Art Zone: 63 Questions with Nancy Guppy

Blind from birth, Brittany Davis discovered an affinity for music at the age of three. With the steady encouragement of their loving Grandmother and supportive church community, Brittany developed into a powerful singer, songwriter, and spoken word artist. "I Choose To Live," Brittany's debut record, will be released on Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Record label in early 2022.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to announce the next exhibition in the main gallery, “Karen Bright: It’s a Question of Survival [a collection of thoughtful paintings].” The artist will present over 20 works in encaustic (hot wax), showcasing the beauty and versatility of this historic medium. Karen notes:
The sonic effect of The Zack Static Sect is the equivalent of slamming a six pack of Red Bull. This seasoned trio featuring Zack Static on guitar, Ryan Burns on bass, Dain Hudson on drums, and all three providing vocals, tear through "Down at Slim's," the hit single off their record "When I Grow Up," from the stage of Clock-Out Lounge. Catch the band live at Lucky Liquor on Saturday Jan. 29: www.luckyliquor.online.
When the late great Highway 99 Blues Club opened its doors in 2004, the Highway 99 All Stars was born. Composed of a rotating cast of top-notch rhythm and blues musicians, the All Stars played area clubs, festivals, and fairs to great acclaim. Six All Star members reconvene for a 3-night run at Dimitrou's Jazz Alley, Feb. 8-10: www.jazzalley.com.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is currently showcasing a collection of Disney animation in an exhibition entitled “Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts,” which opened on December 10, 2021, and runs through March 6th, 2022. The Met’s description of the exhibition begins:
Gone are the old ways as science and technology have banished bogeymen and creatures of lore into hiding. But every so often comes an occurrence that just can’t be explained, and those old fears of things that go bump in the night resurface from the order of the rational.
It's something we learn from a very young age in school: tattletales are the absolute worst. Obviously, there are times when you probably should be a bit of a tattler. Like if you see a politician partaking in insider trading, or a federal judge getting kickbacks for putting people in private prisons, that's something you should probably pipe up about.
If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
Your home probably falls into one of these categories:
You have the poster you bought in Russia when it was still the Soviet Union hanging over your couch. It's a little faded, but works. You have a gallery wall piece selected by your designer that goes with the couch. Or that came with the...
Mural artist Megan Lingerfelt will be the guest speaker at the next Altrusa International of Oak Ridge luncheon beginning at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 215 S. Illinois Ave.
The meeting will be virtual.
There's something different about New Jersey, and it has something to do with the time of day. Did you notice anything at all?. Probably not, but that's actually to be expected. You will eventually realize what happened at some point, but it's tough to notice at first. And why 5...
Music legend Dionne Warwick appeared Thursday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. While she was there to promote her new single, “Power in the Name,” she shared a shocking story about her first music tour through Europe in 1964. Prior to her tour, a French music label...
