Video: Watch today's UFC 270 pre-fight press conference, including Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. – You can watch today’s press conference from Anaheim Convention Center in advance of UFC 270 here on MMA Junkie starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features the four competitors in the two title fights at the top of the pay-per-view main card. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC), interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC), and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) will participate, answering questions from media in front of a packed house of fans.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane get into heated debate over Ngannou’s sparring KO claim

This Saturday, Francis Ngannou will defend his undisputed heavyweight title when he takes on interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. In the build up to the fight, much has been made about Ngannou and Gane’s short time together previously as training partners, with the UFC putting the rocky relationship between Ngannou Gane’s coach Fernand Lopez, who previously trained Ngannou, at the forefront. Despite this narrative though, both Ngannou and Gane have made concerted efforts to be respectful of one another, but as the fight nears, that’s is getting more and more difficult and yesterday things nearly boiled over.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier claims he’s “heard whispers” that endless contract drama has “taken a toll” on Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has said that the contract drama between Francis Ngannou and the UFC may be impacting him. It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou has had his fair share of disagreements with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As of this writing he’s still part of the roster but after UFC 270 this Saturday, his future will be uncertain as his current contract with the promotion expires.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Ciryl Gane denies being KO’d by Francis Ngannou in sparring: “Maybe it’s a strategy to intimidate me?”

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has denied that he was knocked out by rival Francis Ngannou in a previous training session. With UFC 270 being just over 24 hours away, it’s no surprise to see that the tension is really beginning to build between main eventers Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Both men would ideally prefer to focus their energy on the fight itself but with there being so many outside circumstances to consider, it’s near enough impossible for them not to get drawn into the chaos.
UFC
Brandon Moreno
Ciryl Gane
Dana White
Francis Ngannou
Deiveson Figueiredo
bjpenndotcom

Dana White sends a stern message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270, tells him to focus on Ciryl Gane not boxing

Dana White has sent a message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270. In the main event of the first pay-per-view card in 2022, Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against the interim champ, Ciryl Gane. It’s a fascinating fight due to them being ex-training partners, but a big storyline for the scrap is the fact this is Ngannou’s last fight on his contract.
UFC
theScore

UFC fighters give predictions for Ngannou-Gane

In anticipation of Saturday's UFC 270 main event between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane in Anaheim, theScore asked several UFC fighters for their predictions. (Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.) Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight champion: Ciryl Gane, finish in the late rounds or decision. Gilbert Burns,...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 270 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Ngannou vs. Gane

UFC 270 live stream results and play-by-play updates will begin at 7 p.m. ET TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, staged inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., also featuring a flyweight title fight pitting Brandon Moreno against Deiveson Figueiredo for the third (and perhaps final) time. Despite several last-minute cancelations (details here), UFC 270 still boasts 11 action-packed fights, including the welterweight war between Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho, as well as a bantamweight battle that has Said Nurmagomedov taking on Cody Stamann.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 270 -- Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, date, start time, location, complete guide

The first UFC PPV event of 2022 is upon us. The promotion is back in California with a pair of title fights tipping the bill, including the heavyweight and flyweight divisions. The main event sees undisputed heavyweight king Francis Ngannou take on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane while the co-main event features flyweight champion Brandon Moreno battle former champ Deiveson Figueiredo to complete their trilogy. It all goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22.
UFC
firstsportz.com

WATCH! Ciryl Gane declared champion over Francis Ngannou by the UFC, a shocking mistake before UFC 270

Ahead of UFC 270, only a casual fan can confuse who’s the undisputed champion and who’s the interim champion between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. But to forget that the undisputed champion is the champion under the fact that you remember who is the interim champion, is a little bit of a shocking reflection on your knowledge about the sport, especially when you’re the social media handler of the world’s biggest MMA promotion.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 270: Ngannou, Gane exchange words over controversial sparring session

Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are no longer sparring partners and no longer seeing eye-to-eye. Luckily, the two fighters will finally settle their differences inside of the Octagon tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. There’s...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 270 Preview: Francis Ngannou – Ciryl Gane

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 270, we will see a showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) takes on the interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-0) in one of the more highly anticipated heavyweight title fights in history. This is such an intriguing matchup...
UFC
