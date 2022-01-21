ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Perry: How the Pats should build to beat Josh Allen and the Bills

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTedy Bruschi knows how the Patriots operate. He understands how Bill Belichick approaches things. Not only was he one of the team's best and most respected players through the first iteration of its dynasty, but even in retirement -- he works as an analyst for ESPN these days -- he was...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
WIBX 950

NFL analyst claims Josh Allen is better than Pat Mahomes

The immense talent of Josh Allen is no secret around these parts. From the day he first took the field for the Buffalo Bills, you could just tell that he was going to be something special. But around the country, Josh Allen hasn't been noticed quite as much. Last weekend,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
985thesportshub.com

Josh Allen reveals what Bill Belichick told him in Bills’ locker room

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen certainly did plenty to catch Bill Belichick’s attention over the final month of the NFL season. When the Bills came to Foxborough in Week 16, Allen led an offensive attack that became the first to ever go full game against a Belichick defense without punting. Three weeks later, Allen and the Bills became the first team in NFL history to end every drive of a game with a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Names The “Most Dangerous” QB In NFL Playoffs

For the most part, the eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs all boast quarterbacks that ranked among the top passers in the league this season. Veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, along with younger gunslingers like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, will lead their teams to battle during this weekend’s divisional round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Nick Saban
NFL Analysis Network

PFF Stat Shows How Insanely Good Bills’ Josh Allen Has Been

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are facing a tall task during the Divisional Round. After destroying their AFC East rivals in the New England Patriots during Wild Card weekend, they are now taking their show on the road to face the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs. This has a chance...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Bills’ Josh Allen can do damage with his legs. How the KC Chiefs will try to limit that

Twice during the Bills’ 38-20 victory in October at Arrowhead Stadium, it looked like the Chiefs’ defense had stopped Buffalo on third down. But Bills quarterback Josh Allen took off running and picked up first downs in each instance. Both of those Bills drives ended with touchdowns and Allen gained a team-best 59 rushing yards that day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Pats#American Football#Patriots#Espn#Chiefs#Chargers#Titans
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Understands About Living up to Expectations for Bills

Every time Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes against Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, he or coach Sean McDermott or both are reminded that the Bills could have had Mahomes a year earlier instead. Or Deshaun Watson. Or Marshon Lattimore. Or T.J. Watt. Instead, they traded the No. 10...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

Welcome to the Bills Mailbag, divisional-round style. Let’s get right to your questions …. Larry asks: First off, I am a huge Josh Allen fan and appreciate the skills and effort he has contributed to making the Bills a regular playoff contender. However, it makes me crazy to see Allen run without taking any measures to protect the football. While Allen has significantly reduced his fumbles this year, he is still fumbling at a rate twice that of elite quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. I realize that Allen runs more than both of them, but the Bills lost all five one-score games this year (four against playoff teams) and can’t afford unnecessary turnovers in their effort toward a Super Bowl run. Since Sean McDermott hates turnovers, why doesn’t he “encourage” Allen to protect the ball more when he runs? He has certainly done this with other players.
NFL
Buffalo News

Flipping amazing: Bills' Josh Allen undefeated in coin toss this season

Josh Allen twice cried foul when NFL referee John Hussey failed to properly flip the coin at midfield before the Buffalo Bills thumped the New York Jets in the regular season finale at Highmark Stadium. “Woah! Woah!” the Bills’ quarterback said after the Jets’ captain correctly called tails, but the...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy