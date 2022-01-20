$L_p$-$L_q$ Fourier multipliers on locally compact quantum groups

The problem of verifying the nonnegativity of a real valued function on a finite set is a long-standing challenging problem, which has received extensive attention from both mathematicians and computer scientists. Given a finite set $X$ together with a function $F:X \to \mathbb{R}$, if we equip $X$ a group structure $G$ via a bijection $\varphi:G \to X$, then effectively verifying the nonnegativity of $F$ on $X$ is equivalent to computing a sparse Fourier sum of squares (FSOS) certificate of $f=F\circ \varphi$ on $G$. In this paper, we show that by performing the fast (inverse) Fourier transform and finding a local minimal Fourier support, we are able to compute a sparse FSOS certificate of $f$ on $G$ with complexity $O(|G|\log |G| + |G| t^4 + \operatorname{poly}(t))$, which is quasi-linear in the order of $G$ and polynomial in the FSOS sparsity $t$ of $f$. We demonstrate the efficiency of the proposed algorithm by numerical experiments on various abelian groups of order up to $10^6$. It is also noticeable that different choices of group structures on $X$ would result in different FSOS sparsities of $F$. Along this line, we investigate upper bounds for FSOS sparsities with respect to different choices of group structures, which generalize and refine existing results in the literature. More precisely, \emph{(i)} we give an upper bound for FSOS sparsities of nonnegative functions on the product and the quotient of two finite abelian groups respectively; \emph{(ii)} we prove the equivalence between finding the group structure for the Fourier-sparsest representation of $F$ and solving an integer linear programming problem.

