Energy Efficiency Maximization in Large-Scale Cell-Free Massive MIMO: A Projected Gradient Approach

By Trang C. Mai, Hien Quoc Ngo, Le-Nam Tran
 4 days ago

This paper considers the fundamental power allocation problem in cell-free massive mutiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) systems which aims at maximizing the total energy efficiency (EE) under a sum power constraint at each access point (AP) and a quality-of-service (QoS) constraint at each user....

Team-Optimal MMSE Combining for Cell-Free Massive MIMO Systems

Cell-free (CF) massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems are expected to implement advanced cooperative communication techniques to let geographically distributed access points jointly serve user equipments. Building on the \emph{Team Theory}, we design the uplink team minimum mean-squared error (TMMSE) combining under limited data and flexible channel state information (CSI) sharing. Taking into account the effect of both channel estimation errors and pilot contamination, a minimum MSE problem is formulated to derive unidirectional TMMSE, centralized TMMSE and statistical TMMSE combining functions, where CF massive MIMO systems operate in unidirectional CSI, centralized CSI and statistical CSI sharing schemes, respectively. We then derive the uplink spectral efficiency (SE) of the considered system. The results show that, compared to centralized TMMSE, the unidirectional TMMSE only needs nearly half the cost of CSI sharing burden with neglectable SE performance loss. Moreover, the performance gap between unidirectional and centralized TMMSE combining schemes can be effectively reduced by increasing the number of APs and antennas per AP.
Uplink Performance of High-Mobility Cell-Free Massive MIMO-OFDM Systems

High-speed train (HST) communications with orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) techniques have received significant attention in recent years. Besides, cell-free (CF) massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) is considered a promising technology to achieve the ultimate performance limit. In this paper, we focus on the performance of CF massive MIMO-OFDM systems with both matched filter and large-scale fading decoding (LSFD) receivers in HST communications. HST communications with small cell and cellular massive MIMO-OFDM systems are also analyzed for comparison. Considering the bad effect of Doppler frequency offset (DFO) on system performance, exact closed-form expressions for uplink spectral efficiency (SE) of all systems are derived. According to the simulation results, we find that the CF massive MIMO-OFDM system with LSFD achieves both larger SE and lower SE drop percentages than other systems. In addition, increasing the number of access points (APs) and antennas per AP can effectively compensate for the performance loss from the DFO. Moreover, there is an optimal vertical distance between APs and HST to achieve the maximum SE.
Ultrathin flexible solar cells get an efficiency boost

Researchers have used materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides to make ultrathin, flexible solar cells with a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 5.1% – a record for cells made from this type of material. Though this efficiency is far below that of standard silicon solar cells, the super-light nature of the new cells means they could be employed in mobile applications such as self-powered wearable devices and sensors as well as drones and lightweight electric vehicles.
Energy Efficiency Ratings Aren’t Actually Predicting Energy Efficiency

There’s a secret dogging British buildings with some of the most coveted environmental ratings: On paper they’re green, but scratch the surface and they’re red hot. Buildings that have received the highest rating in the U.K. — an A Energy Performance Certificate — use more energy than some of their peers rated C, D, E or even F.
Deep reinforcement learning under signal temporal logic constraints using Lagrangian relaxation

Deep reinforcement learning (DRL) has attracted much attention as an approach to solve sequential decision making problems without mathematical models of systems or environments. In general, a constraint may be imposed on the decision making. In this study, we consider the optimal decision making problems with constraints to complete temporal high-level tasks in the continuous state-action domain. We describe the constraints using signal temporal logic (STL), which is useful for time sensitive control tasks since it can specify continuous signals within a bounded time interval. To deal with the STL constraints, we introduce an extended constrained Markov decision process (CMDP), which is called a $\tau$-CMDP. We formulate the STL constrained optimal decision making problem as the $\tau$-CMDP and propose a two-phase constrained DRL algorithm using the Lagrangian relaxation method. Through simulations, we also demonstrate the learning performance of the proposed algorithm.
Deep Learning-Accelerated 3D Carbon Storage Reservoir Pressure Forecasting Based on Data Assimilation Using Surface Displacement from InSAR

Hewei Tang, Pengcheng Fu, Honggeun Jo, Su Jiang, Christopher S. Sherman, François Hamon, Nicholas A. Azzolina, Joseph P. Morris. Fast forecasting of reservoir pressure distribution in geologic carbon storage (GCS) by assimilating monitoring data is a challenging problem. Due to high drilling cost, GCS projects usually have spatially sparse measurements from wells, leading to high uncertainties in reservoir pressure prediction. To address this challenge, we propose to use low-cost Interferometric Synthetic-Aperture Radar (InSAR) data as monitoring data to infer reservoir pressure build up. We develop a deep learning-accelerated workflow to assimilate surface displacement maps interpreted from InSAR and to forecast dynamic reservoir pressure. Employing an Ensemble Smoother Multiple Data Assimilation (ES-MDA) framework, the workflow updates three-dimensional (3D) geologic properties and predicts reservoir pressure with quantified uncertainties. We use a synthetic commercial-scale GCS model with bimodally distributed permeability and porosity to demonstrate the efficacy of the workflow. A two-step CNN-PCA approach is employed to parameterize the bimodal fields. The computational efficiency of the workflow is boosted by two residual U-Net based surrogate models for surface displacement and reservoir pressure predictions, respectively. The workflow can complete data assimilation and reservoir pressure forecasting in half an hour on a personal computer.
A nonlinear conjugate gradient method with complexity guarantees and its application to nonconvex regression

Nonlinear conjugate gradients are among the most popular techniques for solving continuous optimization problems. Although these schemes have long been studied from a global convergence standpoint, their worst-case complexity properties have yet to be fully understood, especially in the nonconvex setting. In particular, it is unclear whether such methods possess better guarantees than first-order methods such as gradient descent. On the other hand, recent results have shown good performance of standard nonlinear conjugate gradient methods on nonconvex problems, even when compared with methods endowed with the best known complexity guarantees.
Power Allocation Algorithms for Massive MIMO Systems with Multi-Antenna Users

Evgeny Bobrov (1 and 2), Boris Chinyaev (1), Viktor Kuznetsov (2), Dmitrii Minenkov (1, 3), Daniil Yudakov (1) ((1) M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russia, (2) Huawei Technologies, Russian Research Institute, Moscow Research Center, Russia (3) A. Ishlinsky Institute for Problems in Mechanics RAS, Russia) Modern 5G wireless cellular networks...
Take A Diversified Approach To The Energy Transition

Portfolio Manager Shawn Reynolds looks at the current state of the energy transition and what this shift means for investors. Jenna Dagenhart: Following COP26 and Build Back Better, there's been a lot of attention on the energy transition. Joining us now with more is VanEck Portfolio Manager Shawn Reynolds. Shawn, what are some initiatives that came out of 2021? And where are most clean energy investments focused right now?
UxNB-Enabled Cell-Free Massive MIMO with HAPS-Assisted Sub-THz Backhauling

In this paper, we propose a cell-free scheme for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) base stations (BSs) to manage the severe intercell interference between terrestrial users and UAV-BSs of neighboring cells. Since the cell-free scheme requires enormous bandwidth for backhauling, we propose to use the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) band for the backhaul links between UAV-BSs and central processing unit (CPU). Also, because the sub-THz band requires a reliable line-of-sight link, we propose to use a high altitude platform station (HAPS) as a CPU. At the first time-slot of the proposed scheme, users send their messages to UAVs at the sub-6 GHz band. The UAVs then apply match-filtering and power allocation. At the second time-slot, at each UAV, orthogonal resource blocks are allocated for each user at the sub-THz band, and the signals are sent to the HAPS after analog beamforming. In the HAPS receiver, after analog beamforming, the message of each user is decoded. We formulate an optimization problem that maximizes the minimum signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio of users by finding the optimum allocated power as well as the optimum locations of UAVs. Simulation results demonstrate the superiority of the proposed scheme compared with aerial cellular and terrestrial cell-free baseline schemes.
Spotting efficient energy storage material

Computer technique can detect desired qualities by sifting through thousands of two-dimensional materials. You have full access to this article via your institution. Engineers have developed a computer-based technique that can screen thousands of two-dimensional materials, and identify those with potential for making highly efficient energy-storage devices1. The approach quickly...
Data-Driven Deep Learning Based Hybrid Beamforming for Aerial Massive MIMO-OFDM Systems with Implicit CSI

In an aerial hybrid massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) system, how to design a spectral-efficient broadband multi-user hybrid beamforming with a limited pilot and feedback overhead is challenging. To this end, by modeling the key transmission modules as an end-to-end (E2E) neural network, this paper proposes a data-driven deep learning (DL)-based unified hybrid beamforming framework for both the time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) systems with implicit channel state information (CSI). For TDD systems, the proposed DL-based approach jointly models the uplink pilot combining and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. While for FDD systems, we jointly model the downlink pilot transmission, uplink CSI feedback, and downlink hybrid beamforming modules as an E2E neural network. Different from conventional approaches separately processing different modules, the proposed solution simultaneously optimizes all modules with the sum rate as the optimization object. Therefore, by perceiving the inherent property of air-to-ground massive MIMO-OFDM channel samples, the DL-based E2E neural network can establish the mapping function from the channel to the beamformer, so that the explicit channel reconstruction can be avoided with reduced pilot and feedback overhead. Besides, practical low-resolution phase shifters (PSs) introduce the quantization constraint, leading to the intractable gradient backpropagation when training the neural network. To mitigate the performance loss caused by the phase quantization error, we adopt the transfer learning strategy to further fine-tune the E2E neural network based on a pre-trained network that assumes the ideal infinite-resolution PSs. Numerical results show that our DL-based schemes have considerable advantages over state-of-the-art schemes.
Hybrid Analog/Digital Precoding for Downlink Massive MIMO LEO Satellite Communications

Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) is promising for low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications due to the potential in enhancing the spectral efficiency. However, the conventional fully digital precoding architectures might lead to high implementation complexity and energy consumption. In this paper, hybrid analog/digital precoding solutions are developed for the downlink operation in LEO massive MIMO satellite communications, by exploiting the slow-varying statistical channel state information (CSI) at the transmitter. First, we formulate the hybrid precoder design as an energy efficiency (EE) maximization problem by considering both the continuous and discrete phase shift networks for implementing the analog precoder. The cases of both the fully and the partially connected architectures are considered. Since the EE optimization problem is nonconvex, it is in general difficult to solve. To make the EE maximization problem tractable, we apply a closed-form tight upper bound to approximate the ergodic rate. Then, we develop an efficient algorithm to obtain the fully digital precoders. Based on which, we further develop two different efficient algorithmic solutions to compute the hybrid precoders for the fully and the partially connected architectures, respectively. Simulation results show that the proposed approaches achieve significant EE performance gains over the existing baselines, especially when the discrete phase shift network is employed for analog precoding.
Efficient Hyperparameter Tuning for Large Scale Kernel Ridge Regression

Kernel methods provide a principled approach to nonparametric learning. While their basic implementations scale poorly to large problems, recent advances showed that approximate solvers can efficiently handle massive datasets. A shortcoming of these solutions is that hyperparameter tuning is not taken care of, and left for the user to perform. Hyperparameters are crucial in practice and the lack of automated tuning greatly hinders efficiency and usability. In this paper, we work to fill in this gap focusing on kernel ridge regression based on the Nyström approximation. After reviewing and contrasting a number of hyperparameter tuning strategies, we propose a complexity regularization criterion based on a data dependent penalty, and discuss its efficient optimization. Then, we proceed to a careful and extensive empirical evaluation highlighting strengths and weaknesses of the different tuning strategies. Our analysis shows the benefit of the proposed approach, that we hence incorporate in a library for large scale kernel methods to derive adaptively tuned solutions.
NSGZero: Efficiently Learning Non-Exploitable Policy in Large-Scale Network Security Games with Neural Monte Carlo Tree Search

How resources are deployed to secure critical targets in networks can be modelled by Network Security Games (NSGs). While recent advances in deep learning (DL) provide a powerful approach to dealing with large-scale NSGs, DL methods such as NSG-NFSP suffer from the problem of data inefficiency. Furthermore, due to centralized control, they cannot scale to scenarios with a large number of resources. In this paper, we propose a novel DL-based method, NSGZero, to learn a non-exploitable policy in NSGs. NSGZero improves data efficiency by performing planning with neural Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS). Our main contributions are threefold. First, we design deep neural networks (DNNs) to perform neural MCTS in NSGs. Second, we enable neural MCTS with decentralized control, making NSGZero applicable to NSGs with many resources. Third, we provide an efficient learning paradigm, to achieve joint training of the DNNs in NSGZero. Compared to state-of-the-art algorithms, our method achieves significantly better data efficiency and scalability.
LARD: Large-scale Artificial Disfluency Generation

Disfluency detection is a critical task in real-time dialogue systems. However, despite its importance, it remains a relatively unexplored field, mainly due to the lack of appropriate datasets. At the same time, existing datasets suffer from various issues, including class imbalance issues, which can significantly affect the performance of the model on rare classes, as it is demonstrated in this paper. To this end, we propose LARD, a method for generating complex and realistic artificial disfluencies with little effort. The proposed method can handle three of the most common types of disfluencies: repetitions, replacements and restarts. In addition, we release a new large-scale dataset with disfluencies that can be used on four different tasks: disfluency detection, classification, extraction and correction. Experimental results on the LARD dataset demonstrate that the data produced by the proposed method can be effectively used for detecting and removing disfluencies, while also addressing limitations of existing datasets.
Weighted Sum Rate Maximization of the mmWave Cell-Free MIMO Downlink Relying on Hybrid Precoding

The cell-free MIMO concept relying on hybrid precoding constitutes an innovative technique capable of dramatically increasing the network capacity of millimeter-wave (mmWave) communication systems. It dispenses with the cell boundary of conventional multi-cell MIMO systems, while drastically reducing the power consumption by limiting the number of radio frequency (RF) chains at the access points (APs). In this paper, we aim for maximizing the weighted sum rate (WSR) of mmWave cell-free MIMO systems by conceiving a low-complexity hybrid precoding algorithm. We formulate the WSR optimization problem subject to the transmit power constraint for each AP and the constant-modulus constraint for the phase shifters of the analog precoders. A block coordinate descent (BCD) algorithm is proposed for iteratively solving the problem. In each iteration, the classic Lagrangian multiplier method and the penalty dual decomposition (PDD) method are combined for obtaining near-optimal hybrid analog/digital precoding matrices. Furthermore, we extend our proposed algorithm for deriving closed-form expressions for the precoders of fully digital cell-free MIMO systems. Moreover, we present the convergency analysis and complexity analysis of our proposed method. Finally, our simulation results demonstrate the superiority of the algorithms proposed for both fully digital and hybrid precoding matrices.
Local2Global: A distributed approach for scaling representation learning on graphs

We propose a decentralised "local2global"' approach to graph representation learning, that one can a-priori use to scale any embedding technique. Our local2global approach proceeds by first dividing the input graph into overlapping subgraphs (or "patches") and training local representations for each patch independently. In a second step, we combine the local representations into a globally consistent representation by estimating the set of rigid motions that best align the local representations using information from the patch overlaps, via group synchronization. A key distinguishing feature of local2global relative to existing work is that patches are trained independently without the need for the often costly parameter synchronization during distributed training. This allows local2global to scale to large-scale industrial applications, where the input graph may not even fit into memory and may be stored in a distributed manner. We apply local2global on data sets of different sizes and show that our approach achieves a good trade-off between scale and accuracy on edge reconstruction and semi-supervised classification. We also consider the downstream task of anomaly detection and show how one can use local2global to highlight anomalies in cybersecurity networks.
Machine-learning-aided Massive Hybrid Analog and Digital MIMO DOA Estimation for Future Wireless Networks

Due to a high spatial angle resolution and low circuit cost of massive hybrid analog and digital (HAD) multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), it is viewed as a key technology for future wireless networks. Combining a massive HAD-MIMO with direction of arrinal (DOA) will provide a high-precision even ultra-high-precision DOA measurement performance approaching the fully-digital (FD) MIMO. However, phase ambiguity is a challenge issue for a massive HAD-MIMO DOA estimation. In this paper, we review three aspects: detection, estimation, and Cramer-Rao lower bound (CRLB) with low-resolution ADCs at receiver. First, a multi-layer-neural-network (MLNN) detector is proposed to infer the existence of passive emitters. Then, a two-layer HAD (TLHAD) MIMO structure is proposed to eliminate phase ambiguity using only one-snapshot. Simulation results show that the proposed MLNN detector is much better than both the existing generalized likelihood ratio test (GRLT) and the ratio of maximum eigen-value (Max-EV) to minimum eigen-value (R-MaxEV-MinEV) in terms of detection probability. Additionally, the proposed TLHAD structure can achieve the corresponding CRLB using single snapshot.
A stochastic gradient descent approach with partitioned-truncated singular value decomposition for large-scale inverse problems of magnetic modulus data

We propose a stochastic gradient descent approach with partitioned-truncated singular value decomposition for large-scale inverse problems of magnetic modulus data. Motivated by a uniqueness theorem in gravity inverse problem and realizing the similarity between gravity and magnetic inverse problems, we propose to solve the level-set function modeling the volume susceptibility distribution from the nonlinear magnetic modulus data. To deal with large-scale data, we employ a mini-batch stochastic gradient descent approach with random reshuffling when solving the optimization problem of the inverse problem. We propose a stepsize rule for the stochastic gradient descent according to the Courant-Friedrichs-Lewy condition of the evolution equation. In addition, we develop a partitioned-truncated singular value decomposition algorithm for the linear part of the inverse problem in the context of stochastic gradient descent. Numerical examples illustrate the efficacy of the proposed method, which turns out to have the capability of efficiently processing large-scale measurement data for the magnetic inverse problem. A possible generalization to the inverse problem of deep neural network is discussed at the end.
