Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide

©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) January 20, 2022 - Robert Henry Essery was born during the Christmas season of 1925, December 12th in Panola County, Texas. His parents Lula Lankford and Marion Phillip Essery had been married there on Christmas Eve of 1911 and along with Robert had six other children; Clara Claudine (1916), James (1919), Winnie (1921), Lucy Elizabeth (1923), Marion Edward (1928) and Jessie Kenneth (1931). Like many of that time they were living on a farm in 1930 in Precinct 7, Corinth Road, Shelby County, Texas when the “Great Depression” began. (1) Times were hard and tragically mother Lula passed away on July 30, 1931, five months after giving birth to her son Jessie. His brother James died of malaria at the age of 16 on August 2, 1935 and five years later, father Marion passed on March 19, 1940. Robert now age 15 and three of his siblings then lived with his paternal grandparents Louisa Lee Milford and Robert Frank Essery in Panola County. (2)
