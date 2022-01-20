Eagles’ girls keep on rolling

Mosinee defeated Antigo in GNC Girls Basketball by a score of 66-31. Mosinee scoring: Freiboth 11, Wayerski 7, Lehman 7, Placek 3, Selenske 9, Maurer 9, Fitzgerald 14, Bauman 6. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple....
The Blue Earth Area girls basketball team was buried by an avalanche of 3-pointers by the Maple River Eagles when the two teams met on Mon. Jan. 17. Maple River made seven of the first 3-pointers they attempted on their way to a 64-34 triumph over the Bucs. “It is...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights won by a large margin for the second time this week on Thursday night, this time against a team just to the east on 41st St. They hosted Lincoln as the Knights rolled to a 63-40 win. They built a big lead at half-time and never looked back. The Knights improved to 8-1 for the season with the victory.
FORT MADISON – Senior Dayton Davis surpassed 1,000 points in his career as a Bloodhound Saturday afternoon, as Fort Madison moved to 12-0 on the year. Davis closed with 25 points giving him 1,001 points in four years with Fort Madison as the Hounds rolled to a 71-52 win over West Hancock in an interstate clash at the Hound Dome.
The Yuma High School boys wrestling team was back in The Pit. The Indians hosted Lamar and Merino for a triangular on Thursday, January 20, before heading west Saturday for more tournament action in Northglenn. The Indians pulled out a 36-33 win over Lamar. John Smith won the dual’s last...
Kaiser's Alexus Maae puts up a jump shot in the lane against McKinley in the first half. Maae finished with a game-high 16 points. Michael Lasquero | SL. Visiting Kaiser jumped out to a 19-0 lead and never looked back as it ran past host McKinley, 50-10, in an OIA East contest at Student Council Gymnasium Friday night.
The Lancaster Thunder of the Premier Basketball League defeated Dubois Dreams 106-73 Saturday evening. Two former area high school basketball stars helped secure the win with their play on the court. Cameron Miller of Sugarcreek, a 2016 graduate of Garaway High School and Braden Young of New Philadelphia, a 2016...
LAURINBURG — The Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ swimming teams returned to competitive action for the first time in the new year last Wednesday at St. Andrews University. Despite many swimmers on both teams not participating because of COVID-19 protocols, the Raiders and Lady Raiders...
