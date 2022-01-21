Art Zone: The musical landscape of Brittany Davis

Thank you for the heads up. We love this series, and its sister one, Portrait Artist. Garbage since Frank Skinner left. I absolutely love seeing the wildcard artists joining in. There are always some real gems hidden amongst their paintings. I say this each series but I truly wish the producers would make a spin-off show featuring the wildcard artists. There is too much talent amongst them to not give them much more airtime for viewers to watch. Perhaps I should start a small petition to send off to the Storyvault producers.😉

12 DAYS AGO