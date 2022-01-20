ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide

By (StatePoint)
So Md News.com
 3 days ago

The years after military service can be fraught, as many veterans are dealing with both physical and invisible wounds of war. A new campaign hopes to draw attention both to the struggles those who have served in the military face and the ways veterans have overcome adversity. The “50-50-50”...

www.somdnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Veterans Tell Their Stories Through Photography in Relational Ground

Relational Ground - Personal Projects by Veterans showcases work by nine veterans who were students of the most recent Veterans Workshop Series at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. The exhibit marks the fifth year of the program, in which select participants attend free classes for five months under the mentorship of Frank Verney, Patti Hallock, Paul Weinrauch and CPAC director and curator Samantha Johnston.
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Vets4Warriors Offers Peer-To-Peer Assistance To Veterans Coping With Isolation, Anxiety, And Other Struggles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many, including veterans. Isolation, anxiety and other struggles have been intensified. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, help is just a phone call away. Vets4Warriors is described as “a leading 24/7 peer support and resource connection network for any service member, veteran, family member or caregiver.” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham says the call volume to the national Vets4Warriors helpline, based in New Jersey, has increased by 18% since the start of the pandemic. “We have Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps veterans. We have male and female veterans,” Graham said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Butler Eagle

Head veteran advocate retires, office in good hands

John Cyprian has filed more than 12,500 benefit claims for veterans who suffer from injuries, illnesses or disease resulting from their time in the armed forces. But on Dec. 30, Cyprian retired from his post as the county’s director of veterans services after 25 years at the helm and five years before that working for the county’s former veterans services director.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
WTRF- 7News

Community mourns dedicated veterans advocate

A well-known Ohio Valley veteran and veterans’ advocate has passed away. John Nanny of Ohio County served in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific. He was also a long-time attendance officer with Ohio County Schools. Nanny was instrumental in getting the monument for Gold Star Families through the Woody Williams Foundation erected at Heritage […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
lincolntimesnews.com

Veterans helping veterans

There was a time when Chris Duschel would be out in his front yard, in all weather, working on cars for other veterans. The 2016 Lincoln County Veteran of the Year, Duschel goes out of his way to help other veterans. After getting out of the service, Duschel worked for Lincoln County Schools as a bus mechanic until 2007 when he had a severe injury from a bus falling on him.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Intelligencer

John Nanny Remembered As Advocate For Veterans, Children

John Nanny, a Marine Corps veteran and an advocate for veterans and children alike, died Sunday at the age of 79. Nanny was a common sight at local events at which veterans were involved, including the 2019 dedication of the Gold Star Monument at Heritage Port. Nanny served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-65, rising to the rank of Corporal, and belonged to the Marine Corps League, serving for a time as its commandant.
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mcclain
mc3.edu

‘Veteran’s Power Hour’ airs the stories of the College’s veterans

Montco Radio’s newest series gives a special salute to Montgomery County Community College veterans. Tune in as Matthew Benko, Manager of Veterans Services at MCCC, hosts “Veteran’s Power Hour” a live, one-hour, online radio show airing Fridays at 9 a.m. Each week Benko sits down with veterans from across college students and the community to share their experiences.
BLUE BELL, PA
scvnews.com

Fred Gruchalla, Veterans’ Advocate, Named Veteran of the Year

Fred Gruchalla, a veteran of the Vietnam War, received the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year Award from the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge 2790 on Jan. 10. He was presented with the award by Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Meredith Thomas. The award acknowledges Gruchalla’s tireless work with the Eternal...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scttx.com

Every Veteran Has A Story: Robert Henry Essery

©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) January 20, 2022 - Robert Henry Essery was born during the Christmas season of 1925, December 12th in Panola County, Texas. His parents Lula Lankford and Marion Phillip Essery had been married there on Christmas Eve of 1911 and along with Robert had six other children; Clara Claudine (1916), James (1919), Winnie (1921), Lucy Elizabeth (1923), Marion Edward (1928) and Jessie Kenneth (1931). Like many of that time they were living on a farm in 1930 in Precinct 7, Corinth Road, Shelby County, Texas when the “Great Depression” began. (1) Times were hard and tragically mother Lula passed away on July 30, 1931, five months after giving birth to her son Jessie. His brother James died of malaria at the age of 16 on August 2, 1935 and five years later, father Marion passed on March 19, 1940. Robert now age 15 and three of his siblings then lived with his paternal grandparents Louisa Lee Milford and Robert Frank Essery in Panola County. (2)
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Mental Health#Heal Vets#Craft Care Specialists#Hia#Southwest Airlines#Arise Veteran Foundation#Marine Corps
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Jon Stewart Advocates For Veterans

Today, the Star Spangled Salute honors comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewart. Jon has been a long time advocate for Veterans and he’s at it again. This time, Jon and a group of other advocates took to Capitol Hill and provided a voice to all the Veterans and their families who had their lives affected forever by the toxins they were exposed to during their service. According to a survey, the exposure has caused lingering even life threating effects. The goal for Jon and the team of advocates is to streamline health access and benefits to those who served and were exposed regardless of their disability status. Jon says, ““The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn’t act with urgency and appropriateness.” Thank you Jon for being a friend and a voice to Veterans and to all the Veterans he helps, THANK YOU for your service.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Iraq
California Democrat

Veteran's son hears father's voice for first time

California resident Kelly Odneal Jr. was given the opportunity to hear his father's voice for the first time since his death in the Korean War. After discovering a phonograph record in a box full of Odneal Sr.'s belongings, he was able to find services that restored its quality and allowed him to hear his father's voice.
CALIFORNIA, MO
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy