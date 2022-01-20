ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mean field analysis of stochastic networks with reservation

By Bourdais, Cédric, Fricker, Christine, Mohamed, Hanene
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The problem of reservation in a large distributed system is analyzed via a new mathematical model. A typical application is a station-based car-sharing system which can be described as a closed stochastic network where the nodes are the stations and the customers are the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Kernel-Expanded Stochastic Neural Network

The deep neural network suffers from many fundamental issues in machine learning. For example, it often gets trapped into a local minimum in training, and its prediction uncertainty is hard to be assessed. To address these issues, we propose the so-called kernel-expanded stochastic neural network (K-StoNet) model, which incorporates support vector regression (SVR) as the first hidden layer and reformulates the neural network as a latent variable model. The former maps the input vector into an infinite dimensional feature space via a radial basis function (RBF) kernel, ensuring absence of local minima on its training loss surface. The latter breaks the high-dimensional nonconvex neural network training problem into a series of low-dimensional convex optimization problems, and enables its prediction uncertainty easily assessed. The K-StoNet can be easily trained using the imputation-regularized optimization (IRO) algorithm. Compared to traditional deep neural networks, K-StoNet possesses a theoretical guarantee to asymptotically converge to the global optimum and enables the prediction uncertainty easily assessed. The performances of the new model in training, prediction and uncertainty quantification are illustrated by simulated and real data examples.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Spatio-Temporal Analysis of SINR Meta Distribution for mmWave Heterogeneous Networks Under Geo/G/1 Queues

A fine-grained analysis of network performance is crucial for system design. In this paper, we focus on the meta distribution of the signal-to-interference-plus-noise-ratio (SINR) in the mmWave heterogeneous networks where the base stations (BS) in each tier are modeled as a Poisson point process (PPP). By utilizing stochastic geometry and queueing theory, we characterize the spatial and temporal randomness while the special characteristics of mmWave communications, including different path loss laws for line-of-sight and non-line-of-sight links and directional beamforming, are incorporated into the analysis. We derive the moments of the conditional successful transmission probability (STP). By taking the temporal random arrival of traffic into consideration, an equation is formulated to derive the meta distribution and the meta distribution can be obtained in a recursive manner. The numerical results reveal the impact of the key network parameters, such as the SINR threshold and the blockage parameter, on the network performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Centrality Analysis of the Lightning Network

Payment channel networks (PCNs) such as the Lightning Network offer an appealing solution to the scalability problem faced by many cryptocurrencies operating on a blockchain such as Bitcoin. However, PCNs also inherit the stringent dependability requirements of blockchain. In particular, in order to mitigate liquidity bottlenecks as well as on-path attacks, it is important that payment channel networks maintain a high degree of decentralization. Motivated by this requirement, we conduct an empirical centrality analysis of the popular Lightning Network, and in particular, the betweenness centrality distribution of the routing system. Based on our extensive data set (using several millions of channel update messages), we implemented a TimeMachine tool which enables us to study the network evolution over time. We find that although the network is generally fairly decentralized, a small number of nodes can attract a significant fraction of the transactions, introducing skew. Furthermore, our analysis suggests that over the last two years, the centrality has increased significantly, e.g., the inequality (measured by the Gini index) has increased by more than 10%.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Comparison of stability regions for a line distribution network with stochastic load demands

We compare stability regions for different power flow models in the process of charging electric vehicles (EVs) by considering their random arrivals, their stochastic demand for energy at charging stations, and the characteristics of the electricity distribution network. We assume the distribution network is a line with charging stations located on it. We consider the Distflow and the Linearized Distflow models and we assume that EVs have an exponential charging requirement, that voltage drops on the distribution network stay under control and that the number of charging stations $N$ goes to infinity. We investigate the stability of utility-optimizing power allocations in large distribution networks for both power flow models by controlling the arrival rate of EVs to charging stations. For both power flow models, we show that to obtain stability, the maximum feasible arrival rate, i.e. stability region of vehicles is decaying as $1/N^2$, and the difference between those arrival rates is up to constants, which we compare explicitly.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stochastic#State Space#The Parking Space#Parking Spaces#Vehicles
arxiv.org

Convergence of policy gradient for entropy regularized MDPs with neural network approximation in the mean-field regime

We study the global convergence of policy gradient for infinite-horizon, continuous state and action space, entropy-regularized Markov decision processes (MDPs). We consider a softmax policy with (one-hidden layer) neural network approximation in a mean-field regime. Additional entropic regularization in the associated mean-field probability measure is added, and the corresponding gradient flow is studied in the 2-Wasserstein metric. We show that the objective function is increasing along the gradient flow. Further, we prove that if the regularization in terms of the mean-field measure is sufficient, the gradient flow converges exponentially fast to the unique stationary solution, which is the unique maximizer of the regularized MDP objective. Lastly, we study the sensitivity of the value function along the gradient flow with respect to regularization parameters and the initial condition. Our results rely on the careful analysis of non-linear Fokker--Planck--Kolmogorov equation and extend the pioneering work of Mei et al. 2020 and Agarwal et al. 2020, which quantify the global convergence rate of policy gradient for entropy-regularized MDPs in the tabular setting.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Permutation Binary Neural Networks: Analysis of Periodic Orbits and Its Applications

This paper presents a permutation binary neural network characterized by local binary connection, global permutation connection, and the signum activation function. The dynamics is described by a difference equation of binary state variables. Depending on the connection, the network generates various periodic orbits of binary vectors. The binary/permutation connection brings benefits to precise analysis and to FPGA based hardware implementation. In order to consider the periodic orbits, we introduce three tools: a composition return map for visualization of the dynamics, two feature quantities for classification of periodic orbits, and an FPGA based hardware prototype for engineering applications. Using the tools, we have analyzed all the 6-dimensional networks. Typical periodic orbits are confirmed experimentally.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean Field Model for an Advertising Competition in a Duopoly

In this study, we analyze an advertising competition in a duopoly. We consider two different notions of equilibrium. We model the companies in the duopoly as major players, and the consumers as minor players. In our first game model we identify Nash Equilibria (NE) between all the players. Next we frame the model to lead to the search for Multi-Leader-Follower Nash Equilibria (MLF-NE). This approach is reminiscent of Stackelberg games in the sense that the major players design their advertisement policies assuming that the minor players are rational and settle in a Nash Equilibrium among themselves. This rationality assumption reduces the competition between the major players to a 2-player game. After solving these two models for the notions of equilibrium, we analyze the similarities and differences of the two different sets of equilibria.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
arxiv.org

Phase Diagram of the Contact Process on Barabasi-Albert Networks

We show results for the contact process on Barabasi networks. The contact process is a model for an epidemic spreading without permanent immunity that has an absorbing state. For finite lattices, the absorbing state is the true stationary state, which leads to the need for simulation of quasi-stationary states, which we did in two ways: reactivation by inserting spontaneous infected individuals, or by the quasi-stationary method, where we store a list of active states to continue the simulation when the system visits the absorbing state. The system presents an absorbing phase transition where the critical behavior obeys the Mean Field exponents $\beta=1$, $\gamma'=0$, and $\nu=2$. However, the different quasi-stationary states present distinct finite-size logarithmic corrections. We also report the critical thresholds of the model as a linear function of the network connectivity inverse $1/z$, and the extrapolation of the critical threshold function for $z \to \infty$ yields the basic reproduction number $R_0=1$ of the complete graph, as expected. Decreasing the network connectivity leads to the increase of the critical basic reproduction number $R_0$ for this model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

User Pairing and Outage Analysis in Multi-Carrier NOMA-THz Networks

This paper provides a comprehensive framework to analyze the performance of non-orthogonal multiple access (NOMA) in the downlink transmission of a single-carrier and multi-carrier terahertz (THz) network. Specifically, we first develop a novel user pairing scheme for the THz-NOMA network which ensures the performance gains of NOMA over orthogonal multiple access (OMA) for each individual user in the NOMA pair and adapts according to the molecular absorption. Then, we characterize novel outage probability expressions considering a single-carrier and multi-carrier THz-NOMA network in the presence of various user pairing schemes, Nakagami-m channel fading, and molecular absorption noise. We propose a moment-generating-function (MGF) based approach to analyze the outage probability of users in a multi-carrier THz network. Furthermore, for negligible thermal noise, we provide simplified single-integral expressions to compute the outage probability in a multi-carrier network. Numerical results demonstrate the performance of the proposed user-pairing scheme and validate the accuracy of the derived expressions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Performance Evaluation of Stochastic Bipartite Matching Models

We consider a stochastic bipartite matching model consisting of multi-class customers and multi-class servers. Compatibility constraints between the customer and server classes are described by a bipartite graph. Each time slot, exactly one customer and one server arrive. The incoming customer (resp. server) is matched with the earliest arrived server (resp. customer) with a class that is compatible with its own class, if there is any, in which case the matched customer-server couple immediately leaves the system; otherwise, the incoming customer (resp. server) waits in the system until it is matched. Contrary to classical queueing models, both customers and servers may have to wait, so that their roles are interchangeable. While (the process underlying) this model was already known to have a product-form stationary distribution, this paper derives a new compact and manageable expression for the normalization constant of this distribution, as well as for the waiting probability and mean waiting time of customers and servers. We also provide a numerical example and make some important observations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Fluctuations for mean field limits of interacting systems of spiking neurons

We consider a system of $N$ neurons, each spiking randomly with rate depending on its membrane potential. When a neuron spikes, its potential is reset to $0$ and all other neurons receive an additional amount $h/N$ of potential, where $ h > 0$ is some fixed parameter. In between successive spikes, each neuron's potential undergoes some leakage at constant rate $ \alpha. $ While the propagation of chaos of the system, as $N \to \infty$, to a limit nonlinear jumping stochastic differential equation has already been established in a series of papers, see De Masi et al. (2015) and Fournier and Löcherbach (2016), the present paper is devoted to the associated central limit theorem. More precisely we study the measure valued process of fluctuations at scale $ N^{-1/2}$ of the empirical measures of the membrane potentials, centered around the associated limit. We show that this fluctuation process, interpreted as càdlàg process taking values in a suitable weighted Sobolev space, converges in law to a limit process characterized by a system of stochastic differential equations driven by Gaussian white noise. We complete this picture by studying the fluctuations, at scale $ N^{-1/2}, $ of a fixed number of membrane potential processes around their associated limit quantities, giving rise to a mesoscopic approximation of the membrane potentials that take into account the correlations within the finite system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic quantisation of Yang-Mills-Higgs in 3D

We define a state space and a Markov process associated to the stochastic quantisation equation of Yang-Mills-Higgs (YMH) theories. The state space $\mathcal{S}$ is a nonlinear metric space of distributions, elements of which can be used as initial conditions for the (deterministic and stochastic) YMH flow with good continuity properties. Using gauge covariance of the deterministic YMH flow, we extend gauge equivalence $\sim$ to $\mathcal{S}$ and thus define a quotient space of "gauge orbits" $\mathfrak{O}$. We use the theory of regularity structures to prove local in time solutions to the renormalised stochastic YMH flow. Moreover, by leveraging symmetry arguments in the small noise limit, we show that there is a unique choice of renormalisation counterterms such that these solutions are gauge covariant in law. This allows us to define a canonical Markov process on $\mathfrak{O}$ (up to a potential finite time blow-up) associated to the stochastic YMH flow.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Convergence of a robust deep FBSDE method for stochastic control

In this paper we propose a deep learning based numerical scheme for strongly coupled FBSDE, stemming from stochastic control. It is a modification of the deep BSDE method in which the initial value to the backward equation is not a free parameter, and with a new loss function being the weighted sum of the cost of the control problem, and a variance term which coincides with the means square error in the terminal condition. We show by a numerical example that a direct extension of the classical deep BSDE method to FBSDE, fails for a simple linear-quadratic control problem, and motivate why the new method works. Under regularity and boundedness assumptions on the exact controls of time continuous and time discrete control problems we provide an error analysis for our method. We show empirically that the method converges for three different problems, one being the one that failed for a direct extension of the deep BSDE method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Master Equation for Discrete-Time Stackelberg Mean Field Games with single leader

In this paper, we consider a discrete-time Stackelberg mean field game with a leader and an infinite number of followers. The leader and the followers each observe types privately that evolve as conditionally independent controlled Markov processes. The leader commits to a dynamic policy and the followers best respond to that policy and each other. Knowing that the followers would play a mean field game based on her policy, the leader chooses a policy that maximizes her reward. We refer to the resulting outcome as a Stackelberg mean field equilibrium (SMFE). In this paper, we provide a master equation of this game that allows one to compute all SMFE. Based on our framework, we consider two numerical examples. First, we consider an epidemic model where the followers get infected based on the mean field population. The leader chooses subsidies for a vaccine to maximize social welfare and minimize vaccination costs. In the second example, we consider a technology adoption game where the followers decide to adopt a technology or a product and the leader decides the cost of one product that maximizes his returns, which are proportional to the people adopting that technology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Toy Model for the Auditory System that exploits Stochastic Resonance

The transduction process that occurs in the inner ear of the auditory system is a complex mechanism which requires a non-linear dynamical description. In addition to this, the stochastic phenomena that naturally arise in the inner ear during the transduction of an external sound into an electro-chemical signal must also be taken into account. The presence of noise is usually undesirable, but in non-linear systems a moderate amount of noise can improve the system's performance and increase the signal-to-noise ratio. The phenomenon of stochastic resonance combines randomness with non-linearity and is a natural candidate to explain at least part of the hearing process which is observed in the inner ear. In this work, we present a toy model of the auditory system which shows how stochastic resonance can be instrumental to sound perception, and suggests an explanation of the frequency dependence of the hearing threshold.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Analysis of Approximation Algorithms for Iterated Stochastic Integrals and a Julia and MATLAB Simulation Toolbox

For the approximation and simulation of twofold iterated stochastic integrals and the corresponding Lévy areas w.r.t. a multi-dimensional Wiener process, we review four algorithms based on a Fourier series approach. Especially, the very efficient algorithm due to Wiktorsson and a newly proposed algorithm due to Mrongowius and Rössler are considered. To put recent advances into context, we analyse the four Fourier-based algorithms in a unified framework to highlight differences and similarities in their derivation. A comparison of theoretical properties is complemented by a numerical simulation that reveals the order of convergence for each algorithm. Further, concrete instructions for the choice of the optimal algorithm and parameters for the simulation of solutions for stochastic (partial) differential equations are given. Additionally, we provide advice for an efficient implementation of the considered algorithms and incorporated these insights into an open source toolbox that is freely available for both Julia and MATLAB programming languages. The performance of this toolbox is analysed by comparing it to some existing implementations, where we observe a significant speed-up.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The compact support property for solutions to the stochastic partial differential equations with colored noise

We study the compact support property for solutions of the following stochastic partial differential equations: $$\partial_t u = a^{ij}u_{x^ix^j}(t,x)+b^{i}u_{x^i}(t,x)+cu+h(t,x,u(t,x))\dot{F}(t,x),\quad (t,x)\in (0,\infty)\times{\bf{R}}^d,$$ where $\dot{F}$ is a spatially homogeneous Gaussian noise that is white in time and colored in space, and $h(t, x, u)$ satisfies $K^{-1}|u|^{\lambda}\leq h(t, x, u)\leq K(1+|u|)$ for $\lambda\in(0,1)$ and $K\geq 1$. We show that if the initial data $u_0\geq 0$ has a compact support, then, under the reinforced Dalang's condition on $\dot{F}$ (which guarantees the existence and the Hölder continuity of a weak solution), all nonnegative weak solutions $u(t, \cdot)$ have the compact support for all $t>0$ with probability 1. Our results extend the works by Mueller-Perkins [Probab. Theory Relat. Fields, 93(3):325--358, 1992] and Krylov [Probab. Theory Relat. Fields, 108(4):543--557, 1997], in which they show the compact support property only for the one-dimensional SPDEs driven by space-time white noise on $(0, \infty)\times \bf{R}$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Power-to-Gas in a gas and electricity distribution network: a sensitivity analysis of modeling approaches

Power-to-Gas (P2G) has been one of the most frequently discussed technologies in the last few years. On one hand, this technology allows CO2 free fuels to be produced, and on the other hand, thanks to its high flexibility, services to be offered to the power system that can, for example, improve the matching between Variable Renewable Energy Sources (VRES) and the electricity demand, and thus reduce problems related to VRES overproduction. The study of P2G plants connected to a transmission network used to offer flexibility to the Transmission System Operator (TSO) has been extensively analyzed in the literature. Instead, the analysis of these systems used within the distribution networks has only been dealt with in a few studies. This article presents a methodological analysis on some simulation approaches for this type of scenario. Critical conditions for the operation of such systems can in fact easily arise for distribution scenarios. It is therefore necessary to analyze the most appropriate modeling approach for these scenarios in order to avoid overestimating or underestimating the potential of P2G plants connected to distribution networks. The aim of this paper is to study the impact of some modeling approaches in order to determine whether, and under which conditions, they may be acceptable or not. An illustrative case study has been developed to perform this kind of analysis. The results have demonstrated that it is important to take into account the electric distribution network topology, as the performance of P2G plants could be affected by their placement in the network.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Transient anomalous diffusion in heterogeneous media with stochastic resetting

We investigate a diffusion process in heterogeneous media where particles stochastically reset to their initial positions at a constant rate. The heterogeneous media is modeled using a spatial-dependent diffusion coefficient with a power-law dependence on particles' positions. We use the Green function approach to obtain exact solutions for the probability distribution of particles' positions and the mean square displacement. These results are further compared and agree with numerical simulations of a Langevin equation. We also study the first-passage time problem associated with this diffusion process and obtain an exact expression for the mean first-passage time. Our findings show that this system exhibits non-Gaussian distributions, transient anomalous diffusion (sub- or superdiffusion) and stationary states that simultaneously depend on the media heterogeneity and the resetting rate. We further demonstrate that the media heterogeneity non-trivially affect the mean first-passage time, yielding an optimal resetting rate for which this quantity displays a minimum.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy