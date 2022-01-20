ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Eliminating Order Reduction on Linear, Time-Dependent ODEs with GARK Methods

By Steven Roberts, Adrian Sandu
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

When applied to stiff, linear differential equations with time-dependent forcing, Runge-Kutta methods can exhibit convergence rates lower than predicted by classical order condition theory. Commonly, this order reduction phenomenon is addressed...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Continuity of the attractors in time-dependent spaces and applications

In this paper, we investigate the continuity of the attractors in time-dependent phase spaces. (i) We establish two abstract criteria on the upper semicontinuity and the residual continuity of the pullback $\mathscr D$-attractor with respect to the perturbations, and an equivalence criterion between their continuity and the pullback equi-attraction, which generalize the continuity theory of attractors developed recently in [27,28] to that in time-dependent spaces. (ii) We propose the notion of pullback $\mathscr D$-exponential attractor, which includes the notion of time-dependent exponential attractor [33] as its spacial case, and establish its existence and Hölder continuity criterion via quasi-stability method introduced originally by Chueshov and Lasiecka [12,13]. (iii) We apply above-mentioned criteria to the semilinear damped wave equations with perturbed time-dependent speed of propagation: $\e\rho(t) u_{tt}+\alpha u_t -\Delta u+f(u)=g$, with perturbation parameter $\e\in(0, 1]$, to realize above mentioned continuity of pullback $\mathscr D$ and $\mathscr D$-exponential attractors in time-dependent phase spaces, and the method developed here allows to overcome the difficulty of the hyperbolicity of the model. These results deepen and extend recent theory of attractors in time-dependent spaces in literatures [15,20,19].
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Estimating time-dependent entropy production from non-equilibrium trajectories

The rate of entropy production provides a useful quantitative measure of a non-equilibrium system and estimating it directly from time-series data from experiments is highly desirable. Several approaches have been considered for stationary dynamics, some of which are based on a variational characterization of the entropy production rate. However, the issue of obtaining it in the case of non-stationary dynamics remains largely unexplored. Here, we solve this open problem by demonstrating that the variational approaches can be generalized to give the exact value of the entropy production rate even for non-stationary dynamics. On the basis of this result, we develop an efficient algorithm that estimates the entropy production rate continuously in time by using machine learning techniques and validate our numerical estimates using analytically tractable Langevin models in experimentally relevant parameter regimes. Our method only requires time-series data for the system of interest without any prior knowledge of the system's parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Propagation of singularities and Fredholm analysis of the time-dependent Schrödinger equation

We study the time-dependent Schrödinger operator $P = D_t + \Delta_g + V$ acting on functions defined on $\mathbb{R}^{n+1}$, where, using coordinates $z \in \mathbb{R}^n$ and $t \in \mathbb{R}$, $D_t$ denotes $-i \partial_t$, $\Delta_g$ is the positive Laplacian with respect to a time dependent family of non-trapping metrics $g_{ij}(z, t) dz^i dz^j$ on $\mathbb{R}^n$ which is equal to the Euclidean metric outside of a compact set in spacetime, and $V = V(z, t)$ is a potential function which is also compactly supported in spacetime. In this paper we introduce a new approach to studying $P$, by finding pairs of Hilbert spaces between which the operator acts invertibly.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inverse problems for non-linear Schrödinger equations with time-dependent coefficients

The paper studies the inverse problem of reconstructuring the coefficient $\beta(t,x)$ of the non-linear term and the potential $V(t,x)$ of a non-linear Schrödinger equation in time-domain, $( i \frac{\partial}{\partial t} + \Delta + V) u + \beta u^2 = f$ in $(0,T)\times M$, where $M\subset \mathbb{R}^n$ is a convex and compact set with smooth boundary. We consider measurements in a neighborhood $\Omega\subset M$ that is a neighborhood of the boundary of $M$ and the source-to-solution map $L_{\beta,V}$ that maps a source $f$ supported in $\Omega\times [0,T]$ to the restriction of the solution $u$ in $\Omega\times [0,T]$. We show that the map $L_{\beta,V}$ uniquely determines the time-dependent potential and the coefficient of the non-linearity, for a second-order non-linear Schrödinger equation and for the Gross-Pitaevskii equation, with a cubic non-linear term $\beta |u|^2u$, that is encountered in quantum physics.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Order#Linear#Time Dependent#Numerical Analysis#Na
arxiv.org

Scalable In Situ Compression of Transient Simulation Data Using Time-Dependent Bases

Large-scale simulations of time-dependent problems generate a massive amount of data and with the explosive increase in computational resources the size of the data generated by these simulations has increased significantly. This has imposed severe limitations on the amount of data that can be stored and has elevated the issue of input/output (I/O) into one of the major bottlenecks of high-performance computing. In this work, we present an in situ compression technique to reduce the size of the data storage by orders of magnitude. This methodology is based on time-dependent subspaces and it extracts low-rank structures from multidimensional streaming data by decomposing the data into a set of time-dependent bases and a core tensor. We derive closed-form evolution equations for the core tensor as well as the time-dependent bases. The presented methodology does not require the data history and the computational cost of its extractions scales linearly with the size of data -- making it suitable for large-scale streaming datasets. To control the compression error, we present an adaptive strategy to add/remove modes to maintain the reconstruction error below a given threshold. We present four demonstration cases: (i) analytical example, (ii) incompressible unsteady reactive flow, (iii) stochastic turbulent reactive flow, and (iv) three-dimensional turbulent channel flow.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adaptive symplectic model order reduction of parametric particle-based Vlasov-Poisson equatio

High-resolution simulations of particle-based kinetic plasma models typically require a high number of particles and thus often become computationally intractable. This is exacerbated in multi-query simulations, where the problem depends on a set of parameters. In this work, we derive reduced order models for the semi-discrete Hamiltonian system resulting from a geometric particle-in-cell approximation of the parametric Vlasov-Poisson equations. Since the problem's non-dissipative and highly nonlinear nature makes it reducible only locally in time, we adopt a nonlinear reduced basis approach where the reduced phase space evolves in time. This strategy allows a significant reduction in the number of simulated particles, but the evaluation of the nonlinear operators associated with the Vlasov-Poisson coupling remains computationally expensive. We propose a novel reduction of the nonlinear terms that combines adaptive parameter sampling and hyper-reduction techniques to address this. The proposed approach allows decoupling the operations having a cost dependent on the number of particles from those that depend on the instances of the required parameters. In particular, in each time step, the electric potential is approximated via dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) and the particle-to-grid map via a discrete empirical interpolation method (DEIM). These approximations are constructed from data obtained from a past temporal window at a few selected values of the parameters to guarantee a computationally efficient adaptation. The resulting DMD-DEIM reduced dynamical system retains the Hamiltonian structure of the full model, provides good approximations of the solution, and can be solved at a reduced computational cost.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Coherence resonance and stochastic synchronization in a small-world neural network: An interplay in the presence of spike-timing-dependent plasticity

Coherence resonance (CR), stochastic synchronization (SS), and spike-timing-dependent plasticity (STDP) are ubiquitous dynamical processes in biological neural networks. Whether enhancing CR can be associated with improving SS and vice versa is a fundamental question of interest. The effects of STDP and different network connectivity on this enhancement interplay are still elusive. In this paper, we consider a small-world network of excitable Hodgkin-Huxley neurons driven by channel noise and excitatory STDP with a Hebbian time window. Numerical simulations indicate that there exist intervals of parameter values of the network topology and the STDP learning rule in which an enhanced SS (CR) would improve CR (SS). In particular, it is found that at certain intermediate values of the average degree of the network, higher values of the potentiation adjusting rate, and lower values of the depression temporal window, an enhanced SS (CR) would improve CR (SS). Our results could shed some light on the efficient coding mechanisms based on the spatiotemporal coherence of the spiking activity in neural networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An introduction to PT-symmetric quantum mechanics -- time-dependent systems

I will provide a pedagogical introduction to non-Hermitian quantum systems that are PT-symmetric, that is they are left invariant under a simultaneous parity transformation (P) and time-reversal (T). I will explain how generalised versions of this antilinear symmetry can be utilised to explain that these type of systems possess real eigenvalue spectra in parts of their parameter spaces and how to set up a consistent quantum mechanical framework for them that enables a unitary time-evolution. In the second part I will explain how to extend this framework to explicitly time-dependent Hamiltonian systems and report in particular on recent progress made in this context. I will explain how to construct the essential key quantity in this framework, the time-dependent Dyson map and metric and solutions to the time-dependent Schrödinger equation, in an algebraic fashion, using time-dependent Darboux transformations, utilising Lewis-Riesenfeld invariants, point transformations and some approximation methods. I comment on the ambiguities of this metric and demonstrate that this can even lead to infinite series of metric operators. I conclude with some applications to PT-symmetrically coupled oscillators, demonstrate the equivalence of the time-dependent double wells and unstable anharmonic oscillators and show how the unphysical PT$-symmetrically broken regions in the parameter space for the time-independent theory becomes physical in the explicitly time-dependent systems. I discuss how this leads to a prolongation of the otherwise rapidly decaying von Neumann entropy. The so-called sudden death of the entropy is stopped at a finite value.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Time reversal of spinal processes for linear and non-linear branching processes near stationarity

We consider a stochastic individual-based population model with competition, trait-structure affecting reproduction and survival, and changing environment. The changes of traits are described by jump processes, and the dynamics can be approximated in large population by a non-linear PDE with a non-local mutation operator. Using the fact that this PDE admits a non-trivial stationary solution, we can approximate the non-linear stochastic population process by a linear birth-death process where the interactions are frozen, as long as the population remains close to this equilibrium. This allows us to derive, when the population is large, the equation satisfied by the ancestral lineage of an individual uniformly sampled at a fixed time $T$, which is the path constituted of the traits of the ancestors of this individual in past times $t\leq T$. This process is a time inhomogeneous Markov process, but we show that the time reversal of this process possesses a very simple structure (e.g. time-homogeneous and independent of $T$). This extends recent results where the authors studied a similar model with a Laplacian operator but where the methods essentially relied on the Gaussian nature of the mutations.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Unravelling Distance-Dependent Inter-Site Interactions and Magnetic Transition Effects of Heteronuclear Single Atom Catalysts on Electrochemical Oxygen Reduction

Inter-site interactions between single atom catalysts (SACs) in the high loading regime are critical to tuning the catalytic performance. However, the understanding on such interactions and their distance dependent effects remains elusive, especially for the heteronuclear SACs. In this study, we reveal the effects of the distance-dependent inter-site interaction on the catalytic performance of SACs. Using the density functional theory calculations, we systematically investigate the heteronuclear iron and cobalt single atoms co-supported on the nitrogen-doped graphene (FeN4-C and CoN4-C) for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). We find that as the distance between Fe and Co SACs decreases, FeN4-C exhibits a reduced catalytic activity, which can be mitigated by the presence of an axial hydroxyl ligand, whereas the activity of CoN4-C shows a volcano-like evolution with the optimum reached at the intermediate distance. We further unravel that the transition towards the high-spin state upon adsorption of ORR intermediate adsorbates is responsible for the decreased activity of both FeN4-C and CoN4-C at short inter-site distance. Such high-spin state transition is also found to significantly shift the linear relation between hydroxyl (*OH) and hydroperoxyl (*OOH) adsorbates. These findings not only shed light on the SAC-specific effect of the distance-dependent inter-site interaction between heteronuclear SACs, but also pave a way towards shifting the long-standing linear relations observed in multiple-electron chemical reactions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Gaussian Elimination versus Greedy Methods for the Synthesis of Linear Reversible Circuits

Linear reversible circuits represent a subclass of reversible circuits with many applications in quantum computing. These circuits can be efficiently simulated by classical computers and their size is polynomially bounded by the number of qubits, making them a good candidate to deploy efficient methods to reduce computational costs. We propose a new algorithm for synthesizing any linear reversible operator by using an optimized version of the Gaussian elimination algorithm coupled with a tuned LU factorization. We also improve the scalability of purely greedy methods. Overall, on random operators, our algorithms improve the state-of-the-art methods for specific ranges of problem sizes: the custom Gaussian elimination algorithm provides the best results for large problem sizes (n > 150) while the purely greedy methods provide quasi optimal results when n < 30. On a benchmark of reversible functions, we manage to significantly reduce the CNOT count and the depth of the circuit while keeping other metrics of importance (T-count, T-depth) as low as possible.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Linear Regime of Tachyonic Preheating

Tachyonic preheating is realized when the inflaton repeatedly returns to a convex region of the potential during the post-inflationary oscillating phase. This will induce a strong tachyonic instability and lead to a rapid fragmentation of the coherent field that can complete within a fraction of an $e$-fold. In this paper, we study the linear regime of this process in a model-independent way. To this purpose, we construct simplified models that provide an analytic Floquet theoretic description of mode growth. This approach captures the essential features of well-motivated tachyonic preheating scenarios, including scenarios in which the inflaton is part of a larger scalar multiplet. We show that tachyonic preheating is efficient if the field excursions are sub-Planckian, can produce gravitational waves in the frequency range of current and future gravitational wave interferometers, and can be consistent with any experimentally allowed tensor-to-scalar ratio.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning to Reformulate for Linear Programming

It has been verified that the linear programming (LP) is able to formulate many real-life optimization problems, which can obtain the optimum by resorting to corresponding solvers such as OptVerse, Gurobi and CPLEX. In the past decades, a serial of traditional operation research algorithms have been proposed to obtain the optimum of a given LP in a fewer solving time. Recently, there is a trend of using machine learning (ML) techniques to improve the performance of above solvers. However, almost no previous work takes advantage of ML techniques to improve the performance of solver from the front end, i.e., the modeling (or formulation). In this paper, we are the first to propose a reinforcement learning-based reformulation method for LP to improve the performance of solving process. Using an open-source solver COIN-OR LP (CLP) as an environment, we implement the proposed method over two public research LP datasets and one large-scale LP dataset collected from practical production planning scenario. The evaluation results suggest that the proposed method can effectively reduce both the solving iteration number ($25\%\downarrow$) and the solving time ($15\%\downarrow$) over above datasets in average, compared to directly solving the original LP instances.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Semi-empirical and Linear-Scaling DFT Methods to Characterize duplex DNA and G-quadruplexes in Presence of Interacting Small Molecules

The computational study of DNA and its interaction with ligands is a highly relevant area of research, with significant consequences for developing new therapeutic strategies. However, the computational description of such large and complex systems requires considering interactions of different types. All these considerations imply a real challenge for computational chemistry. Using quantum methods for the entire system requires significant computational resources, with improvements in parallelization and optimization of theoretical strategies. Computational methods, such as LS-DFT and DLPNO-CCSD(T), may allow performing ab initio QM calculations, including explicitly the electronic structure for large biological systems, at a reasonable computing time. In this work, we study the interaction of small molecules and cations with DNA (duplex-DNA and G-quadruplexes), comparing different computational methods: a linear-scaling DFT (LS-DFT) at LMKLL/DZDP level of theory, semi-empirical methods (PM6-DH2 and PM7), mixed QM/MM, and DLPNO-CCSD(T). Our goal is to demonstrate the adequacy of LS-DFT to treat the different types of interactions present in DNA-dependent systems. We show that LMKLL/DZDP using SIESTA can yield very accurate geometries and energetics in all the different systems considered in this work: duplex DNA (dDNA), phenanthroline intercalating dDNA, G-quadruplexes, and Metal-G-tetrads considering alkaline metals of different sizes. As far as we know, this is the first time that full G-quadruplex geometry optimizations have been carried out using a DFT method thanks to its linear-scaling capabilities. Moreover, we show that LS-DFT provides high-quality structures, and some semi-empirical Hamiltonian can also yield suitable geometries. However, DLPNO-CCSD(T) and LS-DFT are the only methods that accurately describe interaction energies for all the systems considered in our study.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Enhancing Hyperbolic Graph Embeddings via Contrastive Learning

Recently, hyperbolic space has risen as a promising alternative for semi-supervised graph representation learning. Many efforts have been made to design hyperbolic versions of neural network operations. However, the inspiring geometric properties of this unique geometry have not been fully explored yet. The potency of graph models powered by the hyperbolic space is still largely underestimated. Besides, the rich information carried by abundant unlabelled samples is also not well utilized. Inspired by the recently active and emerging self-supervised learning, in this study, we attempt to enhance the representation power of hyperbolic graph models by drawing upon the advantages of contrastive learning. More specifically, we put forward a novel Hyperbolic Graph Contrastive Learning (HGCL) framework which learns node representations through multiple hyperbolic spaces to implicitly capture the hierarchical structure shared between different views. Then, we design a hyperbolic position consistency (HPC) constraint based on hyperbolic distance and the homophily assumption to make contrastive learning fit into hyperbolic space. Experimental results on multiple real-world datasets demonstrate the superiority of the proposed HGCL as it consistently outperforms competing methods by considerable margins for the node classification task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sensing Method for Two-Target Detection in Time-Constrained Vector Poisson Channel

It is an experimental design problem in which there are two Poisson sources with two possible and known rates, and one counter. Through a switch, the counter can observe the sources individually or the counts can be combined so that the counter observes the sum of the two. The sensor scheduling problem is to determine an optimal proportion of the available time to be allocated toward individual and joint sensing, under a total time constraint. Two different metrics are used for optimization: mutual information between the sources and the observed counts, and probability of detection for the associated source detection problem. Our results, which are primarily computational, indicate similar but not identical results under the two cost functions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy