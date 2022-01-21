ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Art Zone: The musical landscape of Brittany Davis

seattlechannel.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlind from birth, Brittany Davis discovered an affinity for music at the age of...

seattlechannel.org

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

Safety Harbor Art & Music Center to present Seth Walker

SAFETY HARBOR — Seth Walker will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
mprnews.org

Art Hounds: Stories in movement and music

Choreographer Taja Will has watched performances of the Naked Stages Fellows in Minneapolis for years, and they always appreciate the innovative voices of the solo performers. Each performance is the product of a seven month-long fellowship, which allowed the artists to learn the business side of art while developing a creative work with a director of their choice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecentraltrend.com

Junior Julian Hayes inhales musical media and exhales art of all kinds

Sometimes the spontaneous urge to create an art project at a random hour of the night is overpowering—at least this rings true for junior Julian Hayes. “Yesterday at midnight, I had the sudden urge to make a mobile,” Julian said. “I [worked on it] for like two hours, and it sucks, but I’m happy.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Gossard
KGET 17

Dream big Mija Art Show: Highlighting women in art and music

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Stephanie Solis and Pablo Garcia about their upcoming art show for women and about women in art and graffiti. 661 All-Inclusive Entertainment is partnering up with Nano’s Barbershop to put together this art show that is open to the public and family-friendly. The event is taking place this Saturday, Jan. 15, doors open at 5 P.M and the show goes until 10 P.M. There will be music and art including special performances by Nani Soul.
VISUAL ART
The Daily American

Arts Center Hootenanny features comedy acts and music

Every year should start with some belly laughs and knee-slapping fun. On Jan. 15, the Confluence Creative Arts Center is hosting an open-stage No-Talent Variety show. The show will feature walk-on performers delivering short comedy skits, songs, jokes, and silly acts that are intended to generate smiles. “No-talent” is required...
CONFLUENCE, PA
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: The Zack Static Sect performs "Down at Slim's"

The sonic effect of The Zack Static Sect is the equivalent of slamming a six pack of Red Bull. This seasoned trio featuring Zack Static on guitar, Ryan Burns on bass, Dain Hudson on drums, and all three providing vocals, tear through "Down at Slim's," the hit single off their record "When I Grow Up," from the stage of Clock-Out Lounge. Catch the band live at Lucky Liquor on Saturday Jan. 29: www.luckyliquor.online.
ROCK MUSIC
my40.tv

Young students preparing for upcoming art & music show featuring their own work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Emmanuel Lutheran are busy as bees preparing for an upcoming visual arts and music show. Every student at the school will have a couple pieces on display. Their art teacher, Tammy Reilly, says the students have been learning about all different styles of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoken Word#Loosegroove Record
hfcc.edu

From studio to stage: a collaboration between HFC music and recording arts

HFC music maestro G. Kevin Dewey is inviting students to be part of a semester-long project by enrolling in either a music or recording arts class(es) at the College or joining an HFC Performing Ensemble. Recording arts students and performing ensemble members will contribute to a professionally produced recording, which...
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: Highway 99 All Stars reunite

When the late great Highway 99 Blues Club opened its doors in 2004, the Highway 99 All Stars was born. Composed of a rotating cast of top-notch rhythm and blues musicians, the All Stars played area clubs, festivals, and fairs to great acclaim. Six All Star members reconvene for a 3-night run at Dimitrou's Jazz Alley, Feb. 8-10: www.jazzalley.com.
VISUAL ART
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: 63 Questions with Nancy Guppy

63 Questions, an interview format shot in one long continuous take, consists of asking the interviewee 63 questions that will (hopefully!) elicit interesting and entertaining answers. Nancy Guppy agreed to be the test subject for installment number one. Produced by Rosemary Garner. Photography and editing by Howard Shack.
VISUAL ART
Soompi

Henry Talks About Plans For Next Album, Art, And His Passion For Music

New photos from singer-songwriter Henry’s interview with Singles magazine have been released!. When interviewed after the photoshoot, Henry opened up about music, art, and plans for his next album. In addition to participating in writing and composing all songs on the album last November, Henry surprised the public by...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
cityscenecolumbus.com

Art & Music | Michaelangelo, Russian Winter Festival II and Vincent

Jan 20-23 Michelangelo - A Different View. Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus. Come out for the final weekend of the Michelangelo - A Different View this weekend. The exhibition allows guests to view replicas of Michelangelo’s work at scale to give the most true-to-life and intimate reproduction experience.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Californian

CESAREO GARASA: Local women Dream Big for art, music mini-festival

The events that local musician and promoter Stephanie Solis, aka Stephanie Soul, organizes are celebrations of female unity, artistry and empowerment. "We all create in our own way. We're all unique," Solis said. She did it with her first Queendom event, held at Sandrini's Public House back in 2018, and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thelandonline.com

Enchanted Muse to bring cafe, live music, art and recording studio

Alastair Weston is hoping a venue mixing music, art, recording studio and cafe will increase Mankato’s draw as a destination. “I’d like to get to the point of people coming from the Cities to watch our shows and buy our stuff. The more interesting places there are here the more you have an arts and music scene.”
digitalspy.com

Sky Arts: Landscape Artist of the Year 2022. Wed. 12 Jan. at 8pm.

Thank you for the heads up. We love this series, and its sister one, Portrait Artist. Garbage since Frank Skinner left. I absolutely love seeing the wildcard artists joining in. There are always some real gems hidden amongst their paintings. I say this each series but I truly wish the producers would make a spin-off show featuring the wildcard artists. There is too much talent amongst them to not give them much more airtime for viewers to watch. Perhaps I should start a small petition to send off to the Storyvault producers.😉
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling art studio hosting Cold Start 2022 with live music

Wheeling art studio, Clientele, is warming up your cold weekend with some tunes and Cold Start 2022. Friday night kicks off a monthly concert installment at Clientele with live music for only a $5.00 cover from local bands Mister James and The Sunflower Brothers. Saturday features the return of Cold Start, an art exhibition focused on […]
WHEELING, WV
Deadline

Michael Lang Dies: Woodstock Music & Arts Festival Impresario Was 77

Michael Lang, one of the co-creators of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts festival series, has died at 77 of a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, according to his publicist. In 1967, Lang dropped out of New York University and headed to Miami. There, he ran a head shop and promoted a series of concerts. including the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which drew 25,000 attendees and saw performances by Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, John Lee Hooker and more. He moved to Woodstock, New York and met Artie Korfeld, brainstorming the idea of a massive...
sltablet.com

Minneola Trailhead Park Holds An Art, Crafts And Music Festival!

Minneola celebrated its first annual Murals on the Trail Festival with plenty of exciting art, crafts, foods, music, live entertainment, workshops and activities at Minneola Trailhead Park (315 Madison St). Everyone was invited to participate on a Community Wall Mural, visit a live art station, a chalk art area, shaving cream art sculptures, Zen Tangled, Art Meditation, Acrylic Pour Art Demonstrations, Photography Workshops and the featured Community Hands Mural.
MINNEOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy