimensional. We explore the connection with related notions such as right closedness, and present meaningful examples. We also study the categorical frameworks for Turaev's Hopf group-(co)algebras in the light of pre-rigidity and closedness, filling some gaps in literature along the way. Finally, we show that braided pre-rigid monoidal categories indeed provide an appropriate setting for liftability in the sense of loc. cit. and we present an application, varying on the theme of vector spaces, showing how -- in favorable cases -- the notion of pre-rigidity allows to construct liftable pairs of adjoint functors when right closedness of the category is not available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning-From-Disagreement: A Model Comparison and Visual Analytics Framework

With the fast-growing number of classification models being produced every day, numerous model interpretation and comparison solutions have also been introduced. For example, LIME and SHAP can interpret what input features contribute more to a classifier's output predictions. Different numerical metrics (e.g., accuracy) can be used to easily compare two classifiers. However, few works can interpret the contribution of a data feature to a classifier in comparison with its contribution to another classifier. This comparative interpretation can help to disclose the fundamental difference between two classifiers, select classifiers in different feature conditions, and better ensemble two classifiers. To accomplish it, we propose a learning-from-disagreement (LFD) framework to visually compare two classification models. Specifically, LFD identifies data instances with disagreed predictions from two compared classifiers and trains a discriminator to learn from the disagreed instances. As the two classifiers' training features may not be available, we train the discriminator through a set of meta-features proposed based on certain hypotheses of the classifiers to probe their behaviors. Interpreting the trained discriminator with the SHAP values of different meta-features, we provide actionable insights into the compared classifiers. Also, we introduce multiple metrics to profile the importance of meta-features from different perspectives. With these metrics, one can easily identify meta-features with the most complementary behaviors in two classifiers, and use them to better ensemble the classifiers. We focus on binary classification models in the financial services and advertising industry to demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed framework and visualizations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Geometry of the neutrino mixing space

We study a geometric structure of a physical region of neutrino mixing matrices as part of the unit ball of the spectral norm. Each matrix from the geometric region is a convex combination of unitary PMNS matrices. The disjoint subsets corresponding to a different minimal number of additional neutrinos are described as relative interiors of faces of the unit ball. We determined the Carathéodory's number showing that, at most, four unitary matrices of dimension three are necessary to represent any matrix from the neutrino geometric region. For matrices which correspond to scenarios with one and two additional neutrino states, the Carathéodory's number is two and three, respectively. Further, we discuss the volume associated with different mathematical structures, particularly with unitary and orthogonal groups, and the unit ball of the spectral norm. We compare the obtained volumes to the volume of the region of physically admissible mixing matrices for both the CP-conserving and CP-violating cases in the present scenario with three neutrino families and scenarios with the neutrino mixing matrix of dimension higher than three.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dispersion of activity at an active-passive nematic interface

Efficient nutrient mixing is crucial for the survival of bacterial colonies and other living systems. This raises the question of whether the optimization of mixing through the emergence of active turbulent motion in bacterial swarms played a role in the evolution of bacterial shapes. Here, to address this question, we solve the hydrodynamic equation for active nematics coupled with an advection-diffusion equation for the nutrients. The latter models a conserved activity field and mimics the conservation of nutrients in bacterial swarms. At the interface between active and passive nematic phases, in addition to diffusion, the activity is transported by interfacial flows and in turn modifies them through active stresses. We find that the interfacial dispersion of the conserved activity is subdiffusive due to the emergence of a barrier of negative defects at the active-passive interface, which hinders the propagation of the motile positive defects. Furthermore, we observe a non-monotonic dependence of the generalized diffusion coefficient on the aligning parameter, which is related to the shape of the particles. Our simulations suggest that there is an optimal shape that maximizes the dispersion of conserved activity at the active-passive nematic interface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Image features of a splashing drop on a solid surface extracted using a feedforward neural network

This article reports nonintuitive characteristic of a splashing drop on a solid surface discovered through extracting image features using a feedforward neural network (FNN). Ethanol of area-equivalent radius about 1.29 mm was dropped from impact heights ranging from 4 cm to 60 cm (splashing threshold 20 cm) and impacted on a hydrophilic surface. The images captured when half of the drop impacted the surface were labeled according to their outcome, splashing or nonsplashing, and were used to train an FNN. A classification accuracy higher than 96% was achieved. To extract the image features identified by the FNN for classification, the weight matrix of the trained FNN for identifying splashing drops was visualized. Remarkably, the visualization showed that the trained FNN identified the contour height of the main body of the impacting drop as an important characteristic differentiating between splashing and nonsplashing drops, which has not been reported in previous studies. This feature was found throughout the impact, even when one and three-quarters of the drop impacted the surface. To confirm the importance of this image feature, the FNN was retrained to classify using only the main body without checking for the presence of ejected secondary droplets. The accuracy was still higher than 82%, confirming that the contour height is an important feature distinguishing splashing from nonsplashing drops. Several aspects of drop impact are analyzed and discussed with the aim of identifying the possible mechanism underlying the difference in contour height between splashing and nonsplashing drops.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Linear stability of black holes in shift-symmetric Horndeski theories with a time-independent scalar field

We study linear perturbations about static and spherically symmetric black holes with a time-independent background scalar field in shift-symmetric Horndeski theories, whose Lagrangian is characterized by coupling functions depending only on the kinetic term of the scalar field $X$. We clarify conditions for the absence of ghosts and Laplacian instabilities along the radial and angular directions in both odd- and even-parity perturbations. For reflection-symmetric theories described by a k-essence Lagrangian and a nonminimal derivative coupling with the Ricci scalar, we show that black holes endowed with nontrivial scalar hair are unstable around the horizon in general. This includes non-asymptotically-flat black holes known to exist when the nonminimal derivative coupling to the Ricci scalar is a linear function of $X$. We also investigate several black hole solutions in non-reflection-symmetric theories. For cubic Galileons with the Einstein-Hilbert term, there exists a non-asymptotically-flat hairy black hole with no ghosts/Laplacian instabilities. Also, for the scalar field linearly coupled to the Gauss-Bonnet term, asymptotically-flat black hole solutions constructed perturbatively with respect to a small coupling are free of ghosts/Laplacian instabilities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimizing Gravitational-Wave Detector Design for Squeezed Light

Squeezed light is critical in gravitational-wave detection for reaching sensitivities below the standard quantum limit. Achieving the quantum noise targets of third-generation detectors will require 10 dB of squeezing as well as megawatt laser power in the interferometer arms - both of which require unprecedented control of the internal optical losses. In this work, we present a novel optimization approach to gravitational-wave detector design aimed at maximizing the robustness to common, yet unavoidable, optical fabrication and installation errors, which have caused significant loss in Advanced LIGO. As a proof of concept, we employ these techniques to perform a two-part optimization of the LIGO A+ design. First, we optimize the arm cavities for reduced scattering loss in the presence of point absorbers, as currently limit the operating power of Advanced LIGO. Then, we optimize the signal recycling cavity for maximum squeezing performance, accounting for realistic errors in the positions and radii of curvature of the optics. Our findings suggest that these techniques can be leveraged to achieve substantially greater quantum noise performance in current and future gravitational-wave detectors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern Formation in Thermal Convective Systems: Spatio-temporal Thermal Statistics, Emergent Flux, and Local Equilibrium

We discuss spatio-temporal pattern formation in two separate thermal convective systems. In the first system, hydrothermal waves (HTW) are modeled numerically in an annular channel. A temperature difference is imposed across the channel, which induces a surface tension gradient on the free surface of the fluid, leading to a surface flow towards the cold side. The flow pattern is axially symmetric along the temperature gradient with an internal circulation for a small temperature difference. This axially symmetric flow (ASF) becomes unstable beyond a given temperature difference threshold, and subsequently, symmetry-breaking flow, i.e., rotational oscillating waves or HTW, appears. For the second system, Rayleigh-Bénard convection (RBC) is experimentally studied in the non-turbulent regime. When a thin film of liquid is heated, the competing forces of viscosity and buoyancy give rise to convective instabilities. This convective instability creates a spatio-temporal non-uniform temperature distribution on the surface of the fluid film. The surface temperature statistics are studied in both these systems as `order' and `disorder' phase separates. Although the mechanisms that give rise to convective instabilities are different in both cases, we find an agreement on the macroscopic nature of the thermal distributions in these emergent structures.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generic profile of a long-lived corotating interaction region and associated recurrent Forbush decrease

We observe and analyse a long-lived corotating interaction region (CIR), originating from a single coronal hole (CH), recurring in 27 consecutive Carrington rotations 2057-2083 in the time period from June 2007 - May 2009. We studied the in situ measurements of this long-lived CIR as well as the corresponding depression in the cosmic ray (CR) count observed by SOHO/EPHIN throughout different rotations. We performed a statistical analysis, as well as the superposed epoch analysis, using relative values of the key parameters: the total magnetic field strength, B, the magnetic field fluctuations, dBrms, plasma flow speed, v, plasma density, n, plasma temperature, T , and the SOHO/EPHIN F-detector particle count, and CR count. We find that the mirrored CR count-time profile is correlated with that of the flow speed, ranging from moderate to strong correlation, depending on the rotation. In addition, we find that the CR count dip amplitude is correlated to the peak in the magnetic field and flow speed of the CIR. These results are in agreement with previous statistical studies. Finally, using the superposed epoch analysis, we obtain a generic CIR example, which reflects the in situ properties of a typical CIR well. Our results are better explained based on the combined convection-diffusion approach of the CIR-related GCR modulation. Furthermore, qualitatively, our results do not differ from those based on different CHs samples. This indicates that the change of the physical properties of the recurring CIR from one rotation to another is not qualitatively different from the change of the physical properties of CIRs originating from different CHs. Finally, the obtained generic CIR example, analyzed on the basis of superposed epoch analysis, can be used as a reference for testing future models.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy