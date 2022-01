Ubisoft’s latest shooter is a big departure from the typical Rainbow Six blueprint, blending the trademark tactical elements of the franchise with the PvE action of popular titles such as Left 4 Dead. And similarly, it trades terrorism and criminals with alien species as the antagonist force. It should come as no surprise, then, that there’s a fair amount of background story and lore to help bring context to this marked contrast between old and new Rainbow Six, which in turn means there are plenty of cutscenes to watch. For those who would prefer to cut right to the chase, though, here’s how to skip cutscenes and dialog in Rainbow Six Extraction.

