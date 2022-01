Qualifying for the 2022 General Election is underway and the fields are beginning to fill out. Candidates were officially able to qualify beginning on Jan. 4. Current Alabama House Rep. Wes Allen will give up his seat to seek the Republican nomination for Alabama’s secretary of state office, but he will have to overcome at least three challengers for the nomination. Christopher Horn, of Huntsville, is the chairman of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club and a former fullback for the University of Michigan. Ed Packard, of Pratville, who worked in the Secretary of State’s Office for 24 years and served as the state’s Election Administrator, will also seek the GOP nomination. He retired from the Secretary of State’s Office in Dec. 2021.

