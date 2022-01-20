ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Role of Gossiping for Information Dissemination over Networked Agents

By Melih Bastopcu, S. Rasoul Etesami, Tamer Başar
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We consider information dissemination over a network of gossiping agents (nodes). In this model, a source keeps the most up-to-date information about a time-varying binary state of the world, and $n$ receiver nodes want to follow the information at the source as accurately as possible. When the information at the source...

arxiv.org

