Art Zone: The Zack Static Sect performs "Down at Slim's"

La Mirada, Calif. ~ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (BT McNicholl, Producing Artistic Director) wants you to start your new year with some unforgettable experiences and extraordinary entertainment! This coming year in our newly-renovated theatre, we could not be more “excited” to bring you THE POINTER SISTERS, THE FOUR TOPS, THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS, MARTY STUART, and MARTIN BARRE; for our jazz enthusiasts, we have THE BRUBECK BROTHERS, THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA, THE BENNY GOODMAN TRIBUTE ORCHESTRA featuring THE FOUR FRESHMEN, and a jazz celebration of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS! Join us this year to be mystified by the mental mind-bending of THE CLAIRVOYANTS; tributes featuring the music of LED ZEPPELIN, RAY CHARLES, and OINGO BOINGO; songs & dances from Broadway and the movies featuring Davis Gaines in the new revue GET HAPPY, Terron Brooks in THE SOUL OF BROADWAY, and DANCE TO THE MOVIES featuring Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren, dancers from “Dancing With The Stars,” and finalists from “American Idol”; family-friendly shows such as TWINKLE TIME AND FRIENDS, THE CIRCUS SCIENCE SPECTACULAR, and more! 2022 is going to be our best year ever for live entertainment at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

LA MIRADA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO