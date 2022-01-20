ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetry Collection Vol. 4

Cover picture for the articleThrough the three windows. The bum-ba-bada of the bass from the neighbors – by the salt of raining tears. at the whipping tongue of a belt, leaving threats. fantasizing which car was prime to crush me. This little loft of horrors. What is there to indulge?. The compact space....

capeandislands.org

Two books of poetry

On The Point, two poets talk with our host Mindy Todd about their recent work. Too often in U.S. culture, and notably in faith communities, a culture of white supremacy is reinforced in damaging but unexamined ways. In her book The Darkness Divine: A Loving Challenge to my Faith. poet and Reverend Dr. Kristen Harper addresses the ways commonplace language, imagery and cultural touchstones can demean and dehumanize people of color.
HOMELESS
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Writing Center Director Debuts Poetry Collection

OSWEGO – Steven M. Smith, director of SUNY Oswego’s Writing Center and a SUNY Oswego alumnus, recently published his debut poetry book titled “Strongman Contest.”. “Strongman Contest” eloquently tells the tale of his complex and self-described non-existent relationship with his late father, his own journey of love, marriage and parenting and lessons about how we can become better than what was mirrored and taught to us as children.
C-Ville Weekly

Poetry and motion

Pipeline, a new play from Dominique Morriseau, directed by David Vaughn Straughn (right), and starring Aiyana Marcus (left) opens on January 14 at Live Arts. The production will feature a reception for educators on January 22, and an audience talkback on January 27. Photo: Will Kerner. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE...
The New Yorker

The Poetry of Gwendolyn Brooks

In 1950, the American poet Gwendolyn Brooks became the first Black recipient of a Pulitzer Prize, in any category, for her second collection, “Annie Allen.” Twenty years later, she donated the proceeds from “Riot”—poems about the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.—to its publisher, the Black-owned Broadside Press. Both books are among a variety of first editions, broadsides, and manuscripts on view in “Gwendolyn Brooks: A Poet’s Work in the Community,” opening at the Morgan Library on Jan. 28.
montpelierbridge.org

Visual Poetry at the Savoy

On Jan. 20, the Savoy Theater will host Norwich filmmaker Nora Jacobson for a post-screening Q & A on her new documentary “Ruth Stone and the Vast Library of the Female Mind.” Jacobson will be joined by her two collaborators, Vermont poets Chard deNiord and Bianca Stone. This lyrical documentary showcases the hard-won wisdom and irrepressible creativity that infuses Ruth Stone’s work. It is an intimate and revealing portrait of an earthy, elegant woman — a bold poet through and through.
southseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Curiosity

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bi-monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today.
thefulcrum.us

Amanda Gorman: poetry for children

Amanda Gorman touched many of our hearts at President Biden’s inauguration almost a year ago. Whether a Democrat, Republican or independent, we all admired the 22-year-old youth poet's laureate words and powerful presence. That day she spoke these words. We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation...
arizona.edu

Virtual Kids Create: Ekphrastic Poetry

Virtual Kids Create, an online version of our formerly in-person day for children aged infant-12 and their favorite adults, will continue in spring 2022! These self-guided events will include poetry lesson plans for children in various age groups, helping them stay connected to poetry in our virtual space.
capeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: David Surette

David Surette shares the poem, "Kennedy Compound, Hyannis Port." David R. Surette is the author of six collections of poetry including Stable which was named an Honor Book at the 2016 Massachusetts Book Awards. His poem “Kennedy Compound, Hyannis Port” has recently been featured in From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod & the Islands Through Poetry (Bass River Press). He has been on faculty for the Cape Cod Writers Conference and the New England Young Writers' Conference at Bread Loaf where he also was the keynote speaker. He lives on Cape Cod.
pbs.org

Lesson Plan: Pandemic poetry

In this lesson, participants will watch poet Jasmine Gardosi perform “Rollercoaster,” a poem about the ups and downs of pandemic life. Participants will then discuss the central metaphor of the poem and the value added through its performance, and then come up with their own figurative language to describe their pandemic experience.
capeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Valerie Lawson

Valerie Lawson shares the poem, "Winter Rental." Valerie Lawson’s work appears in numerous journals and anthologies, including From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod & the Islands Through Poetry (Bass River Press). Her Resolute Bear Press published Off the Coast Journal and the Maine Literary Award–winning 3 Nations Anthology: Native, Canadian & New England Writers. Formerly of Buzzards Bay, Lawson and her husband now make their home on the Downeast Maine coast.
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: Runoff

It is hard to tell whether in 10 years readers will know what a “drop down menu” is, but that is the beauty and risk of poetry — to find poetry in the present vernacular, and to hope its accuracy and beauty justify its use. Sidney Burris,...
bostonhassle.com

This Week in Experimental Vol 77

Happy New Year, my friends! I am happy to report that I unplugged at the end of 2021 in preparation for whatever 2022 might bring. I was happy to find a couple of sweet notes from you, dear readers, when I waded into the accumulation of emails & DMs. Hearing from you is my favorite part of this ongoing project.
BOSTON, MA
muralarts.org

The Healing Power of Poetry and Community

The Kensington Healing Verse, a recent project from Mural Arts’ Porch Light department, reflects our commitment to sustained investment in a neighborhood that reflects our city’s diversity, challenges, and creativity. This past year, Philadelphia Poet Laureate Trapeta B. Mayson and project curator Ryan Strand Greenberg hosted community poetry workshops in classrooms, vacant lots, community centers, recovery centers, local businesses and even on Zoom. The discussions in these workshops resulted in a collaborative poem that encompasses the spirit of Kensington residents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
