ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art Zone: 63 Questions with Nancy Guppy

seattlechannel.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article63 Questions, an interview format shot in one long continuous take,...

seattlechannel.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: The musical landscape of Brittany Davis

Blind from birth, Brittany Davis discovered an affinity for music at the age of three. With the steady encouragement of their loving Grandmother and supportive church community, Brittany developed into a powerful singer, songwriter, and spoken word artist. "I Choose To Live," Brittany's debut record, will be released on Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Record label in early 2022.
MUSIC
ahherald.com

AH Arts presents: Karen Bright: It’s a Question of Survival [a collection of thoughtful paintings]

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to announce the next exhibition in the main gallery, “Karen Bright: It’s a Question of Survival [a collection of thoughtful paintings].” The artist will present over 20 works in encaustic (hot wax), showcasing the beauty and versatility of this historic medium. Karen notes:
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: The Zack Static Sect performs "Down at Slim's"

The sonic effect of The Zack Static Sect is the equivalent of slamming a six pack of Red Bull. This seasoned trio featuring Zack Static on guitar, Ryan Burns on bass, Dain Hudson on drums, and all three providing vocals, tear through "Down at Slim's," the hit single off their record "When I Grow Up," from the stage of Clock-Out Lounge. Catch the band live at Lucky Liquor on Saturday Jan. 29: www.luckyliquor.online.
ROCK MUSIC
seattlechannel.org

Art Zone: Highway 99 All Stars reunite

When the late great Highway 99 Blues Club opened its doors in 2004, the Highway 99 All Stars was born. Composed of a rotating cast of top-notch rhythm and blues musicians, the All Stars played area clubs, festivals, and fairs to great acclaim. Six All Star members reconvene for a 3-night run at Dimitrou's Jazz Alley, Feb. 8-10: www.jazzalley.com.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography
Flick Filosopher

loaded question: does Disney animation belong in the Metropolitan Museum of Art?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is currently showcasing a collection of Disney animation in an exhibition entitled “Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts,” which opened on December 10, 2021, and runs through March 6th, 2022. The Met’s description of the exhibition begins:
MUSEUMS
iheartcats.com

Watch As ‘Ghost’ Throws Cat Across Kitchen In Chilling Video

Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
ANIMALS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy