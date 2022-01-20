Facts and Figures

FREMONT (KPIX) — Like many Bay Area school districts coping with staffing shortages due to the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, Fremont is putting out a call for substitute teachers. The Fremont Unified School District is hardly alone in this. School systems far and wide are desperate for people to staff classrooms. So who, exactly, are they looking for? “We are looking for someone who has, in their core, a compassionate heart for kids,” said Fremont Unified Superintendent CJ Cammack. Cammack says the most important thing is being able to connect with students, and that doesn’t necessarily take experience. “It’s not a prerequisite to...

