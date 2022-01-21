NSB Issues US State of Science and Engineering 2022 Report

In ecological science, a keystone species is essential to the entire ecosystem. Weaken or remove a keystone and it impacts everything else. The National Science Board’s The State of U.S. Science and Engineering 2022 published today, shows that for the world’s science and engineering (S&E) ecosystem, the U.S. is such a keystone. The U.S. bridges nations and geographic regions, connects demographic groups and disciplines, and links sectors together. These connections germinate the next breakthrough discoveries, growing them from imagination to impact. As one example, analysis of coronavirus-related publications in 2020 shows the centrality of the U.S. to the global research effort and the strong collaboration between the U.S. and researchers around the world, most notably China and the United Kingdom.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO