Art Zone: Highway 99 All Stars reunite

Blind from birth, Brittany Davis discovered an affinity for music at the age of three. With the steady encouragement of their loving Grandmother and supportive church community, Brittany developed into a powerful singer, songwriter, and spoken word artist. "I Choose To Live," Brittany's debut record, will be released on Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Record label in early 2022.
63 Questions, an interview format shot in one long continuous take, consists of asking the interviewee 63 questions that will (hopefully!) elicit interesting and entertaining answers. Nancy Guppy agreed to be the test subject for installment number one. Produced by Rosemary Garner. Photography and editing by Howard Shack.
The sonic effect of The Zack Static Sect is the equivalent of slamming a six pack of Red Bull. This seasoned trio featuring Zack Static on guitar, Ryan Burns on bass, Dain Hudson on drums, and all three providing vocals, tear through "Down at Slim's," the hit single off their record "When I Grow Up," from the stage of Clock-Out Lounge. Catch the band live at Lucky Liquor on Saturday Jan. 29: www.luckyliquor.online.
The stars of New Girl are reuniting for a iHeartRadio rewatch podcast hosted by Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris. Beginning January 24, Welcome to Our Show will launch its debut episode with new installments dropping every Monday. Fans can tune in to listen as Deschanel, Simone, and Morris reminisce about their experience on the New Girl set through the lens of several seasons of episodes. Get ready to hear never-before-told stories and favorite memories as the pals open up.
