Renormalization of stochastic nonlinear heat and wave equations driven by subordinate cylindrical Brownian noises

By Hirotatsu Nagoji
 4 days ago

In this paper, we study the stochastic nonlinear heat equations (SNLH) and stochastic nonlinear wave equations (SNLW) on two-dimensional torus driven by a subordinate cylindrical Brownian noise,...

Related
Uniqueness of solutions to nonlinear Schrödinger equations from their zeros

We show novel types of uniqueness and rigidity results for Schrödinger equations in either the nonlinear case or in the presence of a complex-valued potential. As our main result we obtain that the trivial solution $u=0$ is the only solution for which the assumptions $u(t=0)\vert_{D}=0, u(t=T)\vert_{D}=0$ hold, where $D\subset \mathbb{R}^d$ are certain subsets of codimension one. In particular, $D$ is discrete for dimension $d=1$.
MATHEMATICS
Brownian motion, martingales and Itô formula in Clifford analysis

Clifford analysis has been the field of active research for several decades resulting in various methods to solve problems in pure and applied mathematics. However, the area of stochastic analysis has not been addressed in its full generality in the Clifford setting, since only a few contributions have been presented so far. Considering that the tools of stochastic analysis play an important role in the study of objects, such as positive definite functions, reproducing kernels and partial differential equations, it is important to develop tools for the study of these objects in the context of Clifford analysis. Therefore, in this work-in-progress paper, we present further steps towards stochastic Clifford analysis by studying random variables, martingales, Brownian motion, and Itô formula in the Clifford setting, as well as their applications in Clifford analysis.
MATHEMATICS
Stochastic quantisation of Yang-Mills-Higgs in 3D

We define a state space and a Markov process associated to the stochastic quantisation equation of Yang-Mills-Higgs (YMH) theories. The state space $\mathcal{S}$ is a nonlinear metric space of distributions, elements of which can be used as initial conditions for the (deterministic and stochastic) YMH flow with good continuity properties. Using gauge covariance of the deterministic YMH flow, we extend gauge equivalence $\sim$ to $\mathcal{S}$ and thus define a quotient space of "gauge orbits" $\mathfrak{O}$. We use the theory of regularity structures to prove local in time solutions to the renormalised stochastic YMH flow. Moreover, by leveraging symmetry arguments in the small noise limit, we show that there is a unique choice of renormalisation counterterms such that these solutions are gauge covariant in law. This allows us to define a canonical Markov process on $\mathfrak{O}$ (up to a potential finite time blow-up) associated to the stochastic YMH flow.
MATHEMATICS
Reference results for the momentum space functional renormalization group

The functional renormalization group (FRG), an established computational method for quantum many-body phenomena, has been subject to a diversification in topical applications, analytic approximations and numerical implementations. Despite significant efforts to accomplish a coherent standard through benchmarks and the reproduction of previous results, no systematic and comprehensive comparison has been provided until now. While this has not prevented the publication of relevant scientific results we argue that established mutual agreement across realizations will strengthen confidence in the method. To this end we report explicit implementational details and numerical data reproduced thrice in independent FRG implementations up to machine accuracy. To substantiate the reproducibility of our calculations we scrutinize pillar FRG results reported in the literature, and discuss our calculations of these reference systems. We mean to entice other groups to reproduce and establish this set of benchmark FRG results thus propagating the joint effort of the FRG community to engage in a shared knowledge repository as a reference standard for FRG implementations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownian Motion#Brownian Noise#Stochastic#Nonlinearity#Renormalization#Snlh#Snlw
The compact support property for solutions to the stochastic partial differential equations with colored noise

We study the compact support property for solutions of the following stochastic partial differential equations: $$\partial_t u = a^{ij}u_{x^ix^j}(t,x)+b^{i}u_{x^i}(t,x)+cu+h(t,x,u(t,x))\dot{F}(t,x),\quad (t,x)\in (0,\infty)\times{\bf{R}}^d,$$ where $\dot{F}$ is a spatially homogeneous Gaussian noise that is white in time and colored in space, and $h(t, x, u)$ satisfies $K^{-1}|u|^{\lambda}\leq h(t, x, u)\leq K(1+|u|)$ for $\lambda\in(0,1)$ and $K\geq 1$. We show that if the initial data $u_0\geq 0$ has a compact support, then, under the reinforced Dalang's condition on $\dot{F}$ (which guarantees the existence and the Hölder continuity of a weak solution), all nonnegative weak solutions $u(t, \cdot)$ have the compact support for all $t>0$ with probability 1. Our results extend the works by Mueller-Perkins [Probab. Theory Relat. Fields, 93(3):325--358, 1992] and Krylov [Probab. Theory Relat. Fields, 108(4):543--557, 1997], in which they show the compact support property only for the one-dimensional SPDEs driven by space-time white noise on $(0, \infty)\times \bf{R}$.
MATHEMATICS
Sticky nonlinear SDEs and convergence of McKean-Vlasov equations without confinement

We develop a new approach to study the long time behaviour of solutions to nonlinear stochastic differential equations in the sense of McKean, as well as propagation of chaos for the corresponding mean-field particle system approximations. Our approach is based on a sticky coupling between two solutions to the equation. We show that the distance process between the two copies is dominated by a solution to a one-dimensional nonlinear stochastic differential equation with a sticky boundary at zero. This new class of equations is then analyzed carefully. In particular, we show that the dominating equation has a phase transition. In the regime where the Dirac measure at zero is the only invariant probability measure, we prove exponential convergence to equilibrium both for the one-dimensional equation, and for the original nonlinear SDE. Similarly, propagation of chaos is shown by a componentwise sticky coupling and comparison with a system of one dimensional nonlinear SDEs with sticky boundaries at zero. The approach applies to equations without confinement potential and to interaction terms that are not of gradient type.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
Strong error analysis of Euler methods for overdamped generalized Langevin equations with fractional noise: Nonlinear case

This paper considers the strong error analysis of the Euler and fast Euler methods for nonlinear overdamped generalized Langevin equations driven by the fractional noise. The main difficulty lies in handling the interaction between the fractional Brownian motion and the singular kernel, which is overcome by means of the Malliavin calculus and fine estimates of several multiple singular integrals. Consequently, these two methods are proved to be strongly convergent with order nearly $\min\{2(H+\alpha-1), \alpha\}$, where $H \in (1/2,1)$ and $\alpha\in(1-H,1)$ respectively characterize the singularity levels of fractional noises and singular kernels in the underlying equation. This result improves the existing convergence order $H+\alpha-1$ of Euler methods for the nonlinear case, and gives a positive answer to the open problem raised in [4]. As an application of the theoretical findings, we further investigate the complexity of the multilevel Monte Carlo simulation based on the fast Euler method, which turns out to behave better performance than the standard Monte Carlo simulation when computing the expectation of functionals of the considered equation.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science
Computer Science
Local Martingale Solutions and Pathwise Uniqueness for the Three-dimensional Stochastic Inviscid Primitive Equations

We study the stochastic effect on the three-dimensional inviscid primitive equations (PEs, also called the hydrostatic Euler equations). Specifically, we consider a larger class of noises than multiplicative noises, and work in the analytic function space due to the ill-posedness in Sobolev spaces of PEs without horizontal viscosity. Under proper conditions, we prove the local existence of martingale solutions and pathwise uniqueness. By adding vertical viscosity, i.e., considering the hydrostatic Navier-Stokes equations, we can relax the restriction on initial conditions to be only analytic in the horizontal variables with Sobolev regularity in the vertical variable, and allow the transport noise in the vertical direction. We establish the local existence of martingale solutions and pathwise uniqueness, and show that the solutions become analytic in the vertical variable instantaneously as $t>0$ and the vertical analytic radius increases as long as the solutions exist.
MATHEMATICS
Optimal finite elements for ergodic stochastic two-scale elliptic equations

We develop an essentially optimal finite element approach for solving ergodic stochastic two-scale elliptic equations whose two-scale coefficient may depend also on the slow variable. We solve the limiting stochastic two-scale homogenized equation obtained from the stochastic two-scale convergence in the mean (A. Bourgeat, A. Mikelic and S. Wright, J. reine angew. Math, Vol. 456, 1994), whose solution comprises of the solution to the homogenized equation and the corrector, by truncating the infinite domain of the fast variable and using the sparse tensor product finite elements. We show that the convergence rate in terms of the truncation level is equivalent to that for solving the cell problems in the same truncated domain. Solving this equation, we obtain the solution to the homogenized equation and the corrector at the same time, using only a number of degrees of freedom that is essentially equivalent to that required for solving one cell problem. Optimal complexity is obtained when the corrector possesses sufficient regularity with respect to both the fast and the slow variables. Although the regularity norm of the corrector depends on the size of the truncated domain, we show that the convergence rate of the approximation for the solution to the homogenized equation is independent of the size of the truncated domain. With the availability of an analytic corrector, we construct a numerical corrector for the solution of the original stochastic two-scale equation from the finite element solution to the truncated stochastic two-scale homogenized equation. Numerical examples of quasi-periodic two-scale equations, and a stochastic two-scale equation of the checker board type, whose coefficient is discontinuous, confirm the theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
Coherence and stochastic resonances in a noisy van der Pol-type circadian pacemaker model driven by light

Daylight plays a major role in the wake/sleep cycle in humans. Indeed, the wake/sleep system stems from biological systems that follow a circadian rhythm determined by the light/dark alternation. The oscillations can be modeled by the higher order non-linearity van der Pol -type equation driven by a term that mimics the light cycle. In this work noise in the illumination is introduced to investigate its effect on the human circadian cycle. It is found that the presence of noise is detrimental for the sleep/wake rhythm, except for some special values for which it may favor regular oscillations. Depending for system parameters, noise induces regularities, such as stochastic resonance: if the natural light is turned off, it emerges that there is an optimal value of intensity noise which most deteriorates the regularity of the cycle, it is the phenomenon of anti-coherent resonance. Also, the phenomenon of stochastic resonance occurs: in the presence of the drive of natural light, there is an optimal noise intensity which improves the evolution of the wake / sleep system. However, there is a critical value of the noise beyond which the system becomes chaotic; indeed, for sufficiently high noise levels (how high depends upon the parameter of the system), the sleep/wake cycle evolves in a random and unpredictable manner, for whatever parameters of the external light.
SCIENCE
Indirect Adaptive Control of Nonlinearly Parameterized Nonlinear Dissipative Systems

In this note we address the problem of indirect adaptive (regulation or tracking) control of nonlinear, input affine dissipative systems. It is assumed that the supply rate, the storage and the internal dissipation functions may be expressed as nonlinearly parameterized regression equations where the mappings (depending on the unknown parameters) satisfy a monotonicity condition -- this encompasses a large class of physical systems, including passive systems. We propose to estimate the system parameters using the "power-balance" equation, which is the differential version of the classical dissipation inequality, with a new estimator that ensures global, exponential, parameter convergence under the very weak assumption of interval excitation of the power-balance equation regressor. To design the indirect adaptive controller we make the standard assumption of existence of an asymptotically stabilizing controller that depends -- possibly nonlinearly -- on the unknown plant parameters, and apply a certainty-equivalent control law. The benefits of the proposed approach, with respect to other existing solutions, are illustrated with examples.
SCIENCE
Unconditionally optimal error estimate of a linearized variable-time-step BDF2 scheme for nonlinear parabolic equations

In this paper we consider a linearized variable-time-step two-step backward differentiation formula (BDF2) scheme for solving nonlinear parabolic equations. The scheme is constructed by using the variable time-step BDF2 for the linear term and a Newton linearized method for the nonlinear term in time combining with a Galerkin finite element method (FEM) in space. We prove the unconditionally optimal error estimate of the proposed scheme under mild restrictions on the ratio of adjacent time-steps, i.e. $0<r_k < r_{\max} \approx 4.8645$ and on the maximum time step. The proof involves the discrete orthogonal convolution (DOC) and discrete complementary convolution (DCC) kernels, and the error splitting approach. In addition, our analysis also shows that the first level solution $u^1$ obtained by BDF1 (i.e. backward Euler scheme) does not cause the loss of global accuracy of second order. Numerical examples are provided to demonstrate our theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
Convergence of a robust deep FBSDE method for stochastic control

In this paper we propose a deep learning based numerical scheme for strongly coupled FBSDE, stemming from stochastic control. It is a modification of the deep BSDE method in which the initial value to the backward equation is not a free parameter, and with a new loss function being the weighted sum of the cost of the control problem, and a variance term which coincides with the means square error in the terminal condition. We show by a numerical example that a direct extension of the classical deep BSDE method to FBSDE, fails for a simple linear-quadratic control problem, and motivate why the new method works. Under regularity and boundedness assumptions on the exact controls of time continuous and time discrete control problems we provide an error analysis for our method. We show empirically that the method converges for three different problems, one being the one that failed for a direct extension of the deep BSDE method.
MATHEMATICS
Using tensor network states for multi-particle Brownian ratchets

The study of Brownian ratchets has taught how time-periodic driving supports a time-periodic steady state that generates nonequilibrium transport. When a single particle is transported in one dimension, it is possible to rationalize the current in terms of the potential, but experimental efforts have ventured beyond that single-body case to systems with many interacting carriers. Working with a lattice model of volume-excluding particles in one dimension, we analyze the impact of interactions on a flashing ratchet's current. To surmount the many-body problem, we employ the time-dependent variational principle with a binary tree tensor network, methods discussed at length in a companion paper. Rather than propagating individual trajectories, the tensor network approach propagates a distribution over many-body configurations via a controllable variational approximation. The calculations, which reproduce Gillespie trajectory sampling, identify and explain a shift in the frequency of maximum current to higher driving frequency as the lattice occupancy increases.
SCIENCE
Transient anomalous diffusion in heterogeneous media with stochastic resetting

We investigate a diffusion process in heterogeneous media where particles stochastically reset to their initial positions at a constant rate. The heterogeneous media is modeled using a spatial-dependent diffusion coefficient with a power-law dependence on particles' positions. We use the Green function approach to obtain exact solutions for the probability distribution of particles' positions and the mean square displacement. These results are further compared and agree with numerical simulations of a Langevin equation. We also study the first-passage time problem associated with this diffusion process and obtain an exact expression for the mean first-passage time. Our findings show that this system exhibits non-Gaussian distributions, transient anomalous diffusion (sub- or superdiffusion) and stationary states that simultaneously depend on the media heterogeneity and the resetting rate. We further demonstrate that the media heterogeneity non-trivially affect the mean first-passage time, yielding an optimal resetting rate for which this quantity displays a minimum.
PHYSICS
Least squares estimators based on the Adams method for stochastic differential equations with small Lévy noise

We consider stochastic differential equations (SDEs) driven by small Lévy noise with some unknown parameters, and propose a new type of least squares estimators based on discrete samples from the SDEs. To approximate the increments of a process from the SDEs, we shall use not the usual Euler method, but the Adams method, that is, a well-known numerical approximation of the solution to the ordinary differential equation appearing in the limit of the SDE. We show the consistency of the proposed estimators as well as the asymptotic distribution in a suitable observation scheme. We also show that our estimators can be better than the usual LSE based on the Euler method in the finite sample performance.
MATHEMATICS
Approximating moving point sources in hyperbolic partial differential equations

We consider point sources in hyperbolic equations discretized by finite differences. If the source is stationary, appropriate source discretization has been shown to preserve the accuracy of the finite difference method. Moving point sources, however, pose two challenges that do not appear in the stationary case. First, the discrete source must not excite modes that propagate with the source velocity. Second, the discrete source spectrum amplitude must be independent of the source position. We derive a source discretization that meets these requirements and prove design-order convergence of the numerical solution for the one-dimensional advection equation. Numerical experiments indicate design-order convergence also for the acoustic wave equation in two dimensions. The source discretization covers on the order of $\sqrt{N}$ grid points on an $N$-point grid and is applicable for source trajectories that do not touch domain boundaries.
MATHEMATICS
Entangled Microwave Photons Generation using Cryogenic Low Noise Amplifier (Transistor Nonlinearity Effects)

This article mainly focuses on one of the important phenomena in the quantum realm called entanglement. It is clear that entanglement created due to the nonlinearity property has been arisen by some different methods. This study in contrast uses a unique approach in which a cryogenic low noise amplifier is designed and using the transistor nonlinearity effect (third-order nonlinearity) entangled microwave photons are created. It is supposed that the low noise amplifier contains two coupled oscillators resonating with different frequencies. The mentioned oscillators are coupled to each other through the gate-drain capacitor and nonlinear transconductance as an important factor by which the entangled microwave photons are strongly manipulated. For entanglement analysis, the Hamiltonian of the system is initially derived, then using the dynamic equation of motion of the designed amplifier the oscillator's number of photons and also the phase sensitive cross-correlation factor are calculated in Fourier domain to calculate the entanglement metric. As a main conclusion, the study shows that the designed low noise amplifier using nonlinearity of the transistor has the ability to generate the entangled microwave photons at very low intrinsic transconductance and more importantly when the noise figure is strongly minimized. Additionally, a cryogenic low noise amplifier is designed and simulated to verify that it is possible to achieve an ultra-low noise figure by which the probability of the generation of the entangled microwave photons is increased.
SCIENCE
Empirical likelihood method for complete independence test on high dimensional data

Given a random sample of size $n$ from a $p$ dimensional random vector, where both $n$ and $p$ are large, we are interested in testing whether the $p$ components of the random vector are mutually independent. This is the so-called complete independence test. In the multivariate normal case, it is equivalent to testing whether the correlation matrix is an identity matrix. In this paper, we propose a one-sided empirical likelihood method for the complete independence test for multivariate normal data based on squared sample correlation coefficients. The limiting distribution for our one-sided empirical likelihood test statistic is proved to be $Z^2I(Z>0)$ when both $n$ and $p$ tend to infinity, where $Z$ is a standard normal random variable. In order to improve the power of the empirical likelihood test statistic, we also introduce a rescaled empirical likelihood test statistic. We carry out an extensive simulation study to compare the performance of the rescaled empirical likelihood method and two other statistics which are related to the sum of squared sample correlation coefficients.
SCIENCE

