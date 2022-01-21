Art Zone: The musical landscape of Brittany Davis

SAFETY HARBOR — Seth Walker will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Choreographer Taja Will has watched performances of the Naked Stages Fellows in Minneapolis for years, and they always appreciate the innovative voices of the solo performers. Each performance is the product of a seven month-long fellowship, which allowed the artists to learn the business side of art while developing a creative work with a director of their choice.
Sometimes the spontaneous urge to create an art project at a random hour of the night is overpowering—at least this rings true for junior Julian Hayes. “Yesterday at midnight, I had the sudden urge to make a mobile,” Julian said. “I [worked on it] for like two hours, and it sucks, but I’m happy.”
"A statement of determination and perseverance in the face of daunting obstacles" - WNYC. Seattle Songwriter's Debut EP - out March 18 on Stone Goddard's Loosegroove Records - Addresses Life as a Musician and Non-Binary African-American, Blind Person. Brittany Davis has shared "I Choose To Live" today, a unifying and...
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Stephanie Solis and Pablo Garcia about their upcoming art show for women and about women in art and graffiti. 661 All-Inclusive Entertainment is partnering up with Nano’s Barbershop to put together this art show that is open to the public and family-friendly. The event is taking place this Saturday, Jan. 15, doors open at 5 P.M and the show goes until 10 P.M. There will be music and art including special performances by Nani Soul.
Every year should start with some belly laughs and knee-slapping fun. On Jan. 15, the Confluence Creative Arts Center is hosting an open-stage No-Talent Variety show. The show will feature walk-on performers delivering short comedy skits, songs, jokes, and silly acts that are intended to generate smiles. “No-talent” is required...
The sonic effect of The Zack Static Sect is the equivalent of slamming a six pack of Red Bull. This seasoned trio featuring Zack Static on guitar, Ryan Burns on bass, Dain Hudson on drums, and all three providing vocals, tear through "Down at Slim's," the hit single off their record "When I Grow Up," from the stage of Clock-Out Lounge. Catch the band live at Lucky Liquor on Saturday Jan. 29: www.luckyliquor.online.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Emmanuel Lutheran are busy as bees preparing for an upcoming visual arts and music show. Every student at the school will have a couple pieces on display. Their art teacher, Tammy Reilly, says the students have been learning about all different styles of...
HFC music maestro G. Kevin Dewey is inviting students to be part of a semester-long project by enrolling in either a music or recording arts class(es) at the College or joining an HFC Performing Ensemble. Recording arts students and performing ensemble members will contribute to a professionally produced recording, which...
When the late great Highway 99 Blues Club opened its doors in 2004, the Highway 99 All Stars was born. Composed of a rotating cast of top-notch rhythm and blues musicians, the All Stars played area clubs, festivals, and fairs to great acclaim. Six All Star members reconvene for a 3-night run at Dimitrou's Jazz Alley, Feb. 8-10: www.jazzalley.com.
63 Questions, an interview format shot in one long continuous take, consists of asking the interviewee 63 questions that will (hopefully!) elicit interesting and entertaining answers. Nancy Guppy agreed to be the test subject for installment number one. Produced by Rosemary Garner. Photography and editing by Howard Shack.
New photos from singer-songwriter Henry’s interview with Singles magazine have been released!. When interviewed after the photoshoot, Henry opened up about music, art, and plans for his next album. In addition to participating in writing and composing all songs on the album last November, Henry surprised the public by...
Jan 20-23 Michelangelo - A Different View. Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus. Come out for the final weekend of the Michelangelo - A Different View this weekend. The exhibition allows guests to view replicas of Michelangelo’s work at scale to give the most true-to-life and intimate reproduction experience.
The events that local musician and promoter Stephanie Solis, aka Stephanie Soul, organizes are celebrations of female unity, artistry and empowerment. "We all create in our own way. We're all unique," Solis said. She did it with her first Queendom event, held at Sandrini's Public House back in 2018, and...
Alastair Weston is hoping a venue mixing music, art, recording studio and cafe will increase Mankato’s draw as a destination. “I’d like to get to the point of people coming from the Cities to watch our shows and buy our stuff. The more interesting places there are here the more you have an arts and music scene.”
Thank you for the heads up. We love this series, and its sister one, Portrait Artist. Garbage since Frank Skinner left. I absolutely love seeing the wildcard artists joining in. There are always some real gems hidden amongst their paintings. I say this each series but I truly wish the producers would make a spin-off show featuring the wildcard artists. There is too much talent amongst them to not give them much more airtime for viewers to watch. Perhaps I should start a small petition to send off to the Storyvault producers.😉
Wheeling art studio, Clientele, is warming up your cold weekend with some tunes and Cold Start 2022. Friday night kicks off a monthly concert installment at Clientele with live music for only a $5.00 cover from local bands Mister James and The Sunflower Brothers. Saturday features the return of Cold Start, an art exhibition focused on […]
Joel Weaver and Brad Davis, better known as The Heroes band of Commerce, don’t consider themselves rockstars. This is despite the fact that Davis has a Grammy, Weaver worked in television, and between them, they have played with nearly all the modern country greats. Having riffed with acts like...
Michael Lang, one of the co-creators of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts festival series, has died at 77 of a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, according to his publicist.
In 1967, Lang dropped out of New York University and headed to Miami. There, he ran a head shop and promoted a series of concerts. including the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which drew 25,000 attendees and saw performances by Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, John Lee Hooker and more.
He moved to Woodstock, New York and met Artie Korfeld, brainstorming the idea of a massive...
Minneola celebrated its first annual Murals on the Trail Festival with plenty of exciting art, crafts, foods, music, live entertainment, workshops and activities at Minneola Trailhead Park (315 Madison St). Everyone was invited to participate on a Community Wall Mural, visit a live art station, a chalk art area, shaving cream art sculptures, Zen Tangled, Art Meditation, Acrylic Pour Art Demonstrations, Photography Workshops and the featured Community Hands Mural.
Comments / 0