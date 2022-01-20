ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Einstein Type Systems on Complete Manifolds

By Rodrigo Avalos, Jorge Lira, Nicolas Marque
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In the present paper, we study the coupled Einstein Constraint Equations (ECE) on complete manifolds through the conformal method, focusing on non-compact manifolds with flexible asymptotics. In particular, we do not impose any specific model for...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Time-adaptive Lagrangian Variational Integrators for Accelerated Optimization on Manifolds

A variational framework for accelerated optimization was recently introduced on normed vector spaces and Riemannian manifolds in Wibisono et al. (2016) and Duruisseaux and Leok (2021). It was observed that a careful combination of timeadaptivity and symplecticity in the numerical integration can result in a significant gain in computational efficiency. It is however well known that symplectic integrators lose their near energy preservation properties when variable time-steps are used. The most common approach to circumvent this problem involves the Poincare transformation on the Hamiltonian side, and was used in Duruisseaux et al. (2021) to construct efficient explicit algorithms for symplectic accelerated optimization. However, the current formulations of Hamiltonian variational integrators do not make intrinsic sense on more general spaces such as Riemannian manifolds and Lie groups. In contrast, Lagrangian variational integrators are well-defined on manifolds, so we develop here a framework for time-adaptivity in Lagrangian variational integrators and use the resulting geometric integrators to solve optimization problems on normed vector spaces and Lie groups.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Complete description of fault-tolerant quantum gate operations for topological Majorana qubit systems

Among the list of major threats to quantum computation, quantum decoherence poses one of the largest because it generates losses to the environment within a computational system which cannot be recovered via error correction methods. These methods require the assumption that the environmental interaction forces the qubit state into some linear combination of qubit eigenstates. In reality, the environment causes the qubit to enter into a mixed state where the original is no longer recoverable. A promising solution to this problem bases the computational states on the low lying energy excitations within topological materials. The existence of these states is protected by a global parameter within the Hamiltonian which prevents the computational states from coupling locally and decohering. In this paper, the qubit is based on nonlocal, topological Majorana fermions (MF), and the gate operations are generated by swapping or braiding the positions of said MF. The algorithmic calculation for such gate operations is well known, but, the opposite gates-to-braid calculation is currently underdeveloped. Additionally, because one may choose from a number of different possible qubit definitions, the resultant gate operations from calculation to calculation appear different. Here, the calculations for the two- and four-MF cases are recapitulated for the sake of logical flow. This set of gates serves as the foundation for the understanding and construction of the six-MF cases. Using these, a full characterization of the system is made by completely generalizing the list of gates and transformations between possible qubit definitions. A complete description of this system is desirable and will hopefully serve future iterations of topological qubits.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Causality constraints on corrections to Einstein gravity

We study constraints from causality and unitarity on $2\to2$ graviton scattering in four-dimensional weakly-coupled effective field theories. Together, causality and unitarity imply dispersion relations that connect low-energy observables to high-energy data. Using such dispersion relations, we derive two-sided bounds on gravitational Wilson coefficients in terms of the mass $M$ of new higher-spin states. Our bounds imply that gravitational interactions must shut off uniformly in the limit $G \to 0$, and prove the scaling with $M$ expected from dimensional analysis (up to an infrared logarithm). We speculate that causality, together with the non-observation of gravitationally-coupled higher spin states at colliders, severely restricts modifications to Einstein gravity that could be probed by experiments in the near future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep Optimal Transport on SPD Manifolds for Domain Adaptation

The domain adaption (DA) problem on symmetric positive definite (SPD) manifolds has raised interest in the machine learning community because of the growing potential for the SPD-matrix representations across many non-stationary applicable scenarios. This paper generalizes the joint distribution adaption (JDA) to align the source and target domains on SPD manifolds and proposes a deep network architecture, Deep Optimal Transport (DOT), using the generalized JDA and the existing deep network architectures on SPD manifolds. The specific architecture in DOT enables it to learn an approximate optimal transport (OT) solution to the DA problems on SPD manifolds. In the experiments, DOT exhibits a 2.32% and 2.92% increase on the average accuracy in two highly non-stationary cross-session scenarios in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), respectively. The visualizational results of the source and target domains before and after the transformation also demonstrate the validity of DOT.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Structure of a type IV secretion system core complex encoded by multi-drug resistance F plasmids

Bacterial type IV secretion systems (T4SSs) are largely responsible for the proliferation of multi-drug resistance. We solved the structure of the outer-membrane core complex (OMCCF) of a T4SS encoded by a conjugative F plasmid at <3.0"‰Ã… resolution by cryoelectron microscopy. The OMCCF consists of a 13-fold symmetrical outer ring complex (ORC) built from 26 copies of TraK and TraV C-terminal domains, and a 17-fold symmetrical central cone (CC) composed of 17 copies of TraB Î²-barrels. Domains of TraV and TraB also bind the CC and ORC substructures, establishing that these proteins undergo an intraprotein symmetry alteration to accommodate the C13:C17 symmetry mismatch. We present evidence that other pED208-encoded factors stabilize the C13:C17 architecture and define the importance of TraK, TraV and TraB domains to T4SSF function. This work identifies OMCCF structural motifs of proposed importance for structural transitions associated with F plasmid dissemination and F pilus biogenesis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Frequency-dependent Sternheimer linear-response formalism for strongly coupled light-matter systems

The rapid progress in quantum-optical experiments especially in the field of cavity quantum electrodynamics and nanoplasmonics, allows to substantially modify and control chemical and physical properties of atoms, molecules and solids by strongly coupling to the quantized field. Alongside such experimental advances has been the recent development of ab-initio approaches such as quantum electrodynamical density-functional theory (QEDFT) that is capable of describing these strongly coupled systems from first-principles. To investigate response properties of relatively large systems coupled to a wide range of photon modes, ab-initio methods that scale well with system size become relevant. In light of this, we extend the linear-response Sternheimer approach within the framework of QEDFT to efficiently compute excited-state properties of strongly coupled light-matter systems. Using this method, we capture features of strong light-matter coupling both in the dispersion and absorption properties of a molecular system strongly coupled to the modes of a cavity. We exemplify the efficiency of the Sternheimer approach by coupling the matter system to the continuum of an electromagnetic field. We observe changes in the spectral features of the coupled system as Lorentzian line shapes turn into Fano resonances when the molecule interacts strongly with the continuum of modes. This work provides an alternative approach for computing efficiently excited-state properties of large molecular systems interacting with the quantized electromagnetic field.
PHYSICS
#Ece#Ap#Mathematical Physics
arxiv.org

Quantitative near-field characterization of surface plasmon polaritons on monocrystalline gold platelets

The subwavelength confinement of surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) makes them attractive for various applications such as sensing, light generation and solar energy conversion. Near-field microscopy associated with interferometric detection allows to visualize both the amplitude and phase of SPPs. However, their full quantitative characterization in a reflection configuration is challenging due to complex wave patterns arising from the interference between several excitation channels. Here, we present near-field measurements of SPPs on large monocrystalline gold platelets in the visible spectral range. We study systematically the influence of the incident angle of the exciting light on the SPPs launched by an atomic force microscope tip. We find that the amplitude and phase signals of these SPPs are best disentangled from other signals at grazing incident angle relative to the edge of the gold platelet. Furthermore, we introduce a simple model to explain the phase shift observed between the SPP amplitude and phase profiles. Using this model, the wavelength and propagation length of the tip-launched plasmons are retrieved by isolating and fitting their signals far from the platelets edges. Our experimental results are in excellent agreement with theoretical models using gold refractive index values. The presented method to fully characterize the SPP complex wavevector could enable the quantitative analysis of polaritons occurring in different materials at visible wavelengths.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Research and experimental design of Astrojax double balls trajectory based on double pendulum system

Based on the double pendulum and Lagrange equation, the moving particles are captured by a binocular three-dimensional capture camera. Two trajectory models of Astrojax and the relationship between trajectory empirical formula and parameters are established. Through research, the calculated trajectory of this formula and related parameters fit well with the actual measured trajectory, and can accurately predict and change the trajectory of the model. The equipment and materials required in the experiment are simple and easy to obtain, and the experimental theme is relatively interesting and novel, which can be applied as an extended experiment in college physics experiment course, so that students can understand the motion characteristics of the double pendulum and learn physics from life. The designing experiment can not only improve students' interest in learning, but also broaden their knowledge and cultivate their practical ability.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Circular Orbits in Einstein's Theory of Gravitation

The preprint is an English translation of the paper by famous astrophysicist Samuil Kaplan (1921-1978) "O krugovykh orbitakh v teorii tyagoteniya Einsteina (On circular orbits in Einstein's theory of gravitation)", published in 1949 in the Journal of Experimental and Theoretical Physics (Vol. 19, No. 10, pp. 951-952) in Russian. This important 1 and 1/3 page paper is still inaccessible to a wide range of experts and students due to the lack of such translation. This paper is the first scientific publication of Samuil Kaplan and the pioneering work in this field. The aim of this presentation is to make the article available to a wide range of experts in the field of general relativity, relativistic astrophysics and the history of science, as well as to honor its author on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Bubble Nucleation in Hydrophilic Nanochannels by Surface Heating

Bubble nucleation in liquid confined in nanochannel is studied using molecular dynamics simulations and compared against nucleation in the liquid over smooth (i.e. without confinement). Nucleation is achieved by heating part of a surface to high temperatures using a surface-to-liquid heating algorithm implemented in LAMMPS. The surface hydrophilicity of nanochannels is increased to understand its effect on nucleation behavior. Liquid structuring is found to play a significant role in altering thermodynamic properties of density and pressure in the nanochannels, which in turn changes the enthalpy of vaporization. Increased surface hydrophilicity in nanochannels results in the delay of bubble formation as more energy is required for nucleation. Thus, bubble nucleation in hydrophilic nanochannels can dissipate higher heat fluxes and can potentially be used towards the thermal management of hot spots in power electronics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning Catalytic Activity and Selectivity in Photocatalysis on Dielectric Cuprous Oxide Bipyramidal Particles

Dye degradation has been for more than forty years in the scientific community. All these studies have primarily focused on breaking various dyes using catalysts driven by either light or heat. Most studies started to focus on metal-oxides after the discovery of water-splitting by TiO2. Among the many catalysts used plasmonic metal nanostructures have been explored significantly in recent times due to their special property called localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPR). However facing multiple problems of heat losses and instability, people started to focus on dielectric medium-to-high refractive indexed materials for photonic applications. Most of these dielectric materials have been studied from a physics point of view and less on chemistry. In this work, we have focused on how these materials can be used for tuning selectivity through wavelength-dependent studies by performing methylene blue (MB) dye degradation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

ERS: a novel comprehensive endoscopy image dataset for machine learning, compliant with the MST 3.0 specification

The article presents a new multi-label comprehensive image dataset from flexible endoscopy, colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy, named ERS. The collection has been labeled according to the full medical specification of 'Minimum Standard Terminology 3.0' (MST 3.0), describing all possible findings in the gastrointestinal tract (104 possible labels), extended with an additional 19 labels useful in common machine learning applications.
SCIENCE

Community Policy