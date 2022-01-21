ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Barrasso: ‘Biden’s First Year in Office Marked by Failures’

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator John Barrasso (WY-R) led a media conference Thursday that focused on what he referred...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Barrasso
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy