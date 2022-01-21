Art Zone: Highway 99 All Stars reunite

The stars of New Girl are reuniting for a iHeartRadio rewatch podcast hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris. Beginning January 24, Welcome to Our Show will launch its debut episode with new installments dropping every Monday. Fans can tune in to listen as Deschanel, Simone, and Morris reminisce about their experience on the New Girl set through the lens of several seasons of episodes. Get ready to hear never-before-told stories and favorite memories as the pals open up.

