ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Prisons Completes Booster Initiative for Eligible Offenders

ncdps.gov
 4 days ago

The N.C. Division of Prisons has completed the administration of COVID-19 booster shots to all offenders who consented to the inoculation and were eligible as of Friday, Jan. 13, 2022. “We have worked hard to get shots in arms, and greatly accelerated this initiative over the past few weeks,”...

www.ncdps.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ncdps.gov

Adult Correction Continues to Administer Booster Shots to All Offenders

The N.C. Division of Prisons is ensuring that all offenders who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot – and who have consented to be vaccinated – are inoculated as soon as possible over the next several days. Prisons medical officials, who consistently monitor the eligibility and...
HEALTH
abc17news.com

NC Prisons administers COVID booster to all eligible, consenting inmates

NORTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — As of Friday, Jan. 14, the North Carolina Division of Prisons has administered COVID-19 booster shots to all offenders who consented and were eligible by that date. Through a continuing booster campaign, NCDOP has now provided boosters to around 15,000 offenders. With the assistance of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

Groups to Gov. Murphy: Release Marijuana Offenders From Prison

With a legal market for recreational marijuana poised to launch in the Garden State, multiple groups are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to go even further with loosening restrictions related to cannabis. "At a time where we can be reinvesting in communities, fighting a global pandemic, we're spending millions of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
wnypapers.com

Boosters available: ECDOH vaccine clinics offer COVID-19 booster doses to all eligible

Erie County Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics are offering booster doses to anyone currently eligible. ECDOH COVID-19 vaccine clinics follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidance for booster administration. Individuals who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least five months ago are eligible for a booster dose. The previous interval was at least six months.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
ktvo.com

Iowans 12 and older are eligible for free COVID-19 booster shots

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans 12 years and older are now eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years and older. Prior to this authorization, eligibility had been limited to individuals age 18 and...
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Cvms
Healthcare IT News

Maimonides Medical Center completes massive digital health initiative in two years

Maimonides Medical Center is an academic medical center located in Brooklyn, New York. It is Brooklyn's largest hospital, with more than 600 beds, 6,500 staff, 43,000 annual inpatient discharges and 600,000 annual outpatient encounters. It is Brooklyn's tertiary care hub serving diverse communities with large Medicaid, Medicare and uninsured populations....
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Montanan

Transgender woman awarded $66K in Yellowstone County discrimination case

A former Yellowstone County employee has been awarded $66,000 in compensation following a 2020 ruling that Yellowstone County and Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners discriminated against the transgender woman on the basis of sex when denying her medical coverage for gender-affirming care. In 2020, an Administrative Law Judge at the Montana Human Rights Bureau ruled […] The post Transgender woman awarded $66K in Yellowstone County discrimination case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
winonaradio.com

Winona Health Begins Distributing Booster Shoots to Newly Eligible Groups

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Health has started distributing COVID-19 booster shots to newly eligible groups. Federal health officials signed off on opening Pfizer boosters to 12-15-year-olds last week. Winona Health President/CEO Rachelle Schultz encouraged all eligible people to get their booster. “There’s some waning effectiveness of the two shots that people...
WINONA, MN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital wraps 1st day of offering boosters to newly eligible teens

Local vaccine clinics aren't wasting any time when it comes to offering the newly eligible 12–15 age group the chance at getting their booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Not everyone in the age group can get their booster shot just yet, and when they'll become eligible to do so all depends on which vaccine they got before and how long ago they got it. But, Huntsville Hospital still wanted to start giving out the third doses to those who do meet the criteria.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy