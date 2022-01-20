ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Allocation Algorithms for Massive MIMO Systems with Multi-Antenna Users

Evgeny Bobrov (1 and 2), Boris Chinyaev (1), Viktor Kuznetsov (2), Dmitrii Minenkov (1, 3), Daniil Yudakov (1) ((1) M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia, (2) Huawei Technologies, Russian Research Institute, Moscow Research Center, Russia (3) A. Ishlinsky Institute for Problems in Mechanics RAS, Russia) Modern 5G wireless...

Hybrid Analog/Digital Precoding for Downlink Massive MIMO LEO Satellite Communications

Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) is promising for low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications due to the potential in enhancing the spectral efficiency. However, the conventional fully digital precoding architectures might lead to high implementation complexity and energy consumption. In this paper, hybrid analog/digital precoding solutions are developed for the downlink operation in LEO massive MIMO satellite communications, by exploiting the slow-varying statistical channel state information (CSI) at the transmitter. First, we formulate the hybrid precoder design as an energy efficiency (EE) maximization problem by considering both the continuous and discrete phase shift networks for implementing the analog precoder. The cases of both the fully and the partially connected architectures are considered. Since the EE optimization problem is nonconvex, it is in general difficult to solve. To make the EE maximization problem tractable, we apply a closed-form tight upper bound to approximate the ergodic rate. Then, we develop an efficient algorithm to obtain the fully digital precoders. Based on which, we further develop two different efficient algorithmic solutions to compute the hybrid precoders for the fully and the partially connected architectures, respectively. Simulation results show that the proposed approaches achieve significant EE performance gains over the existing baselines, especially when the discrete phase shift network is employed for analog precoding.
Transmission Scheme, Detection and Power Allocation for Uplink User Cooperation with NOMA and RSMA

In this paper, we propose two novel cooperative-non-orthogonal-multiple-access (C-NOMA) and cooperative-rate-splitting-multiple-access (C-RSMA) schemes for uplink user cooperation. At the first mini-slot of these schemes, each user transmits its signal and receives the transmitted signal of the other user in full-duplex mode, and at the second mini-slot, each user relays the other user's message with amplify-and-forward (AF) protocol. At both schemes, to achieve better spectral efficiency, users transmit signals in the non-orthogonal mode in both mini-slots. In C-RSMA, we also apply the rate-splitting method in which the message of each user is divided into two streams. In the proposed detection schemes for C-NOMA and C-RSMA, we apply a combination of maximum-ratio-combining (MRC) and successive-interference-cancellation (SIC). Then, we derive the achievable rates for C-NOMA and C-RSMA, and formulate two optimization problems to maximize the minimum rate of two users by considering the proportional fairness coefficient. We propose two power allocation algorithms based on successive-convex-approximation (SCA) and geometric-programming (GP) to solve these non-convex problems. Next, we derive the asymptotic outage probability of the proposed C-NOMA and C-RSMA schemes, and prove that they achieve diversity order of two. Finally, the above-mentioned performance is confirmed by simulations.
Proceedings of the 4th Workshop on Online Recommender Systems and User Modeling -- ORSUM 2021

Modern online services continuously generate data at very fast rates. This continuous flow of data encompasses content -- e.g., posts, news, products, comments --, but also user feedback -- e.g., ratings, views, reads, clicks --, together with context data -- user device, spatial or temporal data, user task or activity, weather. This can be overwhelming for systems and algorithms designed to train in batches, given the continuous and potentially fast change of content, context and user preferences or intents. Therefore, it is important to investigate online methods able to transparently adapt to the inherent dynamics of online services. Incremental models that learn from data streams are gaining attention in the recommender systems community, given their natural ability to deal with the continuous flows of data generated in dynamic, complex environments. User modeling and personalization can particularly benefit from algorithms capable of maintaining models incrementally and online.
Solving DC Power Flow Problems Using Quantum and Hybrid algorithms

Power flow calculation plays an important role in planning, operation, and control of the power system. The quantum HHL algorithm can achieve theoretical exponential speedup over classical algorithms on DC power flow calculation. Since the qubit resources in the Noisy Intermediate-scale Quantum (NISQ) era are limited, it is important to discuss the performance considering this limitation. The coefficient matrix of the linear systems of equations in DC power flow problems cannot be represented perfectly by finite binary number strings, which leads to imperfect phase estimation. This work is carried out under the assumption of imperfect phase estimation. The performance of the HHL algorithm is systematically investigated with different accuracy and redundant qubits. In order to further reduce the required qubit resources, a quantum-classical hybrid algorithm is proposed. By comparing errors of the HHL and hybrid algorithms in the DC power flow calculation of the IEEE 5-bus test system, it is found that the hybrid algorithm can achieve the same precision with fewer qubits than HHL by increasing the number of phase estimation modules, which may make the hybrid algorithm a feasible route in the NISQ era.
Implementation of FGPA based Channel Sounder for Large scale antenna systems using RFNoC on USRP Platform

This paper concentrates on building a multi-antenna FPGA based Channel Sounder with single transmitter and multiple receivers to realize wireless propagation characteristics of an indoor environment. A DSSS signal (spread with a real maximum length PN sequence) is transmitted, which is correlated with the same PN sequence at each receiver to obtain the power delay profile . Multiple power delay profiles are averaged and the result is then sent to host. To utilize high bandwidth, the computationally expensive tasks related to generation and parallel correlation of PN sequences are moved to the FPGA present in each USRP (Universal Software Radio Peripheral). Channel sounder blocks were built using Vivado HLS and integrated with RFNoC (RF Network on Chip) framework, which were then used on USRP X310 devices.
An Efficient Multi-Indicator and Many-Objective Optimization Algorithm based on Two-Archive

Indicator-based algorithms are gaining prominence as traditional multi-objective optimization algorithms based on domination and decomposition struggle to solve many-objective optimization problems. However, previous indicator-based multi-objective optimization algorithms suffer from the following flaws: 1) The environment selection process takes a long time; 2) Additional parameters are usually necessary. As a result, this paper proposed an multi-indicator and multi-objective optimization algorithm based on two-archive (SRA3) that can efficiently select good individuals in environment selection based on indicators performance and uses an adaptive parameter strategy for parental selection without setting additional parameters. Then we normalized the algorithm and compared its performance before and after normalization, finding that normalization improved the algorithm's performance significantly. We also analyzed how normalizing affected the indicator-based algorithm and observed that the normalized $I_{\epsilon+}$ indicator is better at finding extreme solutions and can reduce the influence of each objective's different extent of contribution to the indicator due to its different scope. However, it also has a preference for extreme solutions, which causes the solution set to converge to the extremes. As a result, we give some suggestions for normalization. Then, on the DTLZ and WFG problems, we conducted experiments on 39 problems with 5, 10, and 15 objectives, and the results show that SRA3 has good convergence and diversity while maintaining high efficiency. Finally, we conducted experiments on the DTLZ and WFG problems with 20 and 25 objectives and found that the algorithm proposed in this paper is more competitive than other algorithms as the number of objectives increases.
Integrated Sensing and Communication with mmWave Massive MIMO: A Compressed Sampling Perspective

Integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) has opened up numerous game-changing opportunities for realizing future wireless systems. In this paper, we propose an ISAC processing framework relying on millimeter-wave (mmWave) massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. Specifically, we provide a compressed sampling (CS) perspective to facilitate ISAC processing, which can not only recover the large-scale channel state information or/and radar imaging information, but also significantly reduce pilot overhead. First, an energy-efficient widely spaced array (WSA) architecture is tailored for the radar receiver, which enhances the angular resolution of radar sensing at the cost of angular ambiguity. Then, we propose an ISAC frame structure for time-variant ISAC systems considering different timescales. The pilot waveforms are judiciously designed by taking into account both CS theories and hardware constraints. Next, we design the dedicated dictionary for WSA that serves as a building block for formulating the ISAC processing as sparse signal recovery problems. The orthogonal matching pursuit with support refinement (OMP-SR) algorithm is proposed to effectively solve the problems in the existence of the angular ambiguity. We also provide a framework for estimating and compensating the Doppler frequencies during payload data transmission to guarantee communication performances. Simulation results demonstrate the good performances of both communications and radar sensing under the proposed ISAC framework.
Energy Efficiency Maximization in Large-Scale Cell-Free Massive MIMO: A Projected Gradient Approach

This paper considers the fundamental power allocation problem in cell-free massive mutiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) systems which aims at maximizing the total energy efficiency (EE) under a sum power constraint at each access point (AP) and a quality-of-service (QoS) constraint at each user. Existing solutions for this optimization problem are based on solving a sequence of second-order cone programs (SOCPs), whose computational complexity scales dramatically with the network size. Therefore, they are not implementable for practical large-scale cell-free massive MIMO systems. To tackle this issue, we propose an iterative power control algorithm based on the frame work of an accelerated projected gradient (APG) method. In particular, each iteration of the proposed method is done by simple closed-form expressions, where a penalty method is applied to bring constraints into the objective in the form of penalty functions. Finally, the convergence of the proposed algorithm is analytically proved and numerically compared to the known solution based on SOCP. Simulations results demonstrate that our proposed power control algorithm can achieve the same EE as the existing SOCPs-based method, but more importantly, its run time is much lower (one to two orders of magnitude reduction in run time, compared to the SOCPs-based approaches).
Learning-Based MIMO Channel Estimation under Spectrum Efficient Pilot Allocation and Feedback

Wireless links using massive MIMO transceivers are vital for next generation wireless communications networks networks. Precoding in Massive MIMO transmission requires accurate downlink channel state information (CSI). Many recent works have effectively applied deep learning (DL) to jointly train UE-side compression networks for delay domain CSI and a BS-side decoding scheme. Vitally, these works assume that the full delay domain CSI is available at the UE, but in reality, the UE must estimate the delay domain based on a limited number of frequency domain pilots. In this work, we propose a linear pilot-to-delay (P2D) estimator that transforms sparse frequency pilots to the truncated delay CSI. We show that the P2D estimator is accurate under frequency downsampling, and we demonstrate that the P2D estimate can be effectively utilized with existing autoencoder-based CSI estimation networks. In addition to accounting for pilot-based estimates of downlink CSI, we apply unrolled optimization networks to emulate iterative solutions to compressed sensing (CS), and we demonstrate better estimation performance than prior autoencoder-based DL networks. Finally, we investigate the efficacy of trainable CS networks for in a differential encoding network for time-varying CSI estimation, and we propose a new network, MarkovNet-ISTA-ENet, comprised of both a CS network for initial CSI estimation and multiple autoencoders to estimate the error terms. We demonstrate that this heterogeneous network has better asymptotic performance than networks comprised of only one type of network.
Machine-learning-aided Massive Hybrid Analog and Digital MIMO DOA Estimation for Future Wireless Networks

Due to a high spatial angle resolution and low circuit cost of massive hybrid analog and digital (HAD) multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), it is viewed as a key technology for future wireless networks. Combining a massive HAD-MIMO with direction of arrinal (DOA) will provide a high-precision even ultra-high-precision DOA measurement performance approaching the fully-digital (FD) MIMO. However, phase ambiguity is a challenge issue for a massive HAD-MIMO DOA estimation. In this paper, we review three aspects: detection, estimation, and Cramer-Rao lower bound (CRLB) with low-resolution ADCs at receiver. First, a multi-layer-neural-network (MLNN) detector is proposed to infer the existence of passive emitters. Then, a two-layer HAD (TLHAD) MIMO structure is proposed to eliminate phase ambiguity using only one-snapshot. Simulation results show that the proposed MLNN detector is much better than both the existing generalized likelihood ratio test (GRLT) and the ratio of maximum eigen-value (Max-EV) to minimum eigen-value (R-MaxEV-MinEV) in terms of detection probability. Additionally, the proposed TLHAD structure can achieve the corresponding CRLB using single snapshot.
Data-Driven Deep Learning Based Hybrid Beamforming for Aerial Massive MIMO-OFDM Systems with Implicit CSI

In an aerial hybrid massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) system, how to design a spectral-efficient broadband multi-user hybrid beamforming with a limited pilot and feedback overhead is challenging. To this end, by modeling the key transmission modules as an end-to-end (E2E) neural network, this paper proposes a data-driven deep learning (DL)-based unified hybrid beamforming framework for both the time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) systems with implicit channel state information (CSI). For TDD systems, the proposed DL-based approach jointly models the uplink pilot combining and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. While for FDD systems, we jointly model the downlink pilot transmission, uplink CSI feedback, and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. Different from conventional approaches separately processing different modules, the proposed solution simultaneously optimizes all modules with the sum rate as the optimization object. Therefore, by perceiving the inherent property of air-to-ground massive MIMO-OFDM channel samples, the DL-based E2E neural network can establish the mapping function from the channel to the beamformer, so that the explicit channel reconstruction can be avoided with reduced pilot and feedback overhead. Besides, practical low-resolution phase shifters (PSs) introduce the quantization constraint, leading to the intractable gradient backpropagation when training the neural network. To mitigate the performance loss caused by the phase quantization error, we adopt the transfer learning strategy to further fine-tune the E2E neural network based on a pre-trained network that assumes the ideal infinite-resolution PSs. Numerical results show that our DL-based schemes have considerable advantages over state-of-the-art schemes.
A Prescriptive Dirichlet Power Allocation Policy with Deep Reinforcement Learning

Prescribing optimal operation based on the condition of the system and, thereby, potentially prolonging the remaining useful lifetime has a large potential for actively managing the availability, maintenance and costs of complex systems. Reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms are particularly suitable for this type of problems given their learning capabilities. A special case of a prescriptive operation is the power allocation task, which can be considered as a sequential allocation problem, where the action space is bounded by a simplex constraint. A general continuous action-space solution of such sequential allocation problems has still remained an open research question for RL algorithms. In continuous action-space, the standard Gaussian policy applied in reinforcement learning does not support simplex constraints, while the Gaussian-softmax policy introduces a bias during training. In this work, we propose the Dirichlet policy for continuous allocation tasks and analyze the bias and variance of its policy gradients. We demonstrate that the Dirichlet policy is bias-free and provides significantly faster convergence, better performance and better hyperparameters robustness over the Gaussian-softmax policy. Moreover, we demonstrate the applicability of the proposed algorithm on a prescriptive operation case, where we propose the Dirichlet power allocation policy and evaluate the performance on a case study of a set of multiple lithium-ion (Li-I) battery systems. The experimental results show the potential to prescribe optimal operation, improve the efficiency and sustainability of multi-power source systems.
Multi-view Monocular Depth and Uncertainty Prediction with Deep SfM in Dynamic Environments

3D reconstruction of depth and motion from monocular video in dynamic environments is a highly ill-posed problem due to scale ambiguities when projecting to the 2D image domain. In this work, we investigate the performance of the current State-of-the-Art (SotA) deep multi-view systems in such environments. We find that current supervised methods work surprisingly well despite not modelling individual object motions, but make systematic errors due to a lack of dense ground truth data. To detect such errors during usage, we extend the cost volume based Deep Video to Depth (DeepV2D) framework \cite{teed2018deepv2d} with a learned uncertainty. Our Deep Video to certain Depth (DeepV2cD) model allows i) to perform en par or better with current SotA and ii) achieve a better uncertainty measure than the naive Shannon entropy. Our experiments show that a simple filter strategy based on the uncertainty can significantly reduce systematic errors. This results in cleaner reconstructions both on static and dynamic parts of the scene.
UxNB-Enabled Cell-Free Massive MIMO with HAPS-Assisted Sub-THz Backhauling

In this paper, we propose a cell-free scheme for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) base stations (BSs) to manage the severe intercell interference between terrestrial users and UAV-BSs of neighboring cells. Since the cell-free scheme requires enormous bandwidth for backhauling, we propose to use the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) band for the backhaul links between UAV-BSs and central processing unit (CPU). Also, because the sub-THz band requires a reliable line-of-sight link, we propose to use a high altitude platform station (HAPS) as a CPU. At the first time-slot of the proposed scheme, users send their messages to UAVs at the sub-6 GHz band. The UAVs then apply match-filtering and power allocation. At the second time-slot, at each UAV, orthogonal resource blocks are allocated for each user at the sub-THz band, and the signals are sent to the HAPS after analog beamforming. In the HAPS receiver, after analog beamforming, the message of each user is decoded. We formulate an optimization problem that maximizes the minimum signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio of users by finding the optimum allocated power as well as the optimum locations of UAVs. Simulation results demonstrate the superiority of the proposed scheme compared with aerial cellular and terrestrial cell-free baseline schemes.
A Comprehensive Study of Vision Transformers on Dense Prediction Tasks

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), architectures consisting of convolutional layers, have been the standard choice in vision tasks. Recent studies have shown that Vision Transformers (VTs), architectures based on self-attention modules, achieve comparable performance in challenging tasks such as object detection and semantic segmentation. However, the image processing mechanism of VTs is different from that of conventional CNNs. This poses several questions about their generalizability, robustness, reliability, and texture bias when used to extract features for complex tasks. To address these questions, we study and compare VT and CNN architectures as feature extractors in object detection and semantic segmentation. Our extensive empirical results show that the features generated by VTs are more robust to distribution shifts, natural corruptions, and adversarial attacks in both tasks, whereas CNNs perform better at higher image resolutions in object detection. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that VTs in dense prediction tasks produce more reliable and less texture-biased predictions.
Stochastic Mirror Descent for Convex Optimization with Consensus Constraints

The mirror descent algorithm is known to be effective in applications where it is beneficial to adapt the mirror map to the underlying geometry of the optimization model. However, the effect of mirror maps on the geometry of distributed optimization problems has not been previously addressed. In this paper we propose and study exact distributed mirror descent algorithms in continuous-time under additive noise and present the settings that enable linear convergence rates. Our analysis draws motivation from the augmented Lagrangian and its relation to gradient tracking. To further explore the benefits of mirror maps in a distributed setting we present a preconditioned variant of our algorithm with an additional mirror map over the Lagrangian dual variables. This allows our method to adapt to the geometry of the consensus manifold and leads to faster convergence. We illustrate the performance of the algorithms in convex settings both with and without constraints. We also explore their performance numerically in a non-convex application with neural networks.
