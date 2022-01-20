ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cal coach Justin Wilcox signs extension through 2027

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California football coach Justin Wilcox has signed an extension through the 2027 season.

Wilcox was rewarded with the extension Thursday after leading the Golden Bears to two bowls in five seasons as coach. The contract also increases the salary pool for assistant coaches.

“Justin Wilcox is a football coach who shares our values and vision, and we want to ensure that he is the leader of our program for the long term,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “He is a great fit for Cal Athletics and our university, with a philosophy that places an emphasis on developing young men on the field, in the classroom and as people.”

Wilcox has a 26-28 record and led the Bears to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl games in 2018 and 2019 for the first time in a decade. Cal went 5-7 this season but beat rivals Stanford and Southern California down the stretch.

The Bear have won two of the last three Big Games against Stanford after losing the previous nine matchups.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program,” Wilcox said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with the extraordinary young men who have been in our program.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Comments / 0

Related
CalSportsReport

New Contract: Cal Football and Justin Wilcox Plan Long-Term Marriage

“Justin Wilcox is a football coach who shares our values and vision, and we want to ensure that he is the leader of our program for the long term," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement released by the school. "He is a great fit for Cal Athletics and our university, with a philosophy that places an emphasis on developing young men on the field, in the classroom and as people.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Ap#Cal Athletics#Bear
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

Cowboys’ OC Kellen Moore Interviews For Vikings’ Head Coaching Job

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With their next head coaching hire, the Vikings may seek to follow the trend of putting a young, offensive mind in charge. The team announced Wednesday an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. A former NFL backup quarterback, Moore has led the Cowboys offense for three seasons. This year, the 32-year-old coordinated an offense that ranked No. 1 in both points and yards. In his first season as OC, 2019, the team ranked sixth and first in those metrics, respectively. The Vikings got to see Moore’s prowess up close this season, when he schemed backup QB Cooper Rush...
NFL
The Associated Press

Hawaii taps former star quarterback Timmy Chang as coach

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii has hired former star quarterback Timmy Chang as its new head coach. Athletics director David Matlin announced Chang’s hiring on Saturday in a release, saying Chang “made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade.
HONOLULU, HI
The Spun

Report: Raiders “Preparing To Make A Run” At 1 Coaching Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels....
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

730K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy