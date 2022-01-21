ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NSB Issues US State of Science and Engineering 2022 Report

HPCwire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the National Science Board released its biannual U.S. State of Science and Engineering 2022 report, as required by the NSF Act. Broadly, the report presents a near-term view of S&E based mostly on 2019 data. To a large extent, this year’s edition echoes trends from the last few reports....

www.hpcwire.com

National Science Foundation (press release)

U.S. is a keystone of the world’s science and engineering ecosystem

In ecological science, a keystone species is essential to the entire ecosystem. Weaken or remove a keystone and it impacts everything else. The National Science Board’s The State of U.S. Science and Engineering 2022 published today, shows that for the world’s science and engineering (S&E) ecosystem, the U.S. is such a keystone. The U.S. bridges nations and geographic regions, connects demographic groups and disciplines, and links sectors together. These connections germinate the next breakthrough discoveries, growing them from imagination to impact. As one example, analysis of coronavirus-related publications in 2020 shows the centrality of the U.S. to the global research effort and the strong collaboration between the U.S. and researchers around the world, most notably China and the United Kingdom.
INDUSTRY
WRAL News

US unveils changes to attract foreign science, tech students

The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM, complete up to...
EDUCATION
inforisktoday.com

US Federal Reserve Issues Report on Digital Dollar

The Federal Reserve has published its long-awaited discussion paper on a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for the U.S. In it, the Fed points to the innovative qualities of digital currencies, but stresses potential risks to the nation's financial system, including heightened cyberthreats and privacy concerns. In the paper,...
U.S. POLITICS
seatrade-cruise.com

FMC's Sola issues final report on COVID-19 impact to US cruise industry

Federal Maritime Commissioner Louis Sola issued his final report in a nearly two-year fact finding effort into the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the cruise industry including the port facilities and communities that support or depend on the business. Sola determined the cruise sector has implemented standards and safeguards that allow...
ALASKA STATE
fox4news.com

COVID-19 two years later: First US case reported in Washington state

WASHINGTON - This week marks two years since COVID-19 changed lives in Washington state, across the country and throughout the world. On Jan. 19, 2020, a Snohomish County man in his 30s went to an urgent care clinic with symptoms of pneumonia and was taken to Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center to be treated.
WASHINGTON STATE
TravelPulse

US State Department Issues Nearly 40 Travel Advisories Already This Year

The Omicron variant that is causing a record number of COVID-19 cases around the world has forced the U.S. State Department to work overtime. Barely two weeks into the new year, the State Dept. has already issued nearly 40 new advisories that warn Americans against traveling to certain countries. Quintana...
U.S. POLITICS
WJON

State Issues Advisory on Bushmeat

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about bushmeat. They say it is illegal to bring it into the country for sale or to eat. Bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat that comes from wild animals like cane rats, monkeys, and bats. It poses a potential risk of human infection, including the Ebola virus. Bushmeat is often smoked, dried, or salted. These processes are not sufficient to kill viruses.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
