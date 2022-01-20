Power Allocation Algorithms for Massive MIMO Systems with Multi-Antenna Users

Modern online services continuously generate data at very fast rates. This continuous flow of data encompasses content -- e.g., posts, news, products, comments --, but also user feedback -- e.g., ratings, views, reads, clicks --, together with context data -- user device, spatial or temporal data, user task or activity, weather. This can be overwhelming for systems and algorithms designed to train in batches, given the continuous and potentially fast change of content, context and user preferences or intents. Therefore, it is important to investigate online methods able to transparently adapt to the inherent dynamics of online services. Incremental models that learn from data streams are gaining attention in the recommender systems community, given their natural ability to deal with the continuous flows of data generated in dynamic, complex environments. User modeling and personalization can particularly benefit from algorithms capable of maintaining models incrementally and online.
