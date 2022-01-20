ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Sharpness of Bernoulli percolation via couplings

By Hugo Vanneuville
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we consider Bernoulli percolation on a locally finite, transitive and infinite graph (e.g. the hypercubic lattice $\mathbb{Z}^d$). We prove the following estimate, where $\theta_n(p)$ is the probability that there is a...

arxiv.org



Related
arxiv.org

Universality and sharp matrix concentration inequalities

We show that, under mild assumptions, the spectrum of a sum of independent random matrices is close to that of the Gaussian random matrix whose entries have the same mean and covariance. This nonasymptotic universality principle both explains the phenomenon behind classical matrix concentration inequalities such as the matrix Bernstein inequality, and yields new sharp matrix concentration inequalities for general sums of independent random matrices when combined with the recent Gaussian theory of Bandeira, Boedihardjo, and Van Handel. As an application of our main results, we prove strong asymptotic freeness of a very general class of random matrix models with non-Gaussian, nonhomogeneous, and dependent entries.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Kohler-Jobin meets Ehrhard: the sharp lower bound for the Gaussian principal frequency while the Gaussian torsional rigidity is fixed, via rearrangements

In this note, we provide an adaptation of the Kohler-Jobin rearrangement technique to the setting of the Gauss space. As a result, we prove the Gaussian analogue of the Kohler-Jobin's resolution of a conjecture of Pólya-Szegö: when the Gaussian torsional rigidity of a (convex) domain is fixed, the Gaussian principal frequency is minimized for the half-space. At the core of this rearrangement technique is the idea of considering a "modified" torsional rigidity, with respect to a given function, and rearranging its layers to half-spaces, in a particular way; the Rayleigh quotient decreases with this procedure.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Towards energy discretization for muon scattering tomography in GEANT4 simulations: A discrete probabilistic approach

In this study, by attempting to eliminate the disadvantageous complexity of the existing particle generators, we present a discrete probabilistic scheme adapted for the discrete energy spectra in the GEANT4 simulations. In our multi-binned approach, we initially compute the discrete probabilities for each energy bin, the number of which is flexible depending on the computational goal, and we solely satisfy the imperative condition that requires the sum of the discrete probabilities to be the unity. Regarding the implementation in GEANT4, we construct a one-dimensional probability grid that consists of sub-cells equaling the number of the energy bin, and each cell represents the discrete probability of each energy bin by fulfilling the unity condition. Through uniformly generating random numbers between 0 and 1, we assign the discrete energy in accordance with the associated generated random number that corresponds to a specific cell in the probability grid. This probabilistic methodology does not only permits us to discretize the continuous energy spectra based on the Monte Carlo generators, but it also gives a unique access to utilize the experimental energy spectra measured at the distinct particle flux values. Ergo, we initially perform our simulations by discretizing the muon energy spectrum acquired via the CRY generator over the energy interval between 0 and 8 GeV along with the measurements from the BESS spectrometer and we determine the average scattering angle, the root-mean-square of the scattering angle, and the number of the muon absorption by using a series of slabs consisting of aluminum, copper, iron, lead, and uranium. Eventually, we express a computational strategy in the GEANT4 simulations that grants us the ability to verify as well as to modify the energy spectrum depending on the nature of the information source in addition to the exceptional tracking speed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Optimization Problem in Heat Conduction With Volume Constraint and Double Obstacles

We consider the optimization problem of minimizing $\int_{\mathbb{R}^n}|\nabla u|^2\,\mathrm{d}x$ with double obstacles $\phi\leq u\leq\psi$ a.e. in $D$ and a constraint on the volume of $\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$, where $D\subset\mathbb{R}^n$ is a bounded domain. By studying a penalization problem that achieves the constrained volume for small values of penalization parameter, we prove that every minimizer is $C^{1,1}$ locally in $D$ and Lipschitz continuous in $\mathbb{R}^n$ and that the free boundary $\partial\{u>0\}\setminus\overline{D}$ is smooth. Moreover, when the boundary of $D$ has a plane portion, we show that the minimizer is $C^{1,\frac{1}{2}}$ up to the plane portion.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bernoulli#Percolation#Sharpness#Mathematical Physics
arxiv.org

Momentum Signatures of Site Percolation in Disordered 2D Ferromagnets

In this work, we consider a two-dimensional square lattice of pinned magnetic spins with nearest-neighbour interactions and we randomly replace a fixed proportion of spins with nonmagnetic defects carrying no spin. We focus on the linear spin-wave regime and address the propagation of a spin-wave excitation with initial momentum $k_0$. We compute the disorder-averaged momentum distribution obtained at time $t$ and show that the system exhibits two regimes. At low defect density, typical disorder configurations only involve a single percolating magnetic cluster interspersed with single defects essentially and the physics is driven by Anderson localization. In this case, the momentum distribution features the emergence of two known emblematic signatures of coherent transport, namely the coherent backscattering (CBS) peak located at $-k_0$ and the coherent forward scattering (CFS) peak located at $k_0$. At long times, the momentum distribution becomes stationary. However, when increasing the defect density, site percolation starts to set in and typical disorder configurations display more and more disconnected clusters of different sizes and shapes. At the same time, the CFS peak starts to oscillate in time with well defined frequencies. These oscillation frequencies represent eigenenergy differences in the regular, disorder-immune, part of the Hamiltonian spectrum. This regular spectrum originates from the small-size magnetic clusters and its weight grows as the system undergoes site percolation and small clusters proliferate. Our system offers a unique spectroscopic signature of cluster formation in site percolation problems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new functional space related to Riesz fractional gradients in bounded domains

We present a new functional space suitable for nonlocal models in Calculus of Variations and partial differential equations. Our inspiration are the Bessel spaces Hsp (Rn), which can be regarded as the completion of smooth functions under the norm sum of the Lp norms of a function and its Riesz fractional gradient. Having in mind models in which it is essential to work in bounded domains of Rn, we consider a similar nonlocal gradient to the Riesz fractional one with a variation that makes it defined over bounded domains. The corresponding functional space is defined as the completion of smooth functions under the natural norm, sum of the Lp norms of a function and its nonlocal gradient. We prove a nonlocal fundamental theorem of Calculus, according to which u can be expressed as a convolution of its nonlocal gradient with a suitable kernel. As a consequence, we show inequalities in the spirit of Poincaré, Morrey, Trudinger and Hardy. Compact embeddings into Lq spaces are also proved. As an application of the direct method of Calculus of Variations, we show the existence of minimizers of the associated energy functionals under the assumption of convexity of the integrand, as well as the corresponding Euler Lagrange equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Extended Randomized Kaczmarz Method for Sparse Least Squares and Impulsive Noise Problems

The Extended Randomized Kaczmarz method is a well known iterative scheme which can find the Moore-Penrose inverse solution of a possibly inconsistent linear system and requires only one additional column of the system matrix in each iteration in comparison with the standard randomized Kaczmarz method. Also, the Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method has been shown to converge linearly to a sparse solution of a consistent linear system. Here, we combine both ideas and propose an Extended Sparse Randomized Kaczmarz method. We show linear expected convergence to a sparse least squares solution in the sense that an extended variant of the regularized basis pursuit problem is solved. Moreover, we generalize the additional step in the method and prove convergence to a more abstract optimization problem. We demonstrate numerically that our method can find sparse least squares solutions of real and complex systems if the noise is concentrated in the complement of the range of the system matrix and that our generalization can handle impulsive noise.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Optical diagnostics of laser-produced plasmas

Laser-produced plasmas (LPPs) engulf exotic and complex conditions ranging in temperature, density, pressure, magnetic and electric fields, charge states, charged particle kinetics, and gas-phase reactions, based on the irradiation conditions, target geometries, and the background cover gas. The application potential of the LPP is so diverse that it generates considerable interest for both basic and applied research areas. Although most of the traditional characterization techniques developed for other plasma sources can be used to characterize the LPPs, care must be taken to interpret the results because of their small size, transient nature, and inhomogeneities. The existence of the large spatiotemporal density and temperature gradients often necessitates non-uniform weighted averaging over distance and time. Among the various plasma characterization tools, optical-based diagnostic tools play a key role in the accurate measurements of LPP parameters. The optical toolbox contains optical probing methods (Thomson scattering, shadowgraphy, Schlieren, interferometry, velocimetry, and deflectometry), optical spectroscopy (emission, absorption, and fluorescence), and passive and active imaging. Each technique is useful for measuring a specific property, and its use is limited to a certain time span during the LPP evolution because of the sensitivity issues related to the selected measuring tool. Therefore, multiple diagnostic tools are essential for a comprehensive insight into the entire plasma behavior. In recent times, the improvements in performance in the lasers and detector systems expanded the capability of the aforementioned passive and active diagnostics tools. This review provides an overview of optical diagnostic tools frequently employed for the characterization of the LPPs and emphasizes techniques, associated assumptions, and challenges.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Tridiagonal real symmetric matrices with a connection to Pascal's triangle and the Fibonacci sequence

We explore a certain family $\{A_n\}_{n=1}^{\infty}$ of $n \times n$ tridiagonal real symmetric matrices. After deriving a three-term recurrence relation for the characteristic polynomials of this family, we find a closed form solution. The coefficients of these characteristic polynomials turn out to involve the diagonal entries of Pascal's triangle in a tantalizingly predictive manner. Lastly, we explore a relation between the eigenvalues of various members of the family. More specifically, we give a sufficient condition on the values $m,n \in \mathbb{N}$ for when $\texttt{spec}(A_m)$ is contained in $\texttt{spec}(A_n)$. We end the paper with a number of open questions, one of which intertwines our characteristic polynomials with the Fibonacci sequence in an intriguing manner involving ellipses.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Virtual Classes of Character Stacks

In this paper, we extend the Topological Quantum Field Theory developed by González-Prieto, Logares and Muñoz for computing virtual classes of representation varieties of closed orientable surfaces in the Grothendieck ring of varieties to the setting of the character stacks. To this aim, we define a suitable Grothendieck ring of representable stacks, over which this Topological Quantum Field Theory is defined. We apply this theory to the case of the affine linear group of rank 1, providing an explicit expression for the virtual class of the character stack of closed orientable surfaces of arbitrary genus. This virtual class remembers the natural adjoint action, and in particular from this we can derive the virtual class of the character variety.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Blow-up phenomena for a chemotaxis system with flux limitation

In this paper we consider nonnegative solutions of the following parabolic-elliptic cross-diffusion system. \begin{equation*} \left\{ \begin{array}{l} \begin{aligned} &u_t = \Delta u - \nabla(u f(|\nabla v|^2 )\nabla v), \\[6pt] &0= \Delta v -\mu + u , \quad \int_{\Omega}v =0, \ \ \mu := \frac 1 {|\Omega|} \int_{\Omega} u dx, \\[6pt] &u(x,0)= u_0(x), \end{aligned} \end{array} \right. \end{equation*} in $\Omega \times (0,\infty)$, with $\Omega$ a ball in $\mathbb{R}^N$, $N\geq 3$ under homogeneous Neumann boundary conditions and $f(\xi) = (1+ \xi)^{-\alpha}$, $0<\alpha < \frac{N-2}{2(N-1)}$, which describes gradient-dependent limitation of cross diffusion fluxes. Under conditions on $f$ and initial data, we prove that a solution which blows up in finite time in $L^\infty$-norm, blows up also in $L^p$-norm for some $p>1$. Moreover, a lower bound of blow-up time is derived. \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf AMS Subject Classification }{Primary: 35B44; Secondary: 35Q92, 92C17.} \vskip.2truecm \noindent{\bf Key Words:} finite-time blow-up; chemotaxis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The $d$-dimensional bootstrap percolation models with threshold at least double exponential

Consider a $p$-random subset $A$ of initially infected vertices in the discrete cube $[L]^d$, and assume that the neighbourhood of each vertex consists of the $a_i$ nearest neighbours in the $\pm e_i$-directions for each $i \in \{1,2,\dots, d\}$, where $a_1\le a_2\le \dots \le a_d$. Suppose we infect any healthy vertex $v\in [L]^d$ already having $r$ infected neighbours, and that infected sites remain infected forever. In this paper we determine the $(d-1)$-times iterated logarithm of the critical length for percolation up to a constant factor, for all $d$-tuples $(a_1,\dots ,a_d)$ and all $r\in \{a_2+\dots + a_d+1, \dots, a_1+a_2+\dots + a_d\}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Regularity properties of bulk and edge current densities at positive temperature

We consider magnetic Schrödinger operators describing a quantum Hall effect setup both in the plane and in the half-plane. First, we study the structure and smoothness of the operator range of various powers of the half-plane resolvent. Second, we provide a complete analysis of the diamagnetic current density at positive temperature: we prove that bulk and edge current densities are smooth functions and we show that the edge current density converges to the bulk current density faster than any polynomial in the inverse distance from the boundary. Our proofs are based on gauge covariant magnetic perturbation theory and on a detailed analysis of the integral kernels of functions of magnetic Schrödinger operators on the half-plane.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalizations of results of Friedman and Washington on cokernels of random $p$-adic matrices

Let $p$ be prime and $X$ be a Haar-random $n \times n$ matrix over $\mathbb{Z}_{p}$, the ring of $p$-adic integers. Let $P_{1}(t), \dots, P_{l}(t) \in \mathbb{Z}_{p}[t]$ be monic polynomials of degree at most $2$ whose images modulo $p$ are distinct and irreducible in $\mathbb{F}_{p}[t]$. For each $j$, let $G_{j}$ be a finite module over $\mathbb{Z}_{p}[t]/(P_{j}(t))$. We show that as $n$ goes to infinity, the probabilities that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(X)) \simeq G_{j}$ are independent, and each probability can be described in terms of a Cohen-Lenstra distribution. We also show that for any fixed $n$, the probability that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(X)) \simeq G_{j}$ for each $j$ is a constant multiple of the probability that that $\mathrm{cok}(P_{j}(\bar{X})) \simeq G_{j}/pG_{j}$ for each $j$, where $\bar{X}$ is an $n \times n$ uniformly random matrix over $\mathbb{F}_{p}$. These results generalize work of Friedman and Washington and prove new cases of a conjecture of Cheong and Huang.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A phase transition for finding needles in nonlinear haystacks with LASSO artificial neural networks

To fit sparse linear associations, a LASSO sparsity inducing penalty with a single hyperparameter provably allows to recover the important features (needles) with high probability in certain regimes even if the sample size is smaller than the dimension of the input vector (haystack). More recently learners known as artificial neural networks (ANN) have shown great successes in many machine learning tasks, in particular fitting nonlinear associations. Small learning rate, stochastic gradient descent algorithm and large training set help to cope with the explosion in the number of parameters present in deep neural networks. Yet few ANN learners have been developed and studied to find needles in nonlinear haystacks. Driven by a single hyperparameter, our ANN learner, like for sparse linear associations, exhibits a phase transition in the probability of retrieving the needles, which we do not observe with other ANN learners. To select our penalty parameter, we generalize the universal threshold of Donoho and Johnstone (1994) which is a better rule than the conservative (too many false detections) and expensive cross-validation. In the spirit of simulated annealing, we propose a warm-start sparsity inducing algorithm to solve the high-dimensional, non-convex and non-differentiable optimization problem. We perform precise Monte Carlo simulations to show the effectiveness of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ANOVA for Data in Metric Spaces, with Applications to Spatial Point Patterns

We give a review of recent ANOVA-like procedures for testing group differences based on data in a metric space and present a new such procedure. Our statistic is based on the classic Levene's test for detecting differences in dispersion. It uses only pairwise distances of data points and and can be computed quickly and precisely in situations where the computation of barycenters ("generalized means") in the data space is slow, only by approximation or even infeasible. We show the asymptotic normality of our test statistic and present simulation studies for spatial point pattern data, in which we compare the various procedures in a 1-way ANOVA setting. As an application, we perform a 2-way ANOVA on a data set of bubbles in a mineral flotation process.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Marginal Effects for Non-Linear Prediction Functions

Beta coefficients for linear regression models represent the ideal form of an interpretable feature effect. However, for non-linear models and especially generalized linear models, the estimated coefficients cannot be interpreted as a direct feature effect on the predicted outcome. Hence, marginal effects are typically used as approximations for feature effects, either in the shape of derivatives of the prediction function or forward differences in prediction due to a change in a feature value. While marginal effects are commonly used in many scientific fields, they have not yet been adopted as a model-agnostic interpretation method for machine learning models. This may stem from their inflexibility as a univariate feature effect and their inability to deal with the non-linearities found in black box models. We introduce a new class of marginal effects termed forward marginal effects. We argue to abandon derivatives in favor of better-interpretable forward differences. Furthermore, we generalize marginal effects based on forward differences to multivariate changes in feature values. To account for the non-linearity of prediction functions, we introduce a non-linearity measure for marginal effects. We argue against summarizing feature effects of a non-linear prediction function in a single metric such as the average marginal effect. Instead, we propose to partition the feature space to compute conditional average marginal effects on feature subspaces, which serve as conditional feature effect estimates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improved Random Features for Dot Product Kernels

Dot product kernels, such as polynomial and exponential (softmax) kernels, are among the most widely used kernels in machine learning, as they enable modeling the interactions between input features, which is crucial in applications like computer vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. We make several novel contributions for improving the efficiency of random feature approximations for dot product kernels, to make these kernels more useful in large scale learning. First, we present a generalization of existing random feature approximations for polynomial kernels, such as Rademacher and Gaussian sketches and TensorSRHT, using complex-valued random features. We show empirically that the use of complex features can significantly reduce the variances of these approximations. Second, we provide a theoretical analysis for understanding the factors affecting the efficiency of various random feature approximations, by deriving closed-form expressions for their variances. These variance formulas elucidate conditions under which certain approximations (e.g., TensorSRHT) achieve lower variances than others (e.g, Rademacher sketch), and conditions under which the use of complex features leads to lower variances than real features. Third, by using these variance formulas, which can be evaluated in practice, we develop a data-driven optimization approach to random feature approximations for general dot product kernels, which is also applicable to the Gaussian kernel. We describe the improvements brought by these contributions with extensive experiments on a variety of tasks and datasets.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Benchmarking of the Fock space coupled cluster method and uncertainty estimation: Magnetic hyperfine interaction in the excited state of BaF

Malika Denis, Pi A. B. Haase, Maarten C. Mooij, Yuly Chamorro, Parul Aggarwal, Hendrick L.Bethlem, Alexander Boeschoten, Anastasia Borschevsky, Kevin Esajas, Yongliang Hao, Steven Hoekstra, Joost W. F. van Hofslot, Virginia R. Marshall, Thomas B. Meijknecht, RobG. E. Timmermans, Anno Touwen, Wim Ubachs, Lorenz Willmann, Yanning Yin. We present an...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploring Fusion Strategies for Accurate RGBT Visual Object Tracking

Zhangyong Tang (1), Tianyang Xu (1), Hui Li (1), Xiao-Jun Wu (1), Xuefeng Zhu (1), Josef Kittler (2) ((1) Jiangnan University, Wuxi, China, (2) University of Surrey, UK) We address the problem of multi-modal object tracking in video and explore various options of fusing the complementary information conveyed by the visible (RGB) and thermal infrared (TIR) modalities including pixel-level, feature-level and decision-level fusion. Specifically, different from the existing methods, paradigm of image fusion task is heeded for fusion at pixel level. Feature-level fusion is fulfilled by attention mechanism with channels excited optionally. Besides, at decision level, a novel fusion strategy is put forward since an effortless averaging configuration has shown the superiority. The effectiveness of the proposed decision-level fusion strategy owes to a number of innovative contributions, including a dynamic weighting of the RGB and TIR contributions and a linear template update operation. A variant of which produced the winning tracker at the Visual Object Tracking Challenge 2020 (VOT-RGBT2020). The concurrent exploration of innovative pixel- and feature-level fusion strategies highlights the advantages of the proposed decision-level fusion method. Extensive experimental results on three challenging datasets, \textit{i.e.}, GTOT, VOT-RGBT2019, and VOT-RGBT2020, demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of the proposed method, compared to the state-of-the-art approaches. Code will be shared at \textcolor{blue}{\emph{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE



