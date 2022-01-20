ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Arbitrator: UConn coach Ollie improperly fired; owed $11M

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer
Herald-Palladium
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORRS, Conn. (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ollie
New Haven Register

Jim Calhoun, Urban Meyer and a union: Inside an arbitrator’s decision to award Kevin Ollie $11 million from UConn

In the battle between UConn and former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, the $11 million decision was resounding. Arbitrator Mark L. Irvings didn’t just side with Ollie, his ruling that was issued Thursday came down hard on the University of Connecticut and laid out why the dismissal of its former basketball coach for “just cause” violated the school’s collective bargaining agreement with the union that protected Ollie.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
WILX-TV

Ollie Due More Money From UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, according to Ollie’s lawyer. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Football#Ap
Huskies Report

MBB: Independent Arbitrator Rules In Favor Kevin Ollie

An independent arbitrator settled the long-standing legal battle between the University of Connecticut and former men’s basketball head coach Kevin Ollie on Thursday, ruling in favor of the latter. Ollie, a UConn basketball alum and NBA veteran, was dismissed after the 2017-18 season in light of several NCAA investigations.
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Kevin Ollie got his victory, now UConn must self-examine and repair the damage

Through four bitter years of legal warfare it became hard to imagine anyone emerging a winner from all that mudslinging. But arbitrator Mark Irvings’ decision Thursday gave more than 11 million reasons to raise Kevin Ollie’s arm in triumph. If this is solely about money, it was K.O. by TKO; he got every nickel he was seeking, $11.1 million. If it’s about principle, Ollie won by upholding the ...
HARTFORD, CT
Black Enterprise

Former UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie Awarded $11.1 Million After ‘Improperly’ Fired

An independent arbitrator ruled the University of Connecticut (UConn) improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million. According to ESPN, Ollie’s attorney Jacques Parenteau called the ruling by arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for the coach, who was fired in 2018 after the university reported numerous NCAA violations in UConn’s basketball program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
