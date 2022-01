Editor’s note: This is one in a series examining the Constitution and Federalist Papers in today’s America. The Chevron doctrine is on a deathwatch. Most of the attention in the recent Supreme Court decision striking the broad national vaccine mandate for big businesses was focused, naturally, on the effect of the decision on the 84 million people who would have been subject to the mandate. But the more lasting and material effect of the decision is the court majority’s emphasis on who interprets and decides the extent of agency authority.

