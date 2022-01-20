Eagles’ girls keep on rolling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights won by a large margin for the second time this week on Thursday night, this time against a team just to the east on 41st St. They hosted Lincoln as the Knights rolled to a 63-40 win. They built a big lead at half-time and never looked back. The Knights improved to 8-1 for the season with the victory.

