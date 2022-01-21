Video: Watch today's UFC 270 pre-fight press conference, including Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

ANAHEIM, Calif. – You can watch today’s press conference from Anaheim Convention Center in advance of UFC 270 here on MMA Junkie starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features the four competitors in the two title fights at the top of the pay-per-view main card. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC), interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC), and Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) will participate, answering questions from media in front of a packed house of fans.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.