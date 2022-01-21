ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Estate agents saw record number of house hunters in December

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average number of house hunters registered per member branch was the highest December on record at 461, new figures released by Propertymark show. The volume of house hunters registered per member agent branch last month represents an increase of 33% from December 2020. But while demand grows, the...

propertyindustryeye.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunters#Propertymark
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
aba.com

Housing Starts Increase in December

Housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.70 million in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is 1.4% above the revised November estimate of 1.67 million and is 2.5% above the December 2020 rate of 1.66 million. Housing starts were mixed across the country, increasing...
REAL ESTATE
The Post and Courier

Real Estate Tips: Five reasons to hire a real estate agent

Thinking about buying or selling a house? Then you may be wondering if it’s necessary, or a good move, to hire a real estate agent. Most likely, the answer is yes. Here are my five reasons for hiring a real estate agent. 1. Money. Yes, a real estate agent...
REAL ESTATE
propertyindustryeye.com

Updated Covid-19 guidance for estate agents and those moving home

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities has once again updated its guidance document setting out general advice and information for estate and letting agents, as well as those moving home. Following the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government says it has been necessary to re-introduce...
REAL ESTATE
propertyindustryeye.com

Asking prices for UK homes hit six-year high – Rightmove

The average price of a residential property in the UK increased by £852, or 0.3%, month-on-month in January, according to Rightmove. The latest data the property portal shows that the average asking price for a home this month is £341,019, which is 7.6% higher than in January 2021, the highest annual rate of price growth recorded by Rightmove since May 2016.
MARKETS
propertyindustryeye.com

Property industry reaction to Rightmove House Price Index

The average price of property coming to market added 0.3%, or £852, to hit an average of £341,019, which is 7.6% higher than in January 2021, the highest annual rate of price growth recorded by Rightmove since May 2016. First-time buyer asking prices reached a new record of...
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agents purchase well-known franchise

The Winkworth Fulham and Parsons Green offices franchise have been acquired by estate agents Faith Cook and Georgia Everton-Wallach. The two co-directors, the first women estate agent owners in this prized patch of West London, were based in the Fulham office before taking over as joint franchisees. Cook, who has...
GEORGIA STATE
plantcityobserver.com

December 2021 Real Estate Transactions

Local December 2021 sales and trend information courtesy of The Crawford Group. Happy New Year 2022. What is in store for the real estate industry this year? We will continue to have a very limited supply of homes for the foreseeable future. Home values will see slightly higher selling prices, mortgage rates will climb to higher levels that we have not seen in the past several years and inflation is on the rise.
PLANT CITY, FL
Lansing State Journal

December 2021 Housing Statistics

Wondering how the local housing market closed out 2021? See below for the Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS® analysis of latest local statistics. The median sold price decreased six percent from $196,750 November 2021 to $185,000 in December 2021. This is nearly 12 percent higher than the same time in 2020 which had a median sold price of $165,950.
LANSING, MI
Go Blue Ridge

High Country Realtors December Real Estate Report

The High Country Association of Realtors reports December sales remained strong. High Country Press reports 249 homes sold for $116 million, down slightly from last December, while the median sold price increased by 9 percent this December to $355,200. A total of 3,222 residential listings were sold in 2021, worth...
REAL ESTATE
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agents share their property predictions for 2022

What will the property market look like in 2022? With the threat of Omicron looming, and interest rates set to rise further, there are plenty of factors at play. Several estate agents and members of The Guild of Property Professionals, have shares their predictions for 2022 and the property market over the next 12 months.
REAL ESTATE
WYFF4.com

Real estate agents expect 'insane' market boom to continue into 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you're buying a house, you better act fast. The boom in the housing market in 2021 is expected to stick around into 2022. “It’s a seller’s market," Carole Atkison, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Realtors, said. "We don’t expect it to be the same level of insanity as it was, but frankly, I have seen the last couple of months, which are typically slower, have been at more of a fast pace than, say the fall was.”
GREENVILLE, SC

