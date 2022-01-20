ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimization of a Reed-Solomon code-based protocol against blockchain data availability attacks

By Paolo Santini, Giulia Rafaiani, Massimo Battaglioni, Franco Chiaraluce, Marco Baldi
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

ASBK (named after the authors' initials) is a recent blockchain protocol tackling data availability attacks against light nodes, employing two-dimensional Reed-Solomon codes to encode the list of transactions and a random sampling phase where adversaries are forced to reveal information. In its...

