Facts and Figures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week.
Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday.
Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday.
Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
