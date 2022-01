COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second day of the Carolina Challenge saw top performance from Tech jumpers and distance runners. “I thought we had a good weekend overall. We were able to get some people back into competition who we had been missing, and continue to see the depth of the team improve. But I feel like we are just missing a big performance that we need to lift the team up as we continue to prepare for the championships that are 5 weeks away. I think we’re close, and think that spark can come from a number of people. Proud of the team’s effort and look forward to next week,” Women’s Track & Field Head Coach Alan Drosky said.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO