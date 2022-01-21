ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 270 'Embedded,' No. 4: Power vs. technique? Not really, Ciryl Gane says

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
The UFC returns for its first pay-per-view of 2022 on Saturday with UFC 270, which means the fight week video series “Embedded” is back to document the fighters behind the scenes.

UFC 270 takes place Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 270 features a championship double-header. In the main event, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) looks to unify his belt against interim champ Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC). In the co-headliner, newly crowned flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) will look to close out his trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC).

The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters as they go throughout their fight week. Here is the description from YouTube:

Champ Brandon Moreno heads west with his team. Deiveson Figueiredo arrives by air. Champion Francis Ngannou visits a gym with history. Interim king Ciryl Gane talks to media. UFC 270 is on Saturday, January 22.

Check out the episode in the video above.

