AVONDALE, PA — A student that was a little too eager to get on his bus was struck by a car Wednesday morning in West Nottingham Township according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Trooper Kevin Kochka said the unidentified 15-year-old boy was waiting for his bus in the 700 block of East Christine Road at 6:46 a.m. According to Kochka, the student did not wait for the bus to activate its warning lights before entering the road. ...

AVONDALE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO